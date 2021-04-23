Even in The Nations, a sale for $51K more than list price

VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Simon Kerr, a Realtor with Zeitlin Sotheby’s International Realty, was born into the Irish Kerr clan in Derry, Ireland, and he speaks the language of the land. What language it is is tough to determine, but it is beautiful, whatever it is.

His mother Dierdre is a well-known, brash, successful Realtor in her own right, well-known for her forthrightness and her confidence in her rightness in most, if not all, matters – real estate or otherwise.

Simon’s father, Tony Kerr, is the proprietor and founder of Care Home inspections, one of the city’s longest running inspection groups and one of the most thorough. It’s called Care not so much for the diligence and comfort of the inspection process – although both are characteristics of the company – because “care” is the way the Kerr family pronounces Kerr.

Son Simon Kerr is not only one of the most promising young Realtors in the area, but also was one of the Wans. Once a Wan always a Wan, the band followed the path of most non-Beatle bands by breaking up, reuniting and then allowing the members to do their own thing. When the rock and roll trio toured the country, it drew overflow crowds several nights each week.

Having tired of the road and adoration, Simon spends his time selling houses, allowing humility to replace the admiration. Having a famous Realtor mother and a celebrity inspector father automatically provides young Kerr the foundation for tremendous success.

Recently Kerr scored a No. 1 when he sold 5301 Illinois Avenue for $626,000, some $51,000 more than the list price of $575,000. Proving Williamson County has nothing on the Nations, the house was painted by Kerr as a “custom built craftsman home in the heart of the Nations.” It’s near Red Bicycle Coffee and 51st North Taproom, he noted, and that “the walkability scale in the Nations is hard to beat.”

Kerr must have thought he was a rock and roll singer again as he received 25 offers after 63 showings on the home as the Nashville market has evolved into a Celtic Tiger.

There has been some confusion through the years concerning how the Nations – with its streets named for U.S. states – acquired its name.

In the days when the Native Americans were warring over boundaries, territories and all things political, representatives from all the area Indian nations gathered there and signed a peace treaty, somewhat similar to the Good Friday Agreement entered into by Ireland and England in 1998, only the Irish did not deal with hunting.

The 2,224-square-foot home includes four bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Crystal Lethcoe, a profile in courage in her own right, represented the buyer and won the battle of the Nations. Lethcoe has led her charges for years and is one of the most admired and respected Realtors in the business.

Longtime Realtor Keith Merrill shocked the real estate community last year when he announced his retirement. Merrill had a 26-year career in real estate and was one of the most productive real estate brokers in the history of Nashville real estate. After a one-year sabbatical in 2019, Merrill realized that the peace that came with time away from the business was magically refreshing.

For years, Merrill had spent a few months each year at his cabin in the Adirondacks and had partnered with Jonny Gleaton, who held down the fort when Merrill headed North for the one-year sabbatical, during which Mary Beth Thomas, another veteran real estate broker, resided in Merrill’s home at 2409 Fairfax Avenue, near the campuses of Vanderbilt and Eakin School.

A modest 3,400-square-foot home, Merrill had loaded it with over-the-top features and equipped it for a lifetime of comfortable living. A 50-year roof covered the structure heated and cooled with a geothermal system.

The counters were topped with quartz, slate and marble, and the kitchen was serviced by Wolf, Kitchen Aide, Monogram and Scotsman appliances. Merrill, who has a flair for landscaping, had incorporated a heated pool into the backyard garden.

Once the decision to call it a career was made, Merrill contemplated price and many felt it was worth somewhere in the $1.5 million range. But Merrill felt it was more in the $1.89 million range and let his tenant, Thomas, know.

No one knew the house better than Mary Beth, who had a buyer in mind. The sale went down for $1.89 million, or $590 per square foot.

Leaving his dream home in his hometown was a difficult decision, but Keith is content, although he will be sorely missed as his presence in the residential real estate arena was larger than life, which is saying a mouthful about a person inhabiting a 6-foot-6-inch frame.

Merrill’s departure also saddens others in his circle, where he was admired for his leadership in the community, especially for his work in the Human Rights campaign. Additionally, Merrill’s annual “Friends, Clients and Neighbors Party,” at which he has raised money for such worthy causes as Second Harvest Food Bank, the arts program at Eakin Elementary School, the West End Middle School Music Program and the first fundraiser ever for Emmy Lou Harris’s Crossroads Campus.

Godspeed, Keith Merrill.

Richard Courtney is licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.