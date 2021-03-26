Nashville sets flood debris collection guidelines

VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Metro Public Works has issued the following guidelines for residents who need to place flood debris at the curbside for collection following the March 27-28 flood:

All items and materials MUST be separated into three different piles and placed within 16 feet of the curb or street side for collection. If the debris is not separated, it will not be collected.

The three different classifications for collection are:

1. White goods and metals (appliances, etc.)

2. Construction and demolition debris (lumber, windows, etc.)

3. Vegetation (brush, limbs and all other yard waste related to flooding)

Items should not be placed in public alleys. Alleys need to remain clear for emergency crews and trash collection services.

Household trash should be set out with regular weekly curbside garbage pick-up.

While Public Works is finalizing a comprehensive plan and schedule for debris collection, residents can place items at the curb and contact hubNashville to notify Public Works by searching for “Storm Relief” and selecting “Remove Storm Debris.”

All debris and flood-damaged items should be placed at the curb/street side for collection. Davidson County residents should not bring these items to Metro Convenience Centers for disposal.

Information: hubNashville (call 311), download the hubNashville app or visit hub.nashville.gov.