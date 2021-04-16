Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 16 | Friday, April 16, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for February 2021

Updated 2:21PM
Top residential real estate sales, March 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
1206 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 3/2 Gypsy Holler Revocable Trust Ewing B Edward; Ewing Linda Gail $5,305,000
2301 Golf Club Nashville 37215 3/12 Boehler Family Trust 2301 Golf Club Lane Trust $4,600,000
649 Belle Park Nashville 37205 3/24 649 Belle Park Circle Trust Rechter Benjamin R; Rechter Mary Joan K $3,550,000
610 Enquirer Nashville 37205 3/11 Fusco Heather; Fusco Larsen James Payne Barbara Keith; White Jana S; White Matthew K $3,455,000
3625 Richland Nashville 37205 3/2 Andreen Craig J; Andreen Kathryn Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $2,697,250
221 Deer Park Nashville 37205 3/29 Brannan Sarah Leonard; Brannan Davis Hines III Rzasnicki Revocable Living Trust $2,675,000
4652 Tara Nashville 37215 3/1 Mraz Scott Edward Trustee Chestnut Infill Gp $2,600,000
4099 Nolensville Nashville 37211 3/9 Penalver Properties TN LLC SSI Nolensville LLC $2,550,000
1215 5th Nashville 37208 3/19 Rare Partners 3 LLC Walker Dee Ann $2,500,000
4536 Carlton Nashville 37215 3/2 4536 Carlton LLC Cornelius Jon $2,489,000
2055 Timberwood Nashville 37215 3/2 Ledford Gavrielle; Ledford Jodan Brody-White Elizabeth $2,435,000
6944 Nolensville Brentwood 37027 3/29 Shoppes At Old Burkitt LLC Jenkins Ralph; Johnson Edward D $2,400,000
4519 Beacon Nashville 37215 3/23 Byrd Frank C; Huang Pung-Pung Province Builders LLC $2,375,000
1500 Dallas Nashville 37212 3/22 Fulton James F; Fulton Kristin Dreaminc $2,300,000
3712 Richland Nashville 37205 3/11 Dean Gary H Jr; Dean Susan B Lewis Terri Lynn; Lewis Thomas R $2,220,000
4511 Price Circle Nashville 37205 3/23 Leuer Jon M; Leuer Keegan Davidson Jeffrey Neil; Davidson Gillian Patrice $2,150,000
3316 Lealand Nashville 37204 3/16 Phillips Megan E Tulac; Phillips Nathan L Deleot Laura C; Deleot Thomas Land Jr; Kingrey Shira $2,025,000
1143 Glendale Nashville 37204 3/10 Diamantis Andrea; Diamantis Christopher Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,960,727
200 Middleton Nashville 37215 3/4 White Don; White Marcia Bloemer Bernie; Bloemer Melissa $1,950,000
2012 Sunset Hills Nashville 37215 3/24 Levitre Family Trust Cushman Trey $1,950,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/8 Kelley Greg; Kelley Vicky 505 Property LLC $1,925,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/4 Hatcher Charlotte; Hatcher Joe David 505 Property LLC $1,925,000
6204 Vosswood Nashville 37205 3/23 Greatens Cassie; Greatens Jake Province Builders LLC $1,918,500
3901 Trimble Nashville 37215 3/2 Madera Hemky Louis; Madera Jessica McCulloch Barbara; McCulloch Donmark $1,885,000
4208 Kirtland Nashville 37215 3/2 Stanford Frederick C Mitch Kinder Dev LLC $1,875,000
3705 Trimble Nashville 37215 3/16 Merritt Beaver 2020 Inv Services Trust Mayo Ellen; Mayo Ellen P $1,837,564
6108 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 3/16 Dilts Kelly Marie; Vaclavik Brian Thomas Dolan Margaret O; Dolan Stephen T $1,800,000
4016 Outer Nashville 37204 3/9 Kyle J & Kimberly F Rengel Family Trust Czemeres Curtis; Czemeres Kim $1,792,500
19 Middleton Park Nashville 37215 3/11 Wood John H; Wood Melissa R Waugh Belinda C; Waugh James W Jr $1,775,000
