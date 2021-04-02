Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021

Meharry Medical announces computational sciences school

NASHVILLE (AP) — A historically Black medical college in Nashville is launching a new School of Applied Computational Sciences.

Meharry Medical College says the school will begin offering master's degrees in data science and biomedical data science beginning in August, marking the institution's fourth academic school.

A doctoral degree in biomedical data science will also become available in the fall of 2022.

Meharry established its Data Science Institute in fall 2018, with a focus on medical, social and environmental issues that impact the health of minority and underserved people.

The institute is being elevated to the School of Applied Computational Sciences, which is accepting applications for the fall 2021 semester.

