VOL. 45 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 9, 2021

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource. Topic: Maximize Your One Person (or small) Marketing Team with Kindra Svendsen, vice president of client partnerships, Speak Creative. Williamson, Inc. Office/Power/Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. Friday, 7:30-9 a.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Real Estate Investors Network

April Main Event: “Dynamic Deal Structuring, Investing with no Limits.” Multiple speakers at this investing event. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 6-9 p.m. Registration required for in person and online. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Finding Your Roots

Nashville Public Television is offering free virtual genealogy workshops inspired by its show “Finding Your Roots.” Part 1 begins at noon with a virtual screening featuring a clip from the seventh season and a panel discussion about how people can begin to access their own ancestry. Bridgette Jones, curator of social history at the Tennessee State Museum, will moderate the discussion with Taneya Y. Koonce, president of the Nashville chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. RSVP required. Part 2, Tuesday, April 20, 5:30-7 p.m., will be led by Koonce with participants being asked to identify one object or document through which to investigate and share their own family history. The workshop also will include tips on finding resources, organizing and preserving family artifacts. Information

COVID – Avoiding OSHA Citations

This Rutherford Chamber event will help employers understand what OSHA standards have been cited most frequently during COVID-19 related inspections. Discussion will include prevention, risk assessment and workplace controls. OSHA COVID safety recommendations will be reviewed, as well. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Free. Information

COVID – Cleaning Requirements

This Rutherford Chamber event will train all personnel on how to disinfect, sanitize and clean spaces following the specific OSHA, CDC and WHO regulations. Session also will cover PPE, cleaning protocols and the chain of infection. 10 a.m.-noon. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Fee: Free. Information

Chamber North: Silver Lining Learning

How the Pandemic Revealed Growth Opportunities. North Nashville business leaders discuss who turned lemons into lemonade while sharing their perspectives, tips and tricks, and technology that improved their transitions. Panelists include: Tabitha Mundy, founder, PushPro Management & executive director, Fortitude Group; Taylor Fisher, director of sales, Nashville Sounds; Sam Davidson, owner, Batch Nashville. This is a complimentary interactive webinar. Pre-registration is required. 1-2 p.m. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Williamson Chamber Golf Classic

The Little Course in Franklin. Lessons include long drive (9 a.m.), women in business (11:30 a.m.) and young professionals (1 p.m.). All golfers will receive a bag with gifts from local businesses. Prizes will be on the line for first, second and third place, as well as a putting contest. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Registration

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room, 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Industry Roundtable – Insurance & Financial Services

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 8-9 a.m. Fee is included in Chamber membership. Registration is required. Additional session: Real estate & lending, 9-10 a.m. Information

Chamber South: Capturing the Pandemic’s Positive Effects on the New Ways We Live and Work

Join Chamber South to discuss lessons, perspectives, tip and tricks that improved the 2020 experience. Panelists: Darrell Hawks, Friends of Mill Ridge Park; Elizabeth Moore and Ashley Brooke James, Triluna Wellness; and Lauren Lane Payne, Habitat for Humanity of Nashville. Fee: Free but pre-registration is required. 9-10 a.m. Information

A Conversation with Ron Harris

The vice president of diversity and inclusion for BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee will facilitate a discussion spotlighting principals necessary for impactful leadership. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Fee: Free, but pre-registration is required. Members only event. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 22

Matthew Walker, Sr. Virtual Legacy Breakfast

Charlene Dewey, M.D., MED, MACP and professor of medical education and administration at Vanderbilt Medical Center will speak on preventing burnout and building resilience in the COVID-19 pandemic. On-line via zoom. 9-10:30 a.m. Information

Industry Roundtable – Fitness & Wellness

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 8-9 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership. Registration is required. Additional sessions: churches & non-profits, 9-10 a.m., end of life planning and elder care, 10-11 a.m. Information