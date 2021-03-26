Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Stocks pull mostly higher, shaking off some early wobbles

The Associated Press

Updated 3:13PM
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off some wobbles from earlier in the day.

Gains for banks and industrial companies offset weakness in Big Tech stocks including Facebook and Microsoft.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, the latest ebb in the back-and-forth trading it's gone through the last few weeks. The index is still down slightly for the week.

The Nasdaq rose just 0.1% while a measure of small-company stocks jumped 2.3%.

Treasury yields continued to stabilize.

The government reported that the number of workers filing for unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level since before the pandemic.

