Rucker named VU chief HR officer

VOL. 45 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 9, 2021

Cleo D. Rucker has been promoted to the new position of chief human resources officer for Vanderbilt University.

Rucker, who has served as senior director of HR consulting, employee and labor relations for the past three years, will assume to his new position by mid-May. The move occurs as Laura Nairon steps away from her interim role as associate vice chancellor for people and business services. She is leaving Vanderbilt to pursue the next phase of her career.

Rucker is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and earned a law degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also has a master’s degree in religion from Trevecca University.

Before coming to Vanderbilt, he was an attorney for Milwaukee Public Schools, Labor Relations Division.

CapWealth’s Pagliara named 2021 Forbes Best In State

Tim Pagliara, founder, chairman and CIO of CapWealth, has been named 2021 Forbes Best In State for the third time.

Forbes publishes the top advisers’ rankings annually. The research methodology is based on several criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance, revenue produced and assets managed.

The Forbes Best In State recognition is one of the highest honors for an adviser with more than 32,000 people nominated. Pagliara received this award for the first time in 2018, along with Barron’s magazine No. 1 Financial Advisor in Tennessee. He previously earned the top spot in Barron’s annual state-by-state ranking six out of the previous seven years.

Pagliara formed CapWealth in early 2000 after nearly 20 years of experience in the financial industry.

Hinson appointed Lipscomb tech VP

Brett Hinson, vice president, IT project & solution services at AmWINS Group, in Charlotte, North Carolina, has been appointed vice president of technology at Lipscomb University.

With more than 25 years of technology experience in both application development, management and infrastructure management, Hinson has served in various leadership roles in the financial services and banking industries. Hinson previously was global delivery manager-financial services at TEK Systems, served in various leadership roles including risk technology management for more than a decade at Bank of America, was named senior vice president for process improvement at Comdata and was an application development manager at First American National Bank for 10 years.

Hinson is a Lipscomb graduate.

LifePoint Health promotes 2 VPs

LifePoint Health has promoted Michelle Augusty to senior vice president, communications, and David Fausett to senior vice president, risk management.

Augusty will continue to lead LifePoint’s communications department, driving overall strategy and overseeing brand and reputation management and all internal and external communications. She also will spearhead communications surrounding key company initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and other transactions, as well as oversee LifePoint’s social responsibility efforts.

A graduate of the University of Georgia, Augusty serves on the board of governors of the Federation of American Hospitals and is chairman of the organization’s public relations committee. She also is a member of the Nashville Health Care Council’s Leadership Health Care organization. She joined LifePoint in 2012.

Fausett will continue to set LifePoint’s strategic direction for risk financing and serve as a risk management adviser to all of its affiliated entities. He also will continue to coordinate placement of LifePoint’s insurance programs, lead the company’s professional liability and workers’ compensation claims and litigation management processes, and oversee captive insurance operations.

A graduate of the University of Arkansas School of Law, Fausett serves on the board of the Tennessee Society for Healthcare Risk Management. He has been with LifePoint since 2005.

Numotion taps Kersten for chief medical officer

Numotion, a Brentwood-based provider of products and services that provide mobility, health and personal independence, has appointed Tara Kersten, M.D., its chief medical officer.

Kersten will also help educate and interact with clinicians and referral sources and help ensure Numotion’s interactions with clinicians, referrals, payors, regulators and government bodies are grounded in sound clinical research and expertise.

A graduate of the Medical College of Wisconsin, Kersten is board certified both in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and electrodiagnostic medicine. She practices at Advocate Aurora Health, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where she focuses on electrodiagnostic testing, spasticity management and custom wheelchair seating.

For more than five years, Kersten has run, and will continue to run, one of the largest interdisciplinary wheelchair seating clinics in the nation and has been involved in advocating for the rights and benefits of the disability community.