VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021

Robertson County Republican Party. Aaron Spradlin, president and CEO of Pale Horse GRS and founder of Michael’s Sword, will speak on “The epidemic of child and human trafficking in the world and here at home.” Meeting held at the Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

One Hour Wonder – Social Media

Jason Elkins of 100 Cups Consulting will present “Social Media Basics for Business” as part of the quarterly lunch-and-learn series presented by the Gallatin Chamber. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This program is included in Chamber membership. Registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Virtual option available noon-1 p.m. Information

Topics of Today-Virtual Event

Join Williamson, Inc. weekly from the AP Live Studio to hear about matters concerning Williamson County businesses. The event streams on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. each Monday. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Young Professionals meet for coffee and conversation. Guest speaker: Jeffery Hester, county director/extension agent for the Sumner County UT Extension Office. Kave at House of Haggai, 879 Greenlea Boulevard 8-9 a.m. Free, but individuals must purchase their own coffee. Information

How to Speak the Language of Business

Virtual Next Normal Series webinar is presented in partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management and the Nashville Area Chamber. This webinar will help participants build a stronger foundation of financial knowledge they can apply immediately to their work. The 50-minute webinar covers essential financial concepts, tools to utilize those concepts in analysis and real-world examples to reinforce learning. 9-10 a.m. Information

Navigating Aging: A Professional Panel

Harmony at Bellevue, a senior living facility, is hosting a four-part professional panel to discuss long-term care needs. Professionals will discuss financial, legal and medical side of aging gracefully. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Harmony at Bellevue, 8068 Highway 100. RSVP to Crystal Askew. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Williamson Chamber offers this virtual event to help participants expand their network and build new business relationships. Each attendee will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. This is a members-only event. Free. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register to attend. Information

In-Person Member Connect

Narrow Gate Trading Co., 200 Beasley Drive, Suite 110, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Industry Roundtable – Hospitality

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community and to discuss what is happing in area businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership; registration is required. Information

Industry Roundtable - Retail

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community and to discuss what is happing in area businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership; registration is required. Information

Chamber Chat

Make the most of your chamber membership, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission. Join this Zoom meeting to learn member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Registration is required. Information

Business Studio Workshop

Nashville Chamber and Regions Bank representatives guide members through the necessary components of a business plan. Registration required for members-only event. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Topic: Maximize Your One Person (or small) Marketing Team with Kindra Svendsen, vice president of client partnerships, Speak Creative. Williamson, Inc. Office/Power/Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Real Estate Investors Network

April Main Event: “Dynamic Deal Structuring, Investing with no Limits.” Multiple speakers at this investing event. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 6-9 p.m. Registration required for in person and online. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Finding Your Roots

Nashville Public Television is offering free virtual genealogy workshops inspired by its show Finding Your Roots. Part 1 begins at noon with a virtual screening featuring a clip from the seventh season and a panel discussion about how people can begin to access their own ancestry. Bridgette Jones, curator of social history at the Tennessee State Museum, will moderate the discussion with Taneya Y. Koonce, president of the Nashville chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. RSVP required. Part 2, Tuesday, April 20, 5:30-7 p.m., will be led by Koonce with participants being will be asked to identify one object or document through which to investigate and share their own family history. The workshop also will include tips on finding resources, organizing and preserving family artifacts. Information

Covid – Avoiding OSHA Citations

This Rutherford Chamber event will help employers understand what OSHA standards have been cited most frequently during COVID-19 related inspections. Discussion will include prevention, risk assessment and workplace controls. OSHA COVID safety recommendations will be reviewed, as well. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Free. Information

Covid – Cleaning Requirements

This Rutherford Chamber event will train all personnel on how to disinfect, sanitize and clean spaces following the specific OSHA, CDC and WHO regulations. Session also will cover PPE, cleaning protocols and the chain of infection. 10 a.m.-noon. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Williamson Chamber Golf Classic

The Little Course in Franklin. This par-3 course allows members to select a tee time, move through the event quickly and will offer group golf lessons. Lessons include: Long Drive (9 a.m.), Women in Business (11:30 a.m.) and Young Professionals (1 p.m.). All golfers will receive a bag with gifts from local businesses. Prizes will be on the line for first, second and third place, as well as a putting contest. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Registration

Cheatham County Democratic Party

Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information