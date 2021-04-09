Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 9, 2021

New State Library and Archives to host opening ceremony

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee State Library and Archives will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of its new 165,000 square foot building.

According to a news release, former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, Gov. Bill Lee, former Gov. Bill Haslam, Senate Speaker Randy McNally, House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Secretary of State Tre Hargett, State Librarian and Archivist Chuck Sherrill and others will take part in the event Monday.

The state has been in the process of moving its collections and staff there. Work began in 2005 on the $123.8 million project and a groundbreaking took place in late 2017.

The current 1950s era building sits directly west of the state Capitol. The new building is located just outside downtown on the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

