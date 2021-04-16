Tennessee Vols sign wing Quentin Diboundje from France

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

KNOXVILLE (AP) — Tennessee has signed Quentin Diboundje from France, the seventh international player during coach Rick Barnes' tenure.

The Vols announced Diboundje's signing Wednesday.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Montpellier, France, plans to enroll this summer, and Barnes said he is motivated to get to Knoxville and get to work.

"He's very mature in his approach because he's always played up against older competition," Barnes said. "Quentin is a big guard who has great speed and is extremely athletic. He's got explosive lateral quickness, he can run and finish in transition, and he can shoot it."

Diboundje will play with the French national team in July at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. He attended the Monteverde Academy Center for Basketball Development this season. He helped lead its prep national team to a 23-7 record.

He joins a 2021 signing class that includes five-star point guard Kennedy Chandler and wing Jahmai Mashack.

