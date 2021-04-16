Top Davidson County residential sales for February 2021

|1206 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Gypsy Holler Revocable Trust
|Ewing B Edward; Ewing Linda Gail
|$5,305,000
|2301 Golf Club
|Nashville
|37215
|3/12
|Boehler Family Trust
|2301 Golf Club Lane Trust
|$4,600,000
|649 Belle Park
|Nashville
|37205
|3/24
|649 Belle Park Circle Trust
|Rechter Benjamin R; Rechter Mary Joan K
|$3,550,000
|610 Enquirer
|Nashville
|37205
|3/11
|Fusco Heather; Fusco Larsen James
|Payne Barbara Keith; White Jana S; White Matthew K
|$3,455,000
|3625 Richland
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Andreen Craig J; Andreen Kathryn
|Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
|$2,697,250
|221 Deer Park
|Nashville
|37205
|3/29
|Brannan Sarah Leonard; Brannan Davis Hines III
|Rzasnicki Revocable Living Trust
|$2,675,000
|4652 Tara
|Nashville
|37215
|3/1
|Mraz Scott Edward Trustee
|Chestnut Infill Gp
|$2,600,000
|4099 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|3/9
|Penalver Properties TN LLC
|SSI Nolensville LLC
|$2,550,000
|1215 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/19
|Rare Partners 3 LLC
|Walker Dee Ann
|$2,500,000
|4536 Carlton
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|4536 Carlton LLC
|Cornelius Jon
|$2,489,000
|2055 Timberwood
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Ledford Gavrielle; Ledford Jodan
|Brody-White Elizabeth
|$2,435,000
|6944 Nolensville
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/29
|Shoppes At Old Burkitt LLC
|Jenkins Ralph; Johnson Edward D
|$2,400,000
|4519 Beacon
|Nashville
|37215
|3/23
|Byrd Frank C; Huang Pung-Pung
|Province Builders LLC
|$2,375,000
|1500 Dallas
|Nashville
|37212
|3/22
|Fulton James F; Fulton Kristin
|Dreaminc
|$2,300,000
|3712 Richland
|Nashville
|37205
|3/11
|Dean Gary H Jr; Dean Susan B
|Lewis Terri Lynn; Lewis Thomas R
|$2,220,000
|4511 Price Circle
|Nashville
|37205
|3/23
|Leuer Jon M; Leuer Keegan
|Davidson Jeffrey Neil; Davidson Gillian Patrice
|$2,150,000
|3316 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|3/16
|Phillips Megan E Tulac; Phillips Nathan L
|Deleot Laura C; Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Kingrey Shira
|$2,025,000
|1143 Glendale
|Nashville
|37204
|3/10
|Diamantis Andrea; Diamantis Christopher
|Blue Sky Horizon Gp
|$1,960,727
|200 Middleton
|Nashville
|37215
|3/4
|White Don; White Marcia
|Bloemer Bernie; Bloemer Melissa
|$1,950,000
|2012 Sunset Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|3/24
|Levitre Family Trust
|Cushman Trey
|$1,950,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/8
|Kelley Greg; Kelley Vicky
|505 Property LLC
|$1,925,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/4
|Hatcher Charlotte; Hatcher Joe David
|505 Property LLC
|$1,925,000
|6204 Vosswood
|Nashville
|37205
|3/23
|Greatens Cassie; Greatens Jake
|Province Builders LLC
|$1,918,500
|3901 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Madera Hemky Louis; Madera Jessica
|McCulloch Barbara; McCulloch Donmark
|$1,885,000
|4208 Kirtland
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Stanford Frederick C
|Mitch Kinder Dev LLC
|$1,875,000
|3705 Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|3/16
|Merritt Beaver 2020 Inv Services Trust
|Mayo Ellen; Mayo Ellen P
