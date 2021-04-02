VOL. 45 | NO. 14 | Friday, April 2, 2021
Robertson County Republican Party. Aaron Spradlin, president and CEO of Pale Horse GRS and founder of Michael’s Sword, will speak on “The epidemic of child and human trafficking in the world and here at home.” Meeting held at the Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Boulevard, Springfield. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
One Hour Wonder – Social Media
Jason Elkins of 100 Cups Consulting will present “Social Media Basics for Business” as part of the quarterly lunch-and-learn series presented by the Gallatin Chamber. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. This program is included in Chamber membership. Registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Virtual option available noon-1 p.m. Information
Topics of Today-Virtual Event
Join Williamson, Inc. weekly from the AP Live Studio to hear about matters concerning Williamson County businesses. The event streams on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. each Monday. Information
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
Coffee & Connect
Gallatin Young Professionals meet for coffee and conversation. Guest speaker: Jeffery Hester, county director/extension agent for the Sumner County UT Extension Office. Kave at House of Haggai, 879 Greenlea Boulevard 8-9 a.m. Free, but individuals must purchase their own coffee. Information
How to Speak the Language of Business
Virtual Next Normal Series webinar is presented in partnership with Vanderbilt Executive Education at the Owen Graduate School of Management and the Nashville Area Chamber. This webinar will help participants build a stronger foundation of financial knowledge they can apply immediately to their work. The 50-minute webinar covers essential financial concepts, tools to utilize those concepts in analysis and real-world examples to reinforce learning. 9-10 a.m. Information
Navigating Aging: A Professional Panel
Harmony at Bellevue, a senior living facility, is hosting a four-part professional panel to discuss long-term care needs. Professionals will discuss financial, legal and medical side of aging gracefully. 10 a.m.-noon. Free. Harmony at Bellevue, 8068 Highway 100. RSVP to Crystal Askew. Information
Member Connect Leads Exchange
Williamson Chamber offers this virtual event to help participants expand their network and build new business relationships. Each attendee will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. This is a members-only event. Free. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register to attend. Information
In-Person Member Connect
Narrow Gate Trading Co., 200 Beasley Drive, Suite 110, Franklin. 3:30-5 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Industry Roundtable – Hospitality
Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community and to discuss what is happing in area businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership; registration is required. Information
Industry Roundtable - Retail
Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community and to discuss what is happing in area businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee included in Chamber membership; registration is required. Information
Chamber Chat
Make the most of your chamber membership, as your business plays a key role in the Chamber’s mission. Join this Zoom meeting to learn member benefits and involvement opportunities. 1-2 p.m. Registration is required. Information
Business Studio Workshop
Nashville Chamber and Regions Bank representatives guide members through the necessary components of a business plan. Registration required for members-only event. 2:30-3:30 p.m. Free. Information
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
Topic: Maximize Your One Person (or small) Marketing Team with Kindra Svendsen, vice president of client partnerships, Speak Creative. Williamson, Inc. Office/Power/Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 7:30-9 a.m. Information
MONDAY, APRIL 12
Real Estate Investors Network
April Main Event: “Dynamic Deal Structuring, Investing with no Limits.” Multiple speakers at this investing event. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 6-9 p.m. Registration required for in person and online. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Finding Your Roots
Nashville Public Television is offering free virtual genealogy workshops inspired by its show Finding Your Roots. Part 1 begins at noon with a virtual screening featuring a clip from the seventh season and a panel discussion about how people can begin to access their own ancestry. Bridgette Jones, curator of social history at the Tennessee State Museum, will moderate the discussion with Taneya Y. Koonce, president of the Nashville chapter of the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society. RSVP required. Part 2, Tuesday, April 20, 5:30-7 p.m., will be led by Koonce with participants being will be asked to identify one object or document through which to investigate and share their own family history. The workshop also will include tips on finding resources, organizing and preserving family artifacts. Information
Covid – Avoiding OSHA Citations
This Rutherford Chamber event will help employers understand what OSHA standards have been cited most frequently during COVID-19 related inspections. Discussion will include prevention, risk assessment and workplace controls. OSHA COVID safety recommendations will be reviewed, as well. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Free. Information
Covid – Cleaning Requirements
This Rutherford Chamber event will train all personnel on how to disinfect, sanitize and clean spaces following the specific OSHA, CDC and WHO regulations. Session also will cover PPE, cleaning protocols and the chain of infection. 10 a.m.-noon. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Fee: Free. Information
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
Williamson Chamber Golf Classic
The Little Course in Franklin. This par-3 course allows members to select a tee time, move through the event quickly and will offer group golf lessons. Lessons include: Long Drive (9 a.m.), Women in Business (11:30 a.m.) and Young Professionals (1 p.m.). All golfers will receive a bag with gifts from local businesses. Prizes will be on the line for first, second and third place, as well as a putting contest. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Registration
Cheatham County Democratic Party
Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the executive committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information