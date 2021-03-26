Late fade pushes S&P 500 index slightly below its record high

VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Stocks didn't manage to hold on to the meager gains they made on Wall Street Monday, pulling the S&P 500 slightly below the record high it set late last week.

The benchmark index slipped 0.1%. Losses for big banks offset gains elsewhere in the market amid some worries over how much banks would suffer following soured trades made by a major U.S. hedge fund.

Gains for Facebook and other technology heavyweights helped limit the losses.

Treasury yields rose. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.71%.

Crude oil prices ended higher.