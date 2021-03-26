Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Tennessee National Guard picks command chief warrant officer

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee National Guard will install a new command chief warrant officer during a ceremony this week.

CW4 David Ward will assume responsibility from CW5 Ricky Tackett, who has been in the position since 2017.

The command chief warrant officer provides senior level counsel to the land component commander and Tennessee's adjutant general.

Ward, a Culleoka native, enlisted in the military in 1985 as an equipment records and parts specialist with the 18th Airborne Corps. He left active duty in 1988 and joined the South Carolina Army National Guard, transferring to the Tennessee Army National Guard in 2004.

The ceremony will be held Wednesday in Nashville. Participation is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