1308 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 3/17 Latham Amy; Latham Britt K Dragt Harold Jr; Dragt Julie $1,725,000
607 Green Nashville 37215 3/16 Wachtler Family Revocable Living Trust Harris Doralyn $1,725,000
3803 Richland Nashville 37205 3/2 MacClark Amily Trust Meador Katie; Meador Keith G $1,700,000
4780 Lealand Nashville 37220 3/15 Witherow Donald Shane; Witherow Lindsie Nicole Ahern Brian W $1,700,000
4405 Lealand Nashville 37204 3/17 Vonkurnatowski Theodor Capitani Derek B Mason & Leighanne Mason Revocable Trust $1,645,000
37 Castlewood Nashville 37215 3/17 Stinson Miriam Cage; Stinson Robert Kevin Segers Deborah G; Segers Joseph W III $1,600,000
1606 A&B 16th Nashville 37212 3/5 1606 Music Row LLC MD Prop LLC $1,600,000
20 Middleton Park Nashville 37215 3/30 Bobbitt Jonathan Lee; Bobbitt Karen Patton Christopher; Patton Kimberly $1,595,000
3919 Vailwood Nashville 37215 3/8 Julie Smith Revocable Trust Patton Carli; Patton Spencer $1,575,000
500 32nd Nashville 37212 3/17 PGPD Blakemore LLC Harris Jonathan; Harris Karen $1,535,000
1706B Stokes Nashville 37215 3/26 Jones Brandon Chandelier Development Inc $1,530,000
407 Westview Nashville 37205 3/2 Cottage House Land Trust Mastran David V; Mastran Donna Muldoon $1,510,000
1909 Lombardy Nashville 37215 3/4 Oleszkowicz Adam Jones Russell R $1,500,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/5 Smith-Gilliam Family Living Trust Carter Bobbie Y Trustee; Carter Robert A Trustee; Robert A Carter M D Inc Profit Sharing Plan & Trust $1,500,000
6437 Bresslyn Nashville 37205 3/26 Christianson Brooke; Christianson Trevor Lyons Anna; Lyons Jeremy $1,499,999
1514 Clayton Nashville 37212 3/31 Bailey Amanda E; McNeely Jean Paul N Smallman William H $1,495,102
945 Travelers Nashville 37220 3/29 Newsome Svetlana; Newsome Jerremy Burnstein Julie; Burnstein Matthew R $1,475,000
1704 Bernard Nashville 37212 3/29 Debaun Morgan Burkett Thomas; Pribbenow Pennington $1,445,000
2461 Old Hickory Nashville 37221 3/1 Cua Ashley; Cua Maxx Southpaw Events LLC $1,436,000
312 Terry Nashville 37205 3/23 Misra Richa; Ramachandran Raja Taylor Todd B; Zuercher Juliet N $1,425,000
3429 Amanda Nashville 37215 3/23 Cooke C Yvonne; Titus Laura J Adamiak Brittany; Adamiak Marek $1,425,000
3715 Sugartree Nashville 37215 3/4 Gordon Bobby F III Stallings John $1,412,000
4403 Farriswood Nashville 37204 3/4 Cordelli Lorri G; Cordelli Peter P Jr Jb Partners $1,400,000
1331 2nd Nashville 37208 3/15 Dehaan Grace Ellen G2T LLC $1,397,500
4112 Brandywine Pointe O Hickory 37138 3/10 Snowden Christin E; Snowden Ryan D Lewis David Reese III; Winnington Therese $1,375,000
2143 Sharondale Nashville 37215 3/11 Sakaria Neha; Kerchberger Vern Eric E1Jack Custom Homes LLC $1,375,000
111 Heady Nashville 37205 3/10 Reaves Kristina M; Reaves Travis M Nickels Kelly J; Nickels William S $1,365,000
3408A Trimble Nashville 37215 3/2 Mahan Puneet Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,305,000
112 Allendale Nashville 37205 3/11 Thomas James Hockenson Revocable Trust Aunt Snooze Revocable Living Trust $1,301,000
1000B 9th Nashville 37203 3/2 Fabbro Dante Wrenco 18 LLC $1,300,000
2253 Castleman Nashville 37215 3/2 Schenk Christie; Schenk Eric Killian Daniel Trustee; Sammy Property Trust $1,300,000
1122 Balbade Nashville 37215 3/2 Bowden Bonnie D; Fertita Dean A Gleaves John; Mulkey Harry B III; Mulkey Taylor Benoit $1,290,000
758 Saussy Nashville 37205 3/19 Glazier Kristofer Jb Fidelity Partners LLC $1,285,000
