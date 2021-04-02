Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021

Stocks slip on Wall Street as market eases back from records

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Stocks edged lower on Wall Street, pulling major indexes slighlty below the record highs they reached a day earlier.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1% Tuesday after wavering between gains and losses throughtout the afternoon.

Technology and health care stocks led the way lower.

The churn that has been occurring within the market lately comes as Wall Street assesses the health and speed of the economic recovery.

Investors have been weighing concerns about higher inflation as the economy grows, along with expectations that retailers and other service sector stocks will make solid gains as the world moves past the pandemic.

