Applicants sought for judicial opening in Tennessee

VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Applications are being taken for a new judge in Tennessee serving Bradley, Polk, McMinn and Monroe counties.

Applications are available at www.tncourts.gov and must be submitted by noon April 8. Applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years old, have been residents of Tennessee for at least five years and are residents of the 10th Judicial District.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a video conference hearing on the applications on May 13, and the hearing will also be livestreamed for public viewing.

The vacancy is being created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence H. Puckett, effective July 1.