The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Stocks climb, erasing weekly losses for the S&P 500 index

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose on Wall Street Friday, erasing the market's losses from earlier in the week and avoiding a second straight weekly drop for the S&P 500.

The index rose 1.7% Friday, and some of the biggest gains came from companies whose profits are likely to jump the most if COVID-19 vaccinations and massive spending by the U.S. government juice the economy as much as economists expect.

Bank stocks got a boost from some loosening of regulatory restrictions by the Federal Reserve and a continued rise in bond yields.

Crude oil jumped and helped lift energy stocks.

