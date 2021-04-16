Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker appointed to oversee Veterans Services

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Thursday that Maj. Gen. Tommy H. Baker will officially serve as commissioner for the Department of Veterans Services.

Baker had been tapped as the interim head of the agency last year following the abrupt resignation of former Commissioner Courtney Rogers.

Rogers and a top deputy left the department in December following separate investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior.

According to an investigation summary report, Rogers was accused of subjecting employees to abusive behavior — which included frequent yelling and belittling remarks. She was also accused of using inappropriate "racial and homophobic stereotypes and slurs."

Baker will remain the deputy adjutant general of the Tennessee National Guard, where he oversees training and supervision of 13,000 soldiers and airmen.

"I'm confident (Baker) will lead the department with integrity and look forward to his continued service," Lee said in a statement.