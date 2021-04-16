Beauty products manufacturer expanding Tennessee operations

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

SOMERVILLE (AP) — A company that makes beauty products and hand sanitizer used to ward off COVID-19 is planning to expand its operations in West Tennessee.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that Memphis Contract Packaging will invest $48 million to build a new distribution and warehouse facility in Somerville.

The project is expected to add 261 jobs locally, and hiring is underway, officials said.

The company makes liquid beauty products such as shampoo, lotions and hand soaps for leading global brands.

Foaming hand soap and hand sanitizer will be produced at the new facility, officials said.