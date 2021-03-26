Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Vanderbilt announces new dean of nursing

Updated 6:42AM
NASHVILLE (AP) — Vanderbilt University announced on Wednesday that Pamela Jeffries will be the new dean of nursing pending approval by the Board of Trust.

Jeffries is currently a professor and dean of the George Washington University School of Nursing in Washington, D.C., according to a news release from Vanderbilt. Before that, she served as the inaugural vice provost for digital initiatives at Johns Hopkins University. She has also held faculty leadership roles at Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing and Indiana University School of Nursing.

Vanderbilt Chancellor Daniel Diermeier said in the release that he is confident Jeffries "will drive pathbreaking discoveries and expand the impact of our outstanding School of Nursing."

Jeffries' will take over as dean of nursing at the Nashville, Tennessee, school on July 1. She succeeds Linda Norman, who plans to step down from her leadership role on June 30.