3415 Benham Nashville 37215 3/2 Oconor Christopher Joseph; Oconor Melody Chou Chapman Will; Dudor Jonathan; Dudor Shannon $1,280,000
4209 Sneed Nashville 37215 3/2 Karney Spencer Cowles Hardcastle John B $1,277,500
202 38th Nashville 37209 3/11 Fritz Cristin Quinn; Fritz Ryan Andrew Morris David Brent; Watson Marissa $1,275,844
744B Bresslyn Nashville 37205 3/10 Callaghan Katherine S; Callaghan William J Sitarich Sheila E; Sitarich Silvio $1,275,000
2422A Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 3/9 Moore Stephanie L; Moore Tucker J Corriveau Christopher M; Parsa Hamidreza $1,260,000
4013 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/3 Wisner Mathew; Wisner Shannon BRG LLC $1,250,000
2422 Abbott Martin Nashville 37215 3/2 Salzman Robert Trustee Parsa Hamidreza $1,249,996
3161 Hamilton Church Antioch 37013 3/23 Affinity Dev LLC Fahmy George; Fahmy Hany $1,200,000
5020 Franklin Nashville 37220 3/4 Brymak & Assoc Inc Johnson Carolyn F; Hagan Keely Ann $1,200,000
623 Woodleigh Nashville 37215 3/31 Dara Christine Russell Res Trust Montgomery Kevin D; Williams Reca L $1,200,000
1211 Dallas Nashville 37212 3/23 Ramsey Sarah M; Reno Cory Odell Carol Ann; Odell Hal $1,195,000
3358 Acklen Nashville 37212 3/30 Cape May Love LLC Thomas Lizbeth Kennedy; Thomas Victor J $1,195,000
1501 Villa Nashville 37212 3/8 Flores Philip E Villa Place LLC $1,175,000
2618 Barton Nashville 37212 3/18 Peetz Allan Byron; Peetz Mehgan Schaffner IGO Sarah E; Molvig Ole $1,155,000
1022 13th Nashville 37212 3/4 Chang Annie; Idaszak Alexander Jerome Combs Hospitality Inc $1,152,000
4200 Estes Nashville 37215 3/3 Zd Management LLC Thomas Edward G; Thomas Sheila Rae $1,150,000
3610A End Nashville 37205 3/19 Larsen-Ball Marn S Trustee; Marn Suzanne Revocable Trust Dilts Kelly Marie; Vaclavik Brian Thomas $1,149,000
3814 Elkins Nashville 37209 3/4 Leboulch Chantal J Tudor Building Group Gp $1,135,000
3432 Stokesmont Nashville 37215 3/8 Sutton Eric J; Sutton Lauren Kuzmi Ana $1,121,000
1208 Gartland Nashville 37206 3/31 Darrow Susan H Kaset Angela F; McGaw Roger B $1,115,000
4100 Westlawn Nashville 37209 3/10 Sansigre Antonio Garcia Edwards Carolyn Wahl; Edwards Heath H $1,093,600
1730 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 3/23 Pellicane David Horner Anna Maria E $1,060,000
45 Harbor Cove O Hickory 37138 3/4 Peterson Glen Leung Diana Shuk; Leung Shuk Yee $1,050,000
1312 Otter Creek Nashville 37215 3/17 Schultz Richard L; Traylor-Schulz Mary Ellen 1312 Otter Creek Road Nominee Trust Agmt $1,020,000
104 Hanover Nashville 37215 3/19 Diaz-Granados Rafael Andres; Diaz-Granados Sonja Natasha Cynthia Bailey Wood Trust $1,017,000
776 Blevins Nashville 37204 3/3 Thompson Paige Foley Abrahimia Ali $1,000,000
5846 Merrimac Nashville 37215 3/29 Wardlaw Family Trust Price Mary C $1,000,000
1145 Brookwood Nashville 37220 3/3 Stone Oak Builders LLC Gray Harry; Gray William C Estate; Gray Owen $1,000,000
510 Hobbs Creek Nashville 37215 3/3 Kolson Joanna O Haury & Smith Cont Inc $999,900
4009B Woodmont Nashville 37205 3/4 Patsiokas Stelios J; Patsiokas Dari A Patel Dharmesh; Patel Paresh; Patel Praveen; Patel Pareshkumar S $999,000
4107 Kimbark Nashville 37215 3/10 Ryan Christopher Build Nashville Dbh LLC $993,092
3507 Wimbledon Nashville 37215 3/10 Richardson Eli J; Richardson Erin M Condurelis Gaye G; Condurelis Steve $982,000
1635 Observatory Nashville 37215 3/10 Reeves Katherine Wood; Reeves Timothy Dylan Alger Meredith Anne; Karney Meredith Anne Alger; Karney Spencer Cowles $972,000
3700 Estes Nashville 37215 3/2 Barycza Adam Robert Trustee Schenk Eric $964,900
