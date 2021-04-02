Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021

Tennessee mental health support line adds texting capability

Updated 7:18AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee phone line that offers callers mental health support during the COVID-19 pandemic has added an option to talk via text messaging.

The state Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services says the Emotional Support Line for Pandemic Stress now lets people call or text the line at 888-642-7886 from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central time daily.

The line is set up for health care workers, first responders and all Tennesseans working in education to talk with mental health professionals about their work-related stress, anxiety, sadness or depression.

The line was created in May 2020.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0