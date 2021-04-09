Cook, McKee ramp up commitment to Habitat

VOL. 45 | NO. 15 | Friday, April 9, 2021

Paul Cook, left, and Mike McKee of Adex Homesellers have donated $63,000 to build a Habitat house, spurring others to join in.

Paul Cook entered the real estate business in 1972 and quickly established himself as a man with a keen intellect and the eye of a visionary entrepreneur. Over time, his reputation as a builder was as sound as the foundations of his homes.

Six years later, Mike McKee earned his real estate license and joined Paul in the business. As the team, they become a dominant force in new construction and real estate in general through their firm, Adex Homesellers.

Throughout the past 25 years, Cook and McKee have been generous with their contributions to Habitat for Humanity through the Greater Nashville Realtors, where they were recognized as the largest donors for that organization for many years. Several years ago, McKee was awarded the Realtor of the Year award by the association for his philanthropic work during his tenure there.

Last year, when the dust settled on fundraising, the names Cook and McKee were nowhere to be found, perplexing the Habitat for Humanity Committee chairs. That consternation was soon laid to rest when Habitat for Humanity joined McKee and Cook for a mind-blowing announcement.

The duo had donated $63,000 to Habitat for Humanity Nashville to build their own Habitat House. One aspect of the Habitat program that appealed to McKee was that it is not a giveaway program inasmuch as the buyers – and they are buyers – must complete a financial planning course, invest some of their own money in the home and spend hours working on their home, thereby earning sweat equity.

In addition, Habitat homeowners enter into a mortgage arrangement and are required to pay for the balance of the home.

McKee noted that the foreclosure rate is minuscule as compared to conventional mortgages, even Federal Housing Administration loans.

Seeing the generosity of Cook and McKee as an opportunity to inspire others to contribute, Habitat for Humanity joined Cook and McKee in establishing a “Building on Love” campaign, whereas other would contribute to an additional house and the Cook/McKee team would match the contributions.

The Building on Love campaign raised enough money to fund another home, and there is a hefty balance toward a third. Those wishing to participate may do so at: www.habitatnashville.org/mckee-cook.

Sale of the Week

In May 2018, a house resting at the address 2024B Overhill sold for $1.2 million as new construction. Last week, the house sold for $1.35 million.

The house has four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and a powder room – or half bathroom – as the case may be. Most likely the term “powder room” will soon go the way of the bedroom formerly known as the master.

Listed by the master of the Vanderbilt hardwoods, Jay Lowenthal, the property sold in 60 days while competing with all of the new construction in the Green Hills area. Even with the nail guns blazing in close proximity, the home brought a nifty $290 per square foot.

In his glory days at Vanderbilt, Lowenthal probably could have hit a game-winning shot to match the one Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga sank to beat UCLA Saturday. It was not his fault that his team lacked the record and talent to make it to the Final Four. For now, he stars on the hardwood floors of the hundreds of houses he sells.

While at Vandy, he honed his writing skills, as displayed in his description of 2024B Overhill Drive when he noted the “Fabulous, chic open floor plan with spacious rooms, luxurious master suite, with coffee bar and mini-frig.” He also shared that the drawers are soft close, a trait that is mandatory in this market.

Unlike many competitors, Lowenthal’s listing featured a Bertazonni double oven and five burner cooktop and dishwasher manufactured by those same Bertazonnis. A diverse family, those Bertazonnis.

There also is a tankless water heater.

Lowenthal hails from Zeitlin/Sotheby’s International Realty and has a monstrous career with the Zeitlin group, where he has logged years of service. He is a past president of the organization now known as the Greater Nashville Realtors and a man immersed in loyalty to Habitat for Humanity.

Richard Courtney is a licensed real estate broker with Fridrich and Clark Realty and can be reached at richard@richardcourtney.com.