1082 Archer Nashville 37203 3/2 Windler Dylan Deboer David $960,000
4113 Kimbark Nashville 37215 3/11 Meade Ashley S Build Nashville Dbh LLC $951,660
505 Belgrave Nashville 37215 3/12 Garnett Paul D; Lane Donna G Hernandez Ruben E Rodriguez; Salinas Laura L Tamez $950,000
81 Concord Nashville 37205 3/16 Thompson Mark F; Thompson Mary Ellen McDonald Kenneth P Estate; McDonald Sandra S $943,750
902 Tower Nashville 37204 3/30 Rand Chelsea; Rand Sean Davis Jordan Lee; Davis Maria E $940,000
3809 Rolland Nashville 37205 3/18 Amer Harold N; Taylor Rhonda L Bowers John C Jr; Bowers Leza $938,400
4005B Woodmont Nashville 37205 3/31 Beverung Brandlyn Leigh Patel Dharmesh; Patel Paresh; Patel Praveen; Patel Pareshkumar S $935,000
3131B Parthenon Nashville 37203 3/4 Iverson Tina Michelle R2I LLC $929,900
829 Clayton Nashville 37204 3/25 Spieth Robert; Spieth Susan Amended & Restated Bjordahl Trust Agmt $925,000
1205 Noelton Nashville 37215 3/15 Deas Kendra Susan; Deas Terrence Chamonte Zarling John D; Zarling Megan S $912,500
4508 Nebraska Nashville 37209 3/10 Franke Mary E; Franke Michael E Richardson Eli J; Richardson Erin M $910,000
1420 Roberts Nashville 37206 3/26 Rizzitello Cynthia; Rizzitello John Pointer Properties LLC $906,000
1109 Ozark Nashville 37206 3/22 Sikes Paul Thomas Aerial Infill LLC $899,900
41 Green Nashville 37205 3/2 Wang Jialiang; Wen Li Dieck Ryan; Signore Maria J; Signore Matthew B $899,000
4122 Lealand Nashville 37204 3/9 Hollis Bradley S; Hollis Margaret Horton McNeely Jean-Paul; Bailey Amanda E $889,900
308 15th Nashville 37206 3/1 Barry Michael Popoff Jeremy A; Popoff Lauren E $889,000
1819B Shackleford Nashville 37215 3/2 Danko Melissa Ellen Forrest Kristine Marie; Forrest Samuel $888,000
921A Benton Nashville 37204 3/31 Simmons Living Trust T&K Capital LLC $880,000
1208 Linden Nashville 37212 3/2 Bodytko Cassandra Bonefield Stefany; Bonfield Christopher $880,000
6319 Valley Nashville 37205 3/12 Landon Dev Group LLC East Valley Trust $875,000
5519 Wakefield Brentwood 37027 3/2 Premo Chandler Premo Kenneth $865,000
4901 Dakota Nashville 37209 3/8 Adefuin Jo-Ann; Aylaian Peter Daugherty Arthur Wade; Daugherty Nancy G $860,000
1022 Sharpe Nashville 37206 3/10 Lovitz Daniel H LV Homes LLC $855,000
517 10th Nashville 37206 3/22 Ysquared Inv Nashville 1 LLC Leon Jorge $852,715
831 Crestridge Nashville 37204 3/1 Tweed Enterprises LLC Kas Venture Inv LLC $850,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 3/29 Felicia 7 LLC Rudy at City Heights LLC $850,000
532 Bell Antioch 37013 3/9 Ehe Properties LLC Snow Jerry W; Snow Linda B $850,000
117 Carnavon Nashville 37205 3/10 White Barbara Pritchett; White Robert Ellis III Kem Inv LLC $850,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/19 David J Schlacter Trust 505 Property LLC $849,000
414 Fairfax Nashville 37212 3/8 Poss Nancy L; Poss Theodore J Peel Cinthia T $849,000
6004 Elizabethan Nashville 37205 3/1 Flanagan Gregory Richard; Flanagan Kendall Jewel Obrien Virginia D $841,000
27 Washington Nashville 37205 3/26 Crook Emily Keeble Dimond Lucianne Binkley $841,000
717 Vail Nashville 37215 3/3 Thompson David G Foley Paul; Sands Sheri $840,000
107 Wentworth Nashville 37215 3/31 Paul Nicholas; Paul Pamela Rochford Caroline B; Rochford Donald F $839,900
1489 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/12 Thomas B Maloney & Meg S Maloney Living Trust Spears Justin; Spears Jessica $835,000
1136 Stonewall Jackson Nashville 37220 3/8 Wild Katherine; Wild Matthew James Joseph Alexander Trust $835,000
