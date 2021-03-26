Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Lee revives K-12 mental health trust fund push

Updated 7:01AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is reviving a proposal to put $250 million into a trust fund that would help expand mental health services for school-aged children.

The Republican announced the plan Monday at a news conference alongside fellow GOP leaders in the Legislature.

Lee proposed the idea in early 2020, but removed it and other items from his budget plan when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

The state plans to seek private donations for the new reserve and will use investment earnings from the fund to funnel into more mental health offerings.

Some of those could include direct clinical services in schools; mental health awareness and promotion; suicide prevention; trauma-informed programs and practices; and violence and bullying prevention.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0