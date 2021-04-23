How the Titans draft class 2020 fared

VOL. 45 | NO. 17 | Friday, April 23, 2021

Here’s how last year’s class fared during its rookie season:

• Isaiah Wilson (OL): Round 1, Pick 29 – Appeared in one game. Traded to Miami in offseason, released one week later

• Kristian Fulton (CB): Round 2, Pick 61 – Six games, two started. One interception, one sack, 16 tackles. Projected starting CB for Titans in 2021

• Darrynton Evans (RB): Round 3, Pick 93 – Five games, no starts. 54 yards on 14 carries, two receptions for 27 yards and one touchdown. Projected backup RB for Titans in 2021

• Larrell Murchison (DL): Round 5, Pick 174 – Ten games, no starts. Five tackles. Projected backup DT for Titans in 2021

• Cole McDonald (QB): Round 7, Pick 224 – Released after first week of training camp. Signed by Cardinals

• Chris Jackson (S): Round 7, Pick 243 – 11 games, three starts. Twenty-four tackles. Projected backup CB for Titans in 2021