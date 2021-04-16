Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

LG to add shift with 334 more jobs at Clarksville factory

CLARKSVILLE (AP) — LG Electronics is planning to add a new shift to its washing machine factory in Tennessee, spurring an anticipated 334 new jobs.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development says the company is planning a $20.5 million expansion at its facility in Clarksville that will bring its total employment to 1,000 this year.

The South Korea-based company's $360 million factory in Tennessee currently can produce more than 1 million washing machines per year.

State officials say the expansion is due to unprecedented demand for LG's washing machines.

In early 2017, LG announced plans to locate in Clarksville. The 1 million-square-foot facility was completed in 2018.

