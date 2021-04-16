Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

US stocks rise to records on more proof of economic recovery

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Stocks rallied to more record highs on Wall Street as a suite of stellar data suggested the recovery for the economy and corporate profits is accelerating.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Thursday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.9%, both reaching all-time highs.

Expectations are very high on Wall Street that the economy

is in the midst of exploding out of the cavern created by the pandemic.

New reports only bolstered those expectations, including ones showing how hungry Americans are to spend again, how fewer workers are losing their jobs and how much fatter corporate profits are getting.

