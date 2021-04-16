Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Fisk University gets $500K grant for art gallery

NASHVILLE (AP) — Fisk University has received a $500,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation to help make the school's art more accessible to students and the community.

The two-year grant includes funding for a registrar and collection manager, as well as gallery coordinators, according to a news release from the historically Black school in Nashville, Tennessee. The school announced the award last week.

The grant will also help Fisk improve its storage facilities and conserve its African modernist collection. An upcoming exhibition, African Modernism in America, 1947–1967, is set to tour in 2022. It is a partnership with the American Federation for the Arts.

