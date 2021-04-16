Supply chain expert joins Lipscomb program

VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Lipscomb University’s College of Business, recognized across Tennessee and nationally as a leader in business education, has appointed international supply chain expert and U.S. Army veteran Hannah Stolze as director of its Center for Transformative Sales & Supply Chain Leadership and associate professor of supply chain management.

Stolze has a background with experience both in higher education and industry. Before her appointment at Lipscomb this spring, Stolze was executive director of the Center for Faith and Innovation and associate professor of marketing and supply chain management at Wheaton College. While there, Stolze was selected as a Fulbright Scholar and carried out her grant at the Universitas Pelitas Harapan, Lippo Village, Indonesia from January to March 2020.

She was assistant professor of marketing and supply chain management at Florida State University 2012-2015. From 2016-2018, Stolze was a research affiliate at the University of Arkansas Supply Chain Excellence Center, housed in the Sam Walton School of Business, focusing on women and diversity in logistics research.

Stolze also serves as founder and president of Wisdom-Based Business LLC, a wisdom-based business strategy audit and consultation services firm, and since 2009 has served as a marketing and supply chain strategy consultant for a variety of clients including the U.S. Department of Defense, BNSF Railroad and Frito-Law among others.

In addition, Stolze was responsible for global purchasing relationships and managed distribution coordination for a year at JumboSack Corporation and served as a specialist in the U.S. Army from 1999 to 2005.

Stolze holds a degree in international political economics and Chinese from Carthage College; an MBA from Lindenwood University, a MA in biblical studies from Wheaton College and a Ph.D. in business administration - logistics from the University of Tennessee-Knoxville.

Thomasson announces leadership Changes

John Wimberly has been named chairman and CEO of I.C. Thomasson, one of Nashville’s largest engineering consulting firms.

Wimberly spent 22 years as president and CEO and has been with I.C. Thomasson for 37 years.

Shane Kirby, P.E. has been named president. Longtime health care leader senior vice president Cliff Harville, P.E., will retire.

Officers include William Tinnell, P.E., COO and Treasurer, Barry Beck, P.E., senior vice president and secretary, Kerry Rice, Sr., P.E. CAO, and Boyd Johnson, P.E., vice president.

A native Nashvillian, Wimberly is active in the engineering industry as director at large for the Nashville Chapter of the American Consulting Engineers Council of Tennessee and serves on the Engineering Board of Advisors of the University of Tennessee. He is a member of several industry associations and is a past chairman of Associated Builders and Contractors of Tennessee.

Kirby has been with I.C. Thomasson for 22 years and has served as vice president for the past four years before being named president. He’s been involved with notable projects including BNA Vision, Ascend Amphitheater, Davidson County Criminal Justice Center and Hill Center Brentwood.

Kirby is a graduate of Tennessee Technological University with a B.S. in mechanical engineering and holds a B.S. in mathematics from Bethel University.

In 2003, Kirby was recognized as the “Young Engineer of the Year” by the Tennessee Society of Professional Engineers. He is a member of TSPE, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, NSPE, NFPA, SAME, and an associate member of Urban Land Institute. A Nashville native, Kirby lives in Hendersonville.

Harville has been a leader of the Healthcare division of I.C. Thomasson for the past 35 years.

Burns joins CapWealth as a financial adviser

Ryan Burns, a Franklin native, has joined CapWealth as a financial adviser.

After graduation from the University of Virginia, where he played lacrosse, Burns was an agent for New York Life Insurance Company, where he worked with clients across five states. He later joined Promus Capital, LLC as a client service associate, serving as a liaison between portfolio managers and clients.

Most recently, he was an associate banker and assistant vice president at Citi Private Bank. He supported five Chicago private bank teams, including private equity firms, ultra-high net worth clients and family offices.

Oakley included in Barron’s Top 1,200

Sam Oakley, a managing director for Pinnacle Asset Management, leader of The Oakley Group and a financial consultant with Raymond James Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, has been named to Barron’s list of the Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.

The 2021 list was published March 14 and draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. Oakley also appeared in Barron’s Top 1,200 Advisers list from 2009 through 2017.

Barron’s, a financial outlet published by Dow Jones & Co., produced the listing of distinguished advisers after weighing criteria, such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.

Oakley, who manages more than $575 million in client assets, also was recently named to Forbes’ Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. This is his third consecutive mention on the list; previously appearing in 2019 and 2020.

BELL Construction adds to management

BELL Construction has announced the promotions of both Jeremy Mitchell and Eric Pyle to executive vice president. The two management team members have served the company a combined 33 years.

Mitchell, during the last 20 years, has led some of BELL’s most challenging and innovative transportation projects, such as the White Bridge Road Interchange, and Smart Fix 1 and 2 in Knoxville.

Pyle joined BELL in 2002 as a team member in the field. After graduating with a degree in construction engineering technology from Murray State University in 2007, he was hired by the company as a full-time project engineer. Since then, he has risen through leadership ranks to partner and project executive and was recently promoted to head the company’s building division as Building Division Manager.

MP&F hires two senior staffers

MP&F Strategic Communications has added two new faces to its senior account staff. Ivy Johnson, APR, joins the team as a senior account executive, and Faith Seifuddin as an account supervisor.

Johnson joins MP&F from the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development. She is a board member of PRSA Nashville, previously served on the board of Together Digital and has earned her Accreditation in Public Relations. Her specialties include social media, marketing material development, branding, research and digital communications.

Seifuddin is a communications specialist with a background in media relations and television production. She most recently served as a public information officer for the Tennessee Department of Correction. She is an advocate for STEM education for middle school girls in Nashville as a board member of Play Like A Girl Young Professionals Network.