516 Snyder Nashville 37209 3/30 Andromeda Solutions LLC Cored LLC $832,000
105 13th Nashville 37206 3/16 Fenelon Kelley Frances; Snarr Carey Melissa Thorngren Erik O $830,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/8 Kelley Ann Marie; Kelley Derek 505 Property LLC $825,000
3808 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 3/9 Pennington Austin Hyneman J Kevin $825,000
407 14th Nashville 37206 3/18 Elkins John Clark III Gail E Matejcic Trust $820,000
119 Brighton Close Nashville 37205 3/30 Woodlief Philip Bannen Thomas S $815,000
1109 Grove Nashville 37203 3/9 Parker Eloise Claire Wade Lane LLC $815,000
2919 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 3/23 McClanahan Arminta; McClanahan Thomas Kennedy Michelle L $812,500
1487 Woodmont Nashville 37215 3/23 MacKenzie James Howard III; MacKenzie Lora Lee Stepusin Keen Alexis; Keen Chase $810,000
1002 Fairwin Nashville 37216 3/17 Horsley Ashley; Horsley Jordan Betsy The Builder LLC $806,740
841 Hillwood Nashville 37205 3/24 Correa Alba M; Correa Ivan R Wood Burch $806,000
6324 Jocelyn Hollow Nashville 37205 3/31 McGinn Kevin Goodman Sherry Gilbert $805,000
1908 Lombardy Nashville 37215 3/22 Powell Erik; Powell Meredith L Jones Leigh Ann L; Jones Morgan W $805,000
930 Gale Nashville 37204 3/1 Brammer Brandi N Witherspoon William $800,000
2998 Belwood Nashville 37203 3/5 Ddi Investors 2008 LLC Schilling Ross $800,000
1504 Edgehill Nashville 37212 3/26 Laguzzi Claudia Alejandra; Power Stephen Thomas Matthews Beata E $800,000
1231 Battlefield Nashville 37215 3/9 Glass Cecilia A Voisard Tiffany L; Voisard Walter B II $800,000
706 Crescent Nashville 37205 3/17 Gadecki Sabina; Rich Tyler Jaskowski Bryce J; Holzapfel Sarah $799,000
2001 Convent Nashville 37212 3/18 Zhang Alan Xiaoe Galea Christopher; Kingrey Shira $788,500
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/1 Agnihotri Atul Wood Brian; Wood Rebecca $783,000
2716 Delaware Nashville 37209 3/22 Callan Joseph Albert Jr; Callan Julia Marie 2716 Delaware Avenue LLC $780,000
1306 Calvin Nashville 37206 3/5 Bianconi Bianca Gayle; Gorman Colin Sadler Maxwell $779,900
1600 Fatherland Nashville 37206 3/29 Schrader John Benjamin; Schrader Kristina Montanaro Kristin R Dufour Revocable Trust; Matthew C Dufour Revocable Trust $775,000
2815 Vaulx Nashville 37204 3/24 Hatley Kaden L; Hatley Megan E Baker Katherine; Baker Scott $775,000
1708 Primrose Nashville 37212 3/4 Donahue Meredith E Mesa Verde Assets LLC $774,900
831 Battery Nashville 37220 3/11 Johnson Amanda P; Johnson Mark R Grutter Ashley Wilson; Grutter Paul William $771,900
407 32nd Nashville 37212 3/30 4404 Holdings LLC Rogers Caroline Kerrins; White Michael Hunter $769,000
3300 Felicia Nashville 37209 3/2 Bashline Benjamin Fugger Mark $765,000
920 Caruthers Nashville 37204 3/2 Hahn Theodore Matthew; Wong Jenine Janice J Compton Living Trust $760,000
2116 Acklen Nashville 37212 3/22 Sandra Kay Sullivan Revocable Trust Hsi Ryan; Yu Megan $760,000
517 27th Nashville 37209 3/8 Reyes Juan N Rsd 27Th Avenue LLC $759,206
3603 Richland Nashville 37205 3/15 Lynn Donald Bennett; Lynn Vanessa Ann; Lynn Alexandra O Tavenner Sarah; Cummins Denise $755,000
1200 Fatherland Nashville 37206 3/1 Hunter Elizabeth D; Hunter Zachary D Owen Danna B $752,500
229 Carriage Nashville 37221 3/4 Goudiss Harrison L; Kitchen Stephanie H Timmons Dustin; Timmons Stacie $751,000
