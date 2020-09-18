S&P 500 hits another record, marks 4th weekly gain in a row

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Stocks continued to march higher on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its latest record high and its fourth straight weekly gain.

The benchmark index rose 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at an all-time high.

Higher bond yields helped lift bank stocks, and health care companies and those that rely on consumer spending also did well. Technology stocks lagged behind, leaving the Nasdaq up just 0.1%.

Homebuilders rose after the Commerce Department said home construction rebounded strongly in March to the fastest pace since 2006 as builders recovered from an unusually frigid February.

Treasury yields rose.