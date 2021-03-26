Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Predators sign defenseman David Farrance to entry-level deal

Updated 7:11AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — The Nashville Predators have signed defenseman David Farrance to a two-year, entry-level contract a day after he wrapped up his Boston University career.

General manage David Poile announced the deal Sunday. The Predators assigned Farrance to the taxi squad.

Farrance, 21, ended his career Saturday when Boston University lost to St. Cloud State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He had 16 points in 11 games during his senior season and led NCAA defensemen averaging 1.45 points a game.

Nashville drafted Farrance at 92nd overall in the third round in 2017,

The native of Victor, New York, finished his career with 88 points in 113 games with the Terriers. He won gold with the United States at the 2017 World U-18 Championship and helped the U.S. win the 2016 and 2017 Five Nations Tournaments.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