5118 Mount View Antioch 37013 3/8 Intuition Dev LLC Owen William B $750,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 3/2 Chong Hock S Rudy at City Heights LLC $750,000
1316 Riverwood Nashville 37216 3/26 Claycomb Stephen H Jr; Kanes Lindsey Long-Simpson Mary Elizabeth; Simpson Jim $750,000
833 A&B Delmas Nashville 37216 3/23 Cooper Crystal Trustee; Nivek Revocable Trust M Squared LLC $750,000
5049 Kingsview Nashville 37220 3/11 Griffith Joel A; Griffith Sarah Hardwick Carolyn; Hardwick David D $750,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/4 Sullivan Elizabeth; Sullivan John 505 Property LLC $749,000
1418 Gartland Nashville 37206 3/1 Wilson Melani Welker; Wilson Peter Cyrus Raja Properties LLC $747,000
642 Brook Hollow Nashville 37205 3/18 Presley Eric R S Kaiser Nashville LLC $745,000
1015 Caldwell Nashville 37204 3/12 Fentress Anne; Fentress Rita Lane Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun; Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun; Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun $740,000
900 Marengo Nashville 37204 3/18 Breckenridge Inv TN LLC Jones Robert Eric; Jones Sheila McMorrow; Jones Shelia $740,000
910 Southside Nashville 37203 3/10 Hong Jeffrey S Oreilly Calahan P; Oreilly Terra Findlay $735,000
103 Gun Club Nashville 37205 3/26 Province Builders LLC Reel Jeff L; Reel Susie E $735,000
555 Church Nashville 37219 3/31 Burkett Thomas R Lakeside Inv Group LLC $730,000
1624 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 3/12 Gould Nathan Gutierrez Karen; Gutierrez Rafael $730,000
2907 Primrose Nashville 37212 3/17 Cross William G Brasher William Jackson; Brasher Meagan Van Buren $721,800
103 Chapel Nashville 37206 3/11 Harvey James E Iv; Harvey Lorrena K Cole Franklin S $721,000
3501 Ruland Nashville 37215 3/1 Kuzmi Ana Wood Marette Beziat; Wood Stephen Shane $719,900
5468 Granny White Brentwood 37027 3/8 Bell Malekia Garrett Rhonda King; Drumwright J Carlton $719,900
1105 Stockell Nashville 37207 3/29 Hughes Maegen; Hughes William Castro Jeannette; Hurtado Jose $719,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 3/10 Wlf Inv LLC Nyquist Kate; Thorne Carla; Thorne Jeffrey $715,000
1725 14th Nashville 37212 3/26 Carpenter Jim; Carpenter Lisa Ruchotzke Trust #8810 $715,000
520 Moore Nashville 37203 3/15 Sotelo Aaron Nashville Now Inv LLC $712,500
6112 Frontier Nashville 37211 3/10 Cvetkovich Denise A; Lee Richard Anderson Alexandria; Anderson William Thomas Jr $710,000
1731 Kingsbury Nashville 37215 3/24 Huffman Corrie; Huffman Samuel Hamby Jonathan S; Hamby Katelyn R $710,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 3/4 Sullivan Elizabeth; Sullivan John 505 Property LLC $709,000
111 Lasalle Nashville 37205 3/4 Miller B Orr Trust Galyon Luther Anderson Iv; Galyon Martha W $705,000
1825A2 5th Nashville 37208 3/18 Lowery William Timothy II Glazier Kristofer $705,000
150 Windsor Nashville 37205 3/4 Galyon Luther Anderson Iv; Galyon Martha W Miller B Orr Trust $705,000
150 Windsor Nashville 37205 3/4 Miller B Orr Trust Orr Edith Miller $705,000
5215 Shenandoah Nashville 37220 3/12 Russ Lisa J; Russ Stephan Trust of Abbe A Stroud; Declaration of Trust of Abbe A Stroud $700,000
959 Greerland Nashville 37204 3/25 8Gco Revocable Living Trust Fielder Thomas L $700,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 3/31 Pribbenow Pennington Alexander Grom Kim; Grom Robert $700,000
1609 Harding Nashville 37215 3/2 Beesley John; Beesley Laura Clayton John O Jr; Clayton Marguerite H $700,000
2510 Ashwood Nashville 37212 3/3 Polk Madeleine Polk Julia; Polk William H $700,000