|$1,837,564
|6108 Hickory Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|3/16
|Dilts Kelly Marie; Vaclavik Brian Thomas
|Dolan Margaret O; Dolan Stephen T
|$1,800,000
|4016 Outer
|Nashville
|37204
|3/9
|Kyle J & Kimberly F Rengel Family Trust
|Czemeres Curtis; Czemeres Kim
|$1,792,500
|19 Middleton Park
|Nashville
|37215
|3/11
|Wood John H; Wood Melissa R
|Waugh Belinda C; Waugh James W Jr
|$1,775,000
|1308 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/17
|Latham Amy; Latham Britt K
|Dragt Harold Jr; Dragt Julie
|$1,725,000
|607 Green
|Nashville
|37215
|3/16
|Wachtler Family Revocable Living Trust
|Harris Doralyn
|$1,725,000
|3803 Richland
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|MacClark Amily Trust
|Meador Katie; Meador Keith G
|$1,700,000
|4780 Lealand
|Nashville
|37220
|3/15
|Witherow Donald Shane; Witherow Lindsie Nicole
|Ahern Brian W
|$1,700,000
|4405 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|3/17
|Vonkurnatowski Theodor Capitani
|Derek B Mason & Leighanne Mason Revocable Trust
|$1,645,000
|37 Castlewood
|Nashville
|37215
|3/17
|Stinson Miriam Cage; Stinson Robert Kevin
|Segers Deborah G; Segers Joseph W III
|$1,600,000
|1606 A&B 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|3/5
|1606 Music Row LLC
|MD Prop LLC
|$1,600,000
|20 Middleton Park
|Nashville
|37215
|3/30
|Bobbitt Jonathan Lee; Bobbitt Karen
|Patton Christopher; Patton Kimberly
|$1,595,000
|3919 Vailwood
|Nashville
|37215
|3/8
|Julie Smith Revocable Trust
|Patton Carli; Patton Spencer
|$1,575,000
|500 32nd
|Nashville
|37212
|3/17
|PGPD Blakemore LLC
|Harris Jonathan; Harris Karen
|$1,535,000
|1706B Stokes
|Nashville
|37215
|3/26
|Jones Brandon
|Chandelier Development Inc
|$1,530,000
|407 Westview
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Cottage House Land Trust
|Mastran David V; Mastran Donna Muldoon
|$1,510,000
|1909 Lombardy
|Nashville
|37215
|3/4
|Oleszkowicz Adam
|Jones Russell R
|$1,500,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|3/5
|Smith-Gilliam Family Living Trust
|Carter Bobbie Y Trustee; Carter Robert A Trustee; Robert A Carter M D Inc Profit Sharing Plan & Trust
|$1,500,000
|6437 Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|3/26
|Christianson Brooke; Christianson Trevor
|Lyons Anna; Lyons Jeremy
|$1,499,999
|1514 Clayton
|Nashville
|37212
|3/31
|Bailey Amanda E; McNeely Jean Paul N
|Smallman William H
|$1,495,102
|945 Travelers
|Nashville
|37220
|3/29
|Newsome Svetlana; Newsome Jerremy
|Burnstein Julie; Burnstein Matthew R
|$1,475,000
|1704 Bernard
|Nashville
|37212
|3/29
|Debaun Morgan
|Burkett Thomas; Pribbenow Pennington
|$1,445,000
|2461 Old Hickory
|Nashville
|37221
|3/1
|Cua Ashley; Cua Maxx
|Southpaw Events LLC
|$1,436,000
|312 Terry
|Nashville
|37205
|3/23
|Misra Richa; Ramachandran Raja
|Taylor Todd B; Zuercher Juliet N
|$1,425,000
|3429 Amanda
|Nashville
|37215
|3/23
|Cooke C Yvonne; Titus Laura J
|Adamiak Brittany; Adamiak Marek
|$1,425,000
|3715 Sugartree
|Nashville
|37215
|3/4
|Gordon Bobby F III
|Stallings John
|$1,412,000
|4403 Farriswood
|Nashville
|37204
|3/4
|Cordelli Lorri G; Cordelli Peter P Jr
|Jb Partners
|$1,400,000
|1331 2nd
|Nashville
|37208
|3/15
|Dehaan Grace Ellen
|G2T LLC
|$1,397,500
|4112 Brandywine Pointe
|O Hickory
|37138
|3/10
|Snowden Christin E; Snowden Ryan D
|Lewis David Reese III; Winnington Therese
|$1,375,000
|2143 Sharondale
