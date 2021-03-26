Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
» Subscribe Today!
The Power of Information
Home
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
X
Skip Navigation LinksHome > Article
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Bill would allow students to opt out of LGBT curriculum

Updated 6:41AM
Print | Front Page | Email this story

NASHVILLE (AP) — A Tennessee Senate panel on Wednesday advanced legislation requiring school districts to alert parents of any instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity, allowing them to opt their student out of such instruction.

Supporters of the bill argued it's needed to strengthen parental rights and rebuffed concerns that it could further alienate students already marginalized.

"Some parents want to protect their minor children from the real world as much as they can," said Sen. Joey Hensley, a Republican from Hohenwald.

According to the bill, school districts would have 30 days to alert parents or guardians of upcoming instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity. Families could then opt their student out of the learning without being penalized.

The proposal now heads to the full Senate chamber for consideration.

"My heart goes out to the children and families who don't feel welcome in their own state," said Sen. Raumesh Akbari, a Democrat from Memphis, in opposition.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & RSS:
Sign-Up For Our FREE email edition
Get the news first with our free weekly email
Name
Email  
TNLedger.com Knoxville Editon
RECORD TOTALS DAY WEEK YEAR
PROPERTY SALES 0 0 0
MORTGAGES 0 0 0
FORECLOSURE NOTICES 0 0 0
BUILDING PERMITS 0 0 0
BANKRUPTCIES 0 0 0
BUSINESS LICENSES 0 0 0
UTILITY CONNECTIONS 0 0 0
MARRIAGE LICENSES 0 0 0