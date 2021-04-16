VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Chamber 101 Orientation. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce invites members to pitch their business, network with like-minded professions and gain information about the County’s business climate. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Moonlight Market

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce and Gallatin Farmers Market present this outdoor market that will focus local makers, vintage and vinyl. 6-9 p.m. Gallatin Farmers Market, 160 W. Franklin Street. Third Friday of each month, April through October. Free. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Shred on the Run

American Legion Post 5 hosts its semiannual event at Elmington Park, West End near I-440. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Suggestion donation is $3 per box with all proceeds going toward veterans’ programs.

April 17-18

Dogs and Dogwoods

Enjoy a family friendly and dog-friendly event with a walk through the Carell Dogwood Garden at Cheekwood. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fee: $20 adult, $13 youth, $18 senior, $16 College Student. 1200 Forrest Park Drive. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 20

A Conversation with Ron Harris

The vice president for diversity and inclusion at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, will lead a virtual event spotlighting principles necessary for impactful leadership. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but pre-registration is required. Members only event. Information

Time management workshop

Tennessee Small Business Development Center event focusing on time management and goal setting. This online workshop is designed for small-business owners. Free. Information

Leadership Brentwood Mixer

Meet Leadership Brentwood alumni and learn about this program. Applications for the class of 2022 will be available later this spring. Williamson, Inc. Office Power Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. 5:30-7 p.m. Free. Registration is required. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21

Gallatin Community Shred Day

This is a drive-thru event. Please arrive with a reasonable number of documents ready to shred. 180 N. Belvedere Drive, Suite 2. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Information

Chamber West

Meet Nashville’s Community Changemakers. A virtual discussion about the building blocks necessary to impact change. Meeting attendees will learn about the collaborative model for success when businesses join the nonprofit and sports communities to improve the Nashville region. Panelists: Shan Foster, VP of external affairs & executive director of AMEND Together, YWCA; Rachel Freeman, president, Sexual Assault Center; Otis McGresham, prevention educator and victim resource specialist, Project Safe Center at Vanderbilt University; Candice Storey Lee, vice chancellor, athletics and university affairs and athletic director, Vanderbilt University. 8:30 a.m. Free, but registration is required. Information

Gallatin Young Professionals Let’s Get Lunch

Network with other young professionals in various eateries. El Tequila Taqueria, 563 S. Water Avenue 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Attendee is responsible for cost of their own meal. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Matthew Walker Breakfast

Charlene Dewey, M.D., MED, MACP and professor of medical education and administration at Vanderbilt Medical Center, will speak on preventing burnout and building resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic. On-line via zoom. 9-10:30 a.m. Information

Industry Roundtable – Fitness & Wellness

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 8-9 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership. Registration is required. Additional sessions: churches & nonprofits, 9-10 a.m., end of life planning, and elder care, 10-11 a.m. Information