|Nashville
|37215
|3/11
|Sakaria Neha; Kerchberger Vern Eric
|E1Jack Custom Homes LLC
|$1,375,000
|111 Heady
|Nashville
|37205
|3/10
|Reaves Kristina M; Reaves Travis M
|Nickels Kelly J; Nickels William S
|$1,365,000
|3408A Trimble
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Mahan Puneet
|Blue Sky Horizon Gp
|$1,305,000
|112 Allendale
|Nashville
|37205
|3/11
|Thomas James Hockenson Revocable Trust
|Aunt Snooze Revocable Living Trust
|$1,301,000
|1000B 9th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/2
|Fabbro Dante
|Wrenco 18 LLC
|$1,300,000
|2253 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Schenk Christie; Schenk Eric
|Killian Daniel Trustee; Sammy Property Trust
|$1,300,000
|1122 Balbade
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Bowden Bonnie D; Fertita Dean A
|Gleaves John; Mulkey Harry B III; Mulkey Taylor Benoit
|$1,290,000
|758 Saussy
|Nashville
|37205
|3/19
|Glazier Kristofer
|Jb Fidelity Partners LLC
|$1,285,000
|3415 Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Oconor Christopher Joseph; Oconor Melody Chou
|Chapman Will; Dudor Jonathan; Dudor Shannon
|$1,280,000
|4209 Sneed
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Karney Spencer Cowles
|Hardcastle John B
|$1,277,500
|202 38th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/11
|Fritz Cristin Quinn; Fritz Ryan Andrew
|Morris David Brent; Watson Marissa
|$1,275,844
|744B Bresslyn
|Nashville
|37205
|3/10
|Callaghan Katherine S; Callaghan William J
|Sitarich Sheila E; Sitarich Silvio
|$1,275,000
|2422A Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Moore Stephanie L; Moore Tucker J
|Corriveau Christopher M; Parsa Hamidreza
|$1,260,000
|4013 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|3/3
|Wisner Mathew; Wisner Shannon
|BRG LLC
|$1,250,000
|2422 Abbott Martin
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Salzman Robert Trustee
|Parsa Hamidreza
|$1,249,996
|3161 Hamilton Church
|Antioch
|37013
|3/23
|Affinity Dev LLC
|Fahmy George; Fahmy Hany
|$1,200,000
|5020 Franklin
|Nashville
|37220
|3/4
|Brymak & Assoc Inc
|Johnson Carolyn F; Hagan Keely Ann
|$1,200,000
|623 Woodleigh
|Nashville
|37215
|3/31
|Dara Christine Russell Res Trust
|Montgomery Kevin D; Williams Reca L
|$1,200,000
|1211 Dallas
|Nashville
|37212
|3/23
|Ramsey Sarah M; Reno Cory
|Odell Carol Ann; Odell Hal
|$1,195,000
|3358 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|3/30
|Cape May Love LLC
|Thomas Lizbeth Kennedy; Thomas Victor J
|$1,195,000
|1501 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|3/8
|Flores Philip E
|Villa Place LLC
|$1,175,000
|2618 Barton
|Nashville
|37212
|3/18
|Peetz Allan Byron; Peetz Mehgan Schaffner
|IGO Sarah E; Molvig Ole
|$1,155,000
|1022 13th
|Nashville
|37212
|3/4
|Chang Annie; Idaszak Alexander Jerome
|Combs Hospitality Inc
|$1,152,000
|4200 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|3/3
|Zd Management LLC
|Thomas Edward G; Thomas Sheila Rae
|$1,150,000
|3610A End
|Nashville
|37205
|3/19
|Larsen-Ball Marn S Trustee; Marn Suzanne Revocable Trust
|Dilts Kelly Marie; Vaclavik Brian Thomas
|$1,149,000
|3814 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|3/4
|Leboulch Chantal J
|Tudor Building Group Gp
|$1,135,000
|3432 Stokesmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/8
|Sutton Eric J; Sutton Lauren
|Kuzmi Ana
|$1,121,000
