Fisk public art display promotes social justice

NASHVILLE (AP) — A large-scale public artwork composed of giant sheets of jute sacks will be on display at Fisk University through May 31 as part of an initiative to promote social justice.

Ghanaian artist Ibrahim Mahama's display includes the sacks used in Ghana in West Africa for the export of cocoa beans, coffee and other goods.

The sacks will cover Fisk's Little Theatre, the oldest building on campus. It was originally constructed as Civil War barracks. After the war it was turned into a school for newly freed slaves.

Mahama's work is part of the Engine for Art, Democracy and Justice initiative started last fall by Vanderbilt University in conjunction with Fisk, the Frist Art Museum and Millions of Conversations, a campaign that fights racial stereotypes.

To schedule a viewing, call (615) 329-8720. Walk-ins are accepted, but COVID-19 protocols require visitors to first check in at the school's Carl Van Vechten Art Gallery.