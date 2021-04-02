Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021

Amtrak's long-range plan would add new routes across South

Updated 7:06AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

ATLANTA (AP) — Amtrak says a new route in its long-range plans would connect Savannah to Nashville and stop in Atlanta.

Amtrak's proposed new routes also include one that would connect Montgomery, Alabama, to Atlanta.

The routes are among several nationwide proposed by Amtrak after President Joe Biden announced his sweeping plan to rebuild the nation's infrastructure.

Nationwide, Amtrak's 2035 vision plan would add at least 30 new routes and add more trips to at least 20 existing routes.

Amtrak officials are hoping Congress will provide the $80 billion designated for rail in Biden's American Jobs Plan announced Wednesday.

In the Carolinas, the plan calls for more frequent trains from Charlotte  to Birmingham.

In Louisiana, a new line would run from New Orleans to Baton Rouge.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0