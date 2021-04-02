Educational Media moving to Nashville

VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021

Educational Media Foundation, parent company to K-LOVE and Air1 radio networks, AccessMore podcasts and WTA Media, plans to move its global headquarters in Nashville.

EMF has been growing its Tennessee presence over the last several years. It recently expanded its studio, from which the K-LOVE morning show and Air1 programs now broadcast, and its promotions, AccessMore podcasting, live events and WTA Media teams have offices in the area already. Members of EMF’s content division will begin moving into the existing offices and temporary space this summer.

“After much prayer, extensive discussion and research, the EMF Board and leadership team are in unanimous agreement that relocating our headquarters to the Nashville area will position us to fulfill our mission of creating compelling media that inspires and encourages audiences to have a meaningful relationship with Christ,” says EMF CEO Bill Reeves. “This move will enable us to better serve our audiences and deepen our relationships with faith-focused artists, content creators and the recording, film and publishing industries as we continue to broaden our media offerings through radio, film, streaming, live events, books and more.”

Nashville State classes return to classroom in fall

Nashville State Community College is returning to a more traditional class schedule for the Fall 2021 semester while continuing to provide online, virtual, and hybrid options.

The College’s COVID-19 Response Planning Task Force has been using its Responsible Return to Campus Phase Plan as the guide throughout the pandemic, which is based on federal, state, and local rules, and will continue to do so.

Registration for summer and fall semesters opens on Monday, April 5. The free application and registration can be completed online.

All Nashville State campuses, except East Davidson, which remains virtual, are providing in-person, walk-in enrollment and financial aid assistance on specific dates. Information

Foundation offers flood assistance

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee (CFMT) has revived the Metro Nashville Disaster Emergency Response Fund and Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those affected by Saturday’s heavy rains that flooded homes and roads, leaving at least seven people dead in the Nashville area.

Officials rescued dozens of people from houses, apartments and vehicles as Nashville received more than 7 inches of rain, the second-highest two-day rainfall total ever recorded in the area.

Donations to the fund can be made at www.cfmt.org. Those needing help shoud go to nashvilleresponds.com or call 615 244-7444.

Lee & Associates expands into Nashville

Lee & Associates, a provider of commercial real estate services throughout North America, is opening a satellite office in Nashville that will specialize in industrial, office, investment and land brokerage, with plans to strategically recruit teams that will grow their capabilities in the market.

The Lee & Associates Nashville team of professionals includes William Sisk, Brett Wallach and Chad Matthews.

Sisk and Wallach, both Lee & Associates professionals, have relocated to Nashville from Ontario, California, and Newport Beach, California, respectively.

Sisk, a director, is a Nashville native who specializes in industrial sales and leasing along with industrial land assemblages.

Wallach, an associate, is a former professional baseball player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins organizations.

Matthews, an associate, is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona and held internships in commercial real estate while getting his degree in urban planning and regional development.

Lee & Associates has in the last five years expanded into Naples, Florida, Washington, D.C.; Boston, Toronto, Cincinnati, Raleigh-Durham, Miami, Seattle, Walnut Creek and Pasadena, California, Vancouver and Minneapolis.

Southeastern Trust’s Nashville office grows

Southeastern Trust Company is opening a second Nashville office, expanding its physical presence in Tennessee.

The office is located at 3100 West End Avenue, Suite 860. Britt Messer, Chief Investment Officer of Southeastern Trust, will lead the office and the firm’s Nashville market expansion.

“We are excited to solidify our presence in a key market with the opening of our second location. This is an opportunity for us to serve our clients in a more hands-on manner as well as invest in the growing, unique community that is Nashville,” says Messer, who has served as an investment manager in Nashville for the past 12 years. “We value proximity to our clients in order to provide the best service possible. Our commitment to our clients is evident in all that we do, and I believe our new office offers an even greater client experience.”

Since becoming an independent, Tennessee-chartered trust company almost three years ago, the firm has built a reputation throughout the southeast for its expertise in advising and building unique solutions for high-net-worth families. The firm provides a family office experience and holistic approach to wealth management.

Southeastern Trust is a Tennessee-based boutique private wealth management firm serving high-net-worth families across the United States. Southeastern Trust offers family office services such as trust and estate administration, investment management, real estate management and bill pay.

Company buys hotels near Superspeedway

MCR, a hotel owner-operator company, has acquired the 167-room dual-branded Tru by Hilton Smyrna Nashville and Home2 Suites by Hilton Smyrna Nashville, about 10 miles from the Nashville Superspeedway.

On Saturday, June 19, the track hosts the NASCAR Xfinity Series race, its first NASCAR event since 2011. And for the first time in 40 years, the NASCAR Cup Series comes to Middle Tennessee with the Ally 400 race Sunday, June 20.

MCR is the fourth-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States with a $3.0 billion portfolio of 100 premium-branded hotels containing more than 13,000 guestrooms across 30 states and 75 cities.

New community being built in Durham Farms

360 Communities, an affiliate of Freehold Communities and a provider of high-quality new homes for lease, has begun construction on a project in Hendersonville.

The company is building townhomes and paired single-family homes in Durham Farms with the first move-ins expected this summer. Durham Farms features tree-lined streets with a full range of amenities including a clubhouse, resort style-pool, fitness facility, pet park and miles of trails.

“As demand swells nationally for new single-family homes for rent, 360 Communities quickly established itself with a unique focus on seamlessly blending quality leased homes into thriving neighborhoods with desirable amenities,” says Casey Tischer, co-founder of Freehold Communities, one of the nations’ most forward-looking real-estate developers. “We believe in developing vibrant communities that appeal to a range of residents at all stages of life and the response to our new and upcoming product offerings demonstrates the success of that approach.”