|1208 Gartland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/31
|Darrow Susan H
|Kaset Angela F; McGaw Roger B
|$1,115,000
|4100 Westlawn
|Nashville
|37209
|3/10
|Sansigre Antonio Garcia
|Edwards Carolyn Wahl; Edwards Heath H
|$1,093,600
|1730 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/23
|Pellicane David
|Horner Anna Maria E
|$1,060,000
|45 Harbor Cove
|O Hickory
|37138
|3/4
|Peterson Glen
|Leung Diana Shuk; Leung Shuk Yee
|$1,050,000
|1312 Otter Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|3/17
|Schultz Richard L; Traylor-Schulz Mary Ellen
|1312 Otter Creek Road Nominee Trust Agmt
|$1,020,000
|104 Hanover
|Nashville
|37215
|3/19
|Diaz-Granados Rafael Andres; Diaz-Granados Sonja Natasha
|Cynthia Bailey Wood Trust
|$1,017,000
|776 Blevins
|Nashville
|37204
|3/3
|Thompson Paige Foley
|Abrahimia Ali
|$1,000,000
|5846 Merrimac
|Nashville
|37215
|3/29
|Wardlaw Family Trust
|Price Mary C
|$1,000,000
|1145 Brookwood
|Nashville
|37220
|3/3
|Stone Oak Builders LLC
|Gray Harry; Gray William C Estate; Gray Owen
|$1,000,000
|510 Hobbs Creek
|Nashville
|37215
|3/3
|Kolson Joanna O
|Haury & Smith Cont Inc
|$999,900
|4009B Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|3/4
|Patsiokas Stelios J; Patsiokas Dari A
|Patel Dharmesh; Patel Paresh; Patel Praveen; Patel Pareshkumar S
|$999,000
|4107 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|3/10
|Ryan Christopher
|Build Nashville Dbh LLC
|$993,092
|3507 Wimbledon
|Nashville
|37215
|3/10
|Richardson Eli J; Richardson Erin M
|Condurelis Gaye G; Condurelis Steve
|$982,000
|1635 Observatory
|Nashville
|37215
|3/10
|Reeves Katherine Wood; Reeves Timothy Dylan
|Alger Meredith Anne; Karney Meredith Anne Alger; Karney Spencer Cowles
|$972,000
|3700 Estes
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Barycza Adam Robert Trustee
|Schenk Eric
|$964,900
|1082 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|3/2
|Windler Dylan
|Deboer David
|$960,000
|4113 Kimbark
|Nashville
|37215
|3/11
|Meade Ashley S
|Build Nashville Dbh LLC
|$951,660
|505 Belgrave
|Nashville
|37215
|3/12
|Garnett Paul D; Lane Donna G
|Hernandez Ruben E Rodriguez; Salinas Laura L Tamez
|$950,000
|81 Concord
|Nashville
|37205
|3/16
|Thompson Mark F; Thompson Mary Ellen
|McDonald Kenneth P Estate; McDonald Sandra S
|$943,750
|902 Tower
|Nashville
|37204
|3/30
|Rand Chelsea; Rand Sean
|Davis Jordan Lee; Davis Maria E
|$940,000
|3809 Rolland
|Nashville
|37205
|3/18
|Amer Harold N; Taylor Rhonda L
|Bowers John C Jr; Bowers Leza
|$938,400
|4005B Woodmont
|Nashville
|37205
|3/31
|Beverung Brandlyn Leigh
|Patel Dharmesh; Patel Paresh; Patel Praveen; Patel Pareshkumar S
|$935,000
|3131B Parthenon
|Nashville
|37203
|3/4
|Iverson Tina Michelle
|R2I LLC
|$929,900
|829 Clayton
|Nashville
|37204
|3/25
|Spieth Robert; Spieth Susan
|Amended & Restated Bjordahl Trust Agmt
|$925,000
|1205 Noelton
|Nashville
|37215
|3/15
|Deas Kendra Susan; Deas Terrence Chamonte
|Zarling John D; Zarling Megan S
|$912,500
|4508 Nebraska
|Nashville
|37209
|3/10
|Franke Mary E; Franke Michael E
|Richardson Eli J; Richardson Erin M
|$910,000
|1420 Roberts
|Nashville
|37206
|3/26
|Rizzitello Cynthia; Rizzitello John
|Pointer Properties LLC
|$906,000
|1109 Ozark
|Nashville
|37206
|3/22
|Sikes Paul Thomas
|Aerial Infill LLC
|$899,900
|41 Green
|Nashville
|37205
|3/2
|Wang Jialiang; Wen Li
|Dieck Ryan; Signore Maria J; Signore Matthew B
|$899,000
