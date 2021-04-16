Senior community coming to Green Hills

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Bridgewood Property Company, a Texas-based developer of high-end senior living properties, has acquired property at 3808 Cleghorn Avenue in Green Hills for the development of a mid-rise, luxury retirement community.

The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care to its residents and will be located conveniently to the neighborhoods of Belle Meade, Forest Hills, and Hillwood.

Two local, Nashville-based, design firms were selected for the project given their track record of success and capabilities across the United States. ESa has been engaged as the project architect and Catalyst Design Group will provide civil engineer services.

With guidance from zoning counsel, Tune, Entrekin & White, PC, and input from the Metropolitan Planning Department and local neighborhood groups, the property received zoning approval in February 2021 to build 205 senior living units within a 12-story facility.

NEC gets funding for Black entrepreneurs

The Nashville Entrepreneur Center, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and business leaders, has received new funding from Cummins Inc. to support NEC’s Pitch for Good: Black Founders edition. A monthly series for entrepreneurs who are focused on finding solutions that benefit the local community and the world, the event invites six entrepreneurs to share a virtual elevator pitch to a panel of judges and an open audience for financial grants.

As part of a larger contribution from the Cummins Advocating for Racial Equity (CARE) initiative, Cummins Inc. is contributing $26,000 to be split among the large revenue group winner, small revenue group winner and crowd favorite. The gift also includes an additional $20,000 for a Twende Summit Scholarship, as well as $3,600 for six Black entrepreneurs in the NEC’s Twende cohort. Twende is the NEC’s yearlong accelerator program that supports entrepreneurs of color through curriculum, mentorship and cohort learning.

Post-acute COVID clinic opens at VUMC

Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s new Adult Post-acute COVID Clinic has opened with no single location. The clinic is a coordinated service across adult general medicine and medical specialty clinics, with a telemedicine component to facilitate initial patient assessments in most cases.

While most patients achieve complete recovery from COVID-19 within a few weeks, some experience long-term effects. The clinic is for adult patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, with at least four weeks having passed since their COVID diagnosis.

The most commonly reported long-term COVID-19 symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cough, joint pain and chest pain, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

Information: 888 312-0847, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

emids expands with Quovantis acquisition

Nashville-based emids, a provider of digital engineering and transformation solutions to the health care and life sciences industry, has acquired Quovantis Technologies, an award-winning user experience design and software development company.

Emids also recently acquired the design-led engineering firm Macadamian. The combined expertise allows emids to offer its clients industry-leading data science, engineering and business strategy acumen plus the ability to take an innovative idea from concept to MVP to full-scale enterprise solution and with speed to market.

The moves expand emids’ workforce to 500 in the U.S. and 2,500 globally.

Pinnacle retains ranking as best place to work

For the fifth consecutive year, Pinnacle Financial Partners is one of the best places to work in the United States, according to 100 Best Companies to Work For from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. The firm came in at No. 26, joining companies like Cisco, Salesforce and Hilton in having one of the most engaging and rewarding workplace cultures in the nation.

This year’s list is unlike previous years in that 40% of the scoring rubric was based solely on programs each company said they created to support their people and communities in response to the pandemic.

More than 96% of Pinnacle employees stated Pinnacle’s culture is truly special, 97% said the leadership team shows a genuine interest in their well-being and 90% agreed they are given a real opportunity to develop their skills.

UBS Tower gets lease extension

Shorenstein Properties, an owner and operator of office, residential and mixed-use properties, has renewed its existing lease for UBS Tower in Nashville with global wealth manager UBS.

Set to expire in 2034, the new lease at 315 Deaderick Street will include approximately 138,000 square feet in one of the city’s premier office buildings.

UBS Tower is a 600,000-square-foot, 29-story property located in downtown. The property has unobstructed views of downtown or the Cumberland River from every office suite.

The building has more than 100 restaurants and a variety of fitness studios, clothing boutiques, salons, museums, art galleries, hotels, food markets and historic entertainment venues surrounding the property.

Shorenstein is in the midst of a robust renovation plan that will modernize the ground floor experience and add new attractive amenities to the building, including a new fitness center, conference center and tenant lounge. The lobby will have a contemporary professional design, with a new security desk, new security turnstiles and furniture and upgraded lighting.

The lobby construction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Shorenstein is also updating the exterior of the building at the Deaderick Street entrance with a new canopy, columns and landscaping, and at Fourth and Union plaza there will be new seating and upgraded landscaping.

UnitedHealthcare grants support maternal health

UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee has awarded maternal health grants to two Middle Tennessee community organizations aimed at improving maternal health outcomes, reducing disparities and expanding access to care.

“Pregnant women in the U.S. are increasingly experiencing adverse maternal and birth outcomes, particularly Black women,” says Keith Payet, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee. “UnitedHealthcare believes that we must identify and support high-risk mothers early and throughout their care journey including after birth, through partnerships with national and local community-based organizations.”

Nashville area grants went to:

• Mother to Mother – Serving Nashville; $65,964 to purchase infant car seats, toddler car seats, cribs and strollers.

• Nashville Diaper Connection – Serving Nashville; $45,000 to purchase diapers and support program promotional materials.