360 Communities plans to announce additional communities soon, reflecting the rapidly growing consumer demand to lease new homes rather than purchase. The national trend toward leasing of new single-family homes and townhomes has been driven by increased mobility, rapid career changes, and a strong preference for low-maintenance lifestyles in communities with coveted amenities and a strong sense of neighborliness. The number of households earning six-figure incomes who chose to lease their home has increased nearly 60% since 2006 – to about one in five.

Maury Regional signs 3-year agreement

CareView Communications, Inc., an information technology provider, has announced the execution of a hospital agreement with Maury Regional Hospital, the flagship hospital for Maury Regional Medical Group.

Maury Regional is the largest hospital between Nashville and Huntsville, No. 1 in the state on several patient safety initiatives, is nationally recognized for patient safety by Leapfrog Safety Grade and has a 255-bed facility serving more than a quarter-million people in southern Middle Tennessee.

The three-year agreement with Maury Regional includes CareView’s latest Gen 5 hardware and software offerings, which includes a variety of camera solutions specifically designed to address clinical needs in general safety, applications for use in ICUs, behavioral health settings and negative pressure COVID-19 units.

CareView’s solution for reducing patient falls and increasing in-room patient safety, is a scalable design that delivers operational savings in any application.

Maury Regional Medical Group is a network of physician practices that includes family medicine physicians and physician specialists. The medical group is affiliated with Maury Regional Health and maintains multiple convenient locations in Maury, Lewis, Marshall and Wayne counties.

Fifth Third Foundation awards funds to 4

The Fifth Third Foundation has announced the recipients of $1.2 million in grants for Black, woman-owned businesses and the organizations that serve them, including four Nashville businesses.

Local grants will go to:

• YBHT Fitness, a person fitness company owned by CEO and Founder Tina Wilson

• The McArthur Law Firm with offices in Nashville

• Parson Cleaning Services with locations in Nashville

• DuGard Communications, a Nashville-based consulting and public relations firm.

The grants were made through the Innovation Meets Main Street: Boosting Black, Woman-owned Businesses program, which was announced in September 2020.

The initiative was a partnership between Local Initiatives Support Corporation and the Association for Enterprise Opportunity and was completely powered by Fifth Third as a part of a larger $8.75 million pledge to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through this program, LISC received $1 million from the Fifth Third Foundation, with $630,000 in grant funding awarded to 63 small businesses and $250,000 for an investment in the Fearless Fund, a venture capital firm that invests in businesses led by women of color.

The remaining money is supporting the delivery of technical assistance. To date, over 60 Black women have received funding or technical assistance to help them remain open.

Rock N RollZ Nashville wins national contest

Rock N RollZ Nashville, a pop-up cinnamon roll bakery that was launched during the pandemic, raising funds to support the music industry, has won a national contest.

Newell Brands, the maker of Ball home canning products, created a “Made For More” small business fund, and, in December, small businesses that use Ball were invited to share how they have gone above and beyond to support their local communities during the pandemic.

Twenty finalists were selected and America voted for the final 10 winners, including Rock N RollZ which won $10,000.

The fund garnered nearly 2,000 entries from small-business owners across the United States and nearly 13,000 votes from community members who rallied behind the businesses.

Recipients also will receive public relations support, spotlights on the Ball home canning brand’s social media channels and opportunities to receive business mentorship.

HCA invests in graduate school medical education

HCA Healthcare, based in Nashville, has offered 1,982 positions for its July 2021 graduate medical education programs – its largest incoming class to date and the largest nationally among U.S. teaching hospitals.

HCA Healthcare has become a significant provider of clinical and medical education and is the largest sponsor of graduate medical education programs in the United States, with 304 Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education accredited programs, more than 5,100 residents and fellows, and 61 teaching hospitals across 16 states.

“We are continuing to address two critical shortages in the United States – nurses and physicians – by growing our comprehensive graduate medical education programs and clinical education programs,” says Sam Hazen, chief executive officer of HCA Healthcare.

According to a study by the Association of American Medical Colleges, the United States could see a shortage of up to 139,000 physicians by 2033. HCA Healthcare is addressing this significant workforce issue by adding more than 3,500 new residency positions since 2014, including more than 500 this year alone, in a broad range of specialties.

Revance makes Fortune Best Workplaces list

Nashville’s Revance Therapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on innovative aesthetic and therapeutic offerings, has been named to Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplaces in Health Care & Biopharma list.

Revance ranked No. 8 in the biopharma category. Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work on the ranking, which considered more than 825,000 anonymous employee surveys from companies across the health care and biopharma industry.

Companies were evaluated on more than 60 elements of employees’ experience on the job, including their trust in leadership and workplace culture.

Revance has been certified by Great Place to Work for three consecutive years and this is the first year the company was included in the Fortune in the Health Care and Biopharma.

Soundstripe, Justice Film Festival partner

Nashville’s Soundstripe, a provider of unlimited royalty-free music, stock video and sound effects for use in videos, podcasts, and other media projects, is partnering with the Justice Film Festival to help empower the Black filmmaker community by launching More Than Music: Black Filmmaker Grants.

Black filmmakers in the U.S. are invited to submit short films (20 minutes max) they have in development and/or pre-production for a chance to win a $1,500 grant, a one-year subscription to Soundstripe Music & SFX, and be featured at the ninth annual Justice Film Festival, the premier showcase for films that celebrate social justice and affirm the dignity of all people.

The festival will be held Nov. 10-13 at The Sheen Center for Thought & Culture in New York City.

Two runners-up will receive a $500 grant, a one-year subscription to Soundstripe Music, and have their finished films featured on Soundstripe and the Justice Film Festival’s social media platforms.