|4122 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|3/9
|Hollis Bradley S; Hollis Margaret Horton
|McNeely Jean-Paul; Bailey Amanda E
|$889,900
|308 15th
|Nashville
|37206
|3/1
|Barry Michael
|Popoff Jeremy A; Popoff Lauren E
|$889,000
|1819B Shackleford
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Danko Melissa Ellen
|Forrest Kristine Marie; Forrest Samuel
|$888,000
|921A Benton
|Nashville
|37204
|3/31
|Simmons Living Trust
|T&K Capital LLC
|$880,000
|1208 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|3/2
|Bodytko Cassandra
|Bonefield Stefany; Bonfield Christopher
|$880,000
|6319 Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|3/12
|Landon Dev Group LLC
|East Valley Trust
|$875,000
|5519 Wakefield
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/2
|Premo Chandler
|Premo Kenneth
|$865,000
|4901 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|3/8
|Adefuin Jo-Ann; Aylaian Peter
|Daugherty Arthur Wade; Daugherty Nancy G
|$860,000
|1022 Sharpe
|Nashville
|37206
|3/10
|Lovitz Daniel H
|LV Homes LLC
|$855,000
|517 10th
|Nashville
|37206
|3/22
|Ysquared Inv Nashville 1 LLC
|Leon Jorge
|$852,715
|831 Crestridge
|Nashville
|37204
|3/1
|Tweed Enterprises LLC
|Kas Venture Inv LLC
|$850,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|3/29
|Felicia 7 LLC
|Rudy at City Heights LLC
|$850,000
|532 Bell
|Antioch
|37013
|3/9
|Ehe Properties LLC
|Snow Jerry W; Snow Linda B
|$850,000
|117 Carnavon
|Nashville
|37205
|3/10
|White Barbara Pritchett; White Robert Ellis III
|Kem Inv LLC
|$850,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/19
|David J Schlacter Trust
|505 Property LLC
|$849,000
|414 Fairfax
|Nashville
|37212
|3/8
|Poss Nancy L; Poss Theodore J
|Peel Cinthia T
|$849,000
|6004 Elizabethan
|Nashville
|37205
|3/1
|Flanagan Gregory Richard; Flanagan Kendall Jewel
|Obrien Virginia D
|$841,000
|27 Washington
|Nashville
|37205
|3/26
|Crook Emily Keeble
|Dimond Lucianne Binkley
|$841,000
|717 Vail
|Nashville
|37215
|3/3
|Thompson David G
|Foley Paul; Sands Sheri
|$840,000
|107 Wentworth
|Nashville
|37215
|3/31
|Paul Nicholas; Paul Pamela
|Rochford Caroline B; Rochford Donald F
|$839,900
|1489 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/12
|Thomas B Maloney & Meg S Maloney Living Trust
|Spears Justin; Spears Jessica
|$835,000
|1136 Stonewall Jackson
|Nashville
|37220
|3/8
|Wild Katherine; Wild Matthew James
|Joseph Alexander Trust
|$835,000
|516 Snyder
|Nashville
|37209
|3/30
|Andromeda Solutions LLC
|Cored LLC
|$832,000
|105 13th
|Nashville
|37206
|3/16
|Fenelon Kelley Frances; Snarr Carey Melissa
|Thorngren Erik O
|$830,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/8
|Kelley Ann Marie; Kelley Derek
|505 Property LLC
|$825,000
|3808 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Pennington Austin
|Hyneman J Kevin
|$825,000
|407 14th
|Nashville
|37206
|3/18
|Elkins John Clark III
|Gail E Matejcic Trust
|$820,000
|119 Brighton Close
|Nashville
|37205
|3/30
|Woodlief Philip
|Bannen Thomas S
|$815,000
|1109 Grove
|Nashville
|37203
|3/9
|Parker Eloise Claire
|Wade Lane LLC
|$815,000
|2919 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|3/23
|McClanahan Arminta; McClanahan Thomas
|Kennedy Michelle L
|$812,500
|1487 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|3/23
|MacKenzie James Howard III; MacKenzie Lora Lee Stepusin
|Keen Alexis; Keen Chase
|$810,000
|1002 Fairwin
|Nashville
|37216
|3/17
|Horsley Ashley; Horsley Jordan
|Betsy The Builder LLC
|$806,740
|841 Hillwood
|Nashville
|37205
|3/24
|Correa Alba M; Correa Ivan R
|Wood Burch
|$806,000
|6324 Jocelyn Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|3/31
|McGinn Kevin
|Goodman Sherry Gilbert
|$805,000
|1908 Lombardy
|Nashville
|37215
|3/22
|Powell Erik; Powell Meredith L
|Jones Leigh Ann L; Jones Morgan W
|$805,000
|930 Gale
|Nashville
|37204
|3/1
|Brammer Brandi N
|Witherspoon William
|$800,000
|2998 Belwood
|Nashville
|37203
|3/5
|Ddi Investors 2008 LLC
|Schilling Ross
|$800,000
|1504 Edgehill
|Nashville
|37212
|3/26
|Laguzzi Claudia Alejandra; Power Stephen Thomas
|Matthews Beata E
|$800,000
|1231 Battlefield
|Nashville
|37215
|3/9
|Glass Cecilia A
|Voisard Tiffany L; Voisard Walter B II
|$800,000
|706 Crescent
|Nashville
|37205
|3/17
|Gadecki Sabina; Rich Tyler
|Jaskowski Bryce J; Holzapfel Sarah
|$799,000
|2001 Convent
|Nashville
|37212
|3/18
|Zhang Alan Xiaoe
|Galea Christopher; Kingrey Shira
|$788,500
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|3/1
|Agnihotri Atul
|Wood Brian; Wood Rebecca
|$783,000
|2716 Delaware
|Nashville
|37209
|3/22
|Callan Joseph Albert Jr; Callan Julia Marie
|2716 Delaware Avenue LLC
|$780,000
|1306 Calvin
|Nashville
|37206
|3/5
|Bianconi Bianca Gayle; Gorman Colin
|Sadler Maxwell
|$779,900
|1600 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/29
|Schrader John Benjamin; Schrader Kristina Montanaro
|Kristin R Dufour Revocable Trust; Matthew C Dufour Revocable Trust
|$775,000
|2815 Vaulx
|Nashville
|37204
|3/24
|Hatley Kaden L; Hatley Megan E
|Baker Katherine; Baker Scott
|$775,000
|1708 Primrose
|Nashville
|37212
|3/4
|Donahue Meredith E
|Mesa Verde Assets LLC
|$774,900
|831 Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|3/11
|Johnson Amanda P; Johnson Mark R
|Grutter Ashley Wilson; Grutter Paul William
|$771,900
|407 32nd
|Nashville
|37212
|3/30
|4404 Holdings LLC
|Rogers Caroline Kerrins; White Michael Hunter
|$769,000
|3300 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|Bashline Benjamin
|Fugger Mark
|$765,000
|920 Caruthers
|Nashville
|37204
|3/2
|Hahn Theodore Matthew; Wong Jenine
|Janice J Compton Living Trust
|$760,000
|2116 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|3/22
|Sandra Kay Sullivan Revocable Trust
|Hsi Ryan; Yu Megan
|$760,000
|517 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|3/8
|Reyes Juan N
|Rsd 27Th Avenue LLC
|$759,206
|3603 Richland
|Nashville
|37205
|3/15
|Lynn Donald Bennett; Lynn Vanessa Ann; Lynn Alexandra O
|Tavenner Sarah; Cummins Denise
|$755,000
|1200 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/1
|Hunter Elizabeth D; Hunter Zachary D
|Owen Danna B
|$752,500
|229 Carriage
|Nashville
|37221
|3/4
|Goudiss Harrison L; Kitchen Stephanie H
|Timmons Dustin; Timmons Stacie
|$751,000
|5118 Mount View
|Antioch
|37013
|3/8
|Intuition Dev LLC
|Owen William B
|$750,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|3/2
|Chong Hock S
|Rudy at City Heights LLC
|$750,000
|1316 Riverwood
|Nashville
|37216
|3/26
|Claycomb Stephen H Jr; Kanes Lindsey
|Long-Simpson Mary Elizabeth; Simpson Jim
|$750,000
|833 A&B Delmas
|Nashville
|37216
|3/23
|Cooper Crystal Trustee; Nivek Revocable Trust
|M Squared LLC
|$750,000
|5049 Kingsview
|Nashville
|37220
|3/11
|Griffith Joel A; Griffith Sarah
|Hardwick Carolyn; Hardwick David D
|$750,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/4
|Sullivan Elizabeth; Sullivan John
|505 Property LLC
|$749,000
|1418 Gartland
|Nashville
|37206
|3/1
|Wilson Melani Welker; Wilson Peter Cyrus
|Raja Properties LLC
|$747,000
|642 Brook Hollow
|Nashville
|37205
|3/18
|Presley Eric
|R S Kaiser Nashville LLC
|$745,000
|1015 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37204
|3/12
|Fentress Anne; Fentress Rita Lane
|Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun; Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun; Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun
|$740,000
|900 Marengo
|Nashville
|37204
|3/18
|Breckenridge Inv TN LLC
|Jones Robert Eric; Jones Sheila McMorrow; Jones Shelia
|$740,000
|910 Southside
|Nashville
|37203
|3/10
|Hong Jeffrey S
|Oreilly Calahan P; Oreilly Terra Findlay
|$735,000
|103 Gun Club
|Nashville
|37205
|3/26
|Province Builders LLC
|Reel Jeff L; Reel Susie E
|$735,000
|555 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/31
|Burkett Thomas R
|Lakeside Inv Group LLC
|$730,000
|1624 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|3/12
|Gould Nathan
|Gutierrez Karen; Gutierrez Rafael
|$730,000
|2907 Primrose
|Nashville
|37212
|3/17
|Cross William G
|Brasher William Jackson; Brasher Meagan Van Buren
|$721,800
|103 Chapel
|Nashville
|37206
|3/11
|Harvey James E Iv; Harvey Lorrena K
|Cole Franklin S
|$721,000
|3501 Ruland
|Nashville
|37215
|3/1
|Kuzmi Ana
|Wood Marette Beziat; Wood Stephen Shane
|$719,900
|5468 Granny White
|Brentwood
|37027
|3/8
|Bell Malekia
|Garrett Rhonda King; Drumwright J Carlton
|$719,900
|1105 Stockell
|Nashville
|37207
|3/29
|Hughes Maegen; Hughes William
|Castro Jeannette; Hurtado Jose
|$719,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|3/10
|Wlf Inv LLC
|Nyquist Kate; Thorne Carla; Thorne Jeffrey
|$715,000
|1725 14th
|Nashville
|37212
|3/26
|Carpenter Jim; Carpenter Lisa
|Ruchotzke Trust #8810
|$715,000
|520 Moore
|Nashville
|37203
|3/15
|Sotelo Aaron
|Nashville Now Inv LLC
|$712,500
|6112 Frontier
|Nashville
|37211
|3/10
|Cvetkovich Denise A; Lee Richard
|Anderson Alexandria; Anderson William Thomas Jr
|$710,000
|1731 Kingsbury
|Nashville
|37215
|3/24
|Huffman Corrie; Huffman Samuel
|Hamby Jonathan S; Hamby Katelyn R
|$710,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|3/4
|Sullivan Elizabeth; Sullivan John
|505 Property LLC
|$709,000
|111 Lasalle
|Nashville
|37205
|3/4
|Miller B Orr Trust
|Galyon Luther Anderson Iv; Galyon Martha W
|$705,000
|1825A2 5th
|Nashville
|37208
|3/18
|Lowery William Timothy II
|Glazier Kristofer
|$705,000
|150 Windsor
|Nashville
|37205
|3/4
|Galyon Luther Anderson Iv; Galyon Martha W
|Miller B Orr Trust
|$705,000
|150 Windsor
|Nashville
|37205
|3/4
|Miller B Orr Trust
|Orr Edith Miller
|$705,000
|5215 Shenandoah
|Nashville
|37220
|3/12
|Russ Lisa J; Russ Stephan
|Trust of Abbe A Stroud; Declaration of Trust of Abbe A Stroud
|$700,000
|959 Greerland
|Nashville
|37204
|3/25
|8Gco Revocable Living Trust
|Fielder Thomas L
|$700,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|3/31
|Pribbenow Pennington Alexander
|Grom Kim; Grom Robert
|$700,000
|1609 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|3/2
|Beesley John; Beesley Laura
|Clayton John O Jr; Clayton Marguerite H
|$700,000
|2510 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|3/3
|Polk Madeleine
|Polk Julia; Polk William H
|$700,000