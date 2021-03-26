Turner Construction honored for Nashville projects

VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Turner Construction Company’s work on the ThreeThirtyThree project and Nashville General Hospital COVID-19 Unit project, both in Nashville, have earned the company national Excellence in Construction Eagle Awards, presented during the recent American Builders and Contractors Convention in Grapevine, Texas.

The EIC awards program is the industry’s leading competition that honors both general and specialty contractors for world-class, safe and innovative construction projects.

ThreeThirtyThree, located in The Gulch, is a five-story, 80,000-square-foot brick building located at the intersection of 11th Avenue South and Pine Street. It features a mix of retail and restaurant space on the ground floor and office space on floors two through five.

Most notably, the building features the Nashville market’s first-ever use of cross-laminated timber (CLT) floor decking, which is incorporated into the interior design to highlight the organic nature of the building’s structure.

For Nashville General Hospital’s COVID-19 unit, Turner provided preconstruction and construction services for a 24,000-square-foot, fast-track renovation of two floors of the hospital into a COVID-19 acute care facility.

The national EIC award honors all construction team members, including the contractor, owner, architect and engineer.

The winning projects, selected from entries across the nation, were judged on complexity, attractiveness, unique challenges overcome, completion time, workmanship, innovation, safety and cost.

Turner also won an Excellence in Construction Pyramid Award for its work on the Flexential Data Center in Franklin.

That project consists of a 38,000-square-foot buildout and renovation of Flexential’s Data Center facility in Franklin. The $16.9 million project was completed in July 2019.

Dalfen acquires 76 acres near Nashville airport

Dalfen Industrial has purchased approximately 76 acres in Nashville, east of the airport.

The company plans to develop the land into a three-building industrial park totaling 739,950 square feet. The land was purchased from FedEx.

Airpark East is strategically located along critical paths of travel with quick access to Murfreesboro Pike, I-24 and I-40, a major logistical corridor that connect Nashville to runs from South Carolina to California.

The land is also in close proximity to the Nashville CBD and the Nashville International Airport, making it one of the few remaining undeveloped last mile sites that is currently zoned for industrial use.

“The purchase of Airpark East provides Dalfen with a prime location in the Nashville market,” says Sean Dalfen, president and chief investment officer. “The proximity to the airport, a large workforce, customer base and the MSA’s other major transportation hubs will create high demand for this property.”

Over the last 12 months, Dalfen Industrial has transacted on $1.7 billion of real estate in the United States.

Murfreesboro community purchased

Bluestone Properties, a private real-estate company, has acquired a 260-unit property named Vintage Gateway in Murfreesboro.

Vintage Gateway is located off I-24 with access to Franklin Road. The community offers residents a variety of shopping and dining options along with close proximity to Stones River National Battlefield, Old Fort Golf Course, MTSU and Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Vintage Gateway is an upscale mid-rise community with open concept floor plans that include high end interior features. The kitchen elements include Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances with built-in wine chillers and pendant lighting.

The property offers a suite of amenities for residents to enjoy. These amenities include a pet spa and a paw park, an indoor/outdoor rooftop terrace featuring a full purpose catering bar, gaming stations and entertainment space, along with a resort-style pool and private cabanas.

One of many unique features of this community are the private office spaces available to rent by residents or local business owners.

“We are very pleased to be expanding our footprint in the Tennessee market,” says Monica Escobedo, senior vice president for Bluestone Properties. “I am especially excited to add Vintage Gateway to the portfolio, as it’s great location and superior amenities provide residents a suburban lifestyle, with a quick 35-minute commute to Nashville.”

Royal Canin to expand Wilson Co. operations

Royal Canin’s Regional President Cecile Coutens has announced the company will expand its Lebanon facility.

The pet science, health and nutrition company will expand its Wilson County operations, adding more than 90 jobs and investing more than $200 million. The facility expansion began in 2019 and is scheduled for completion in 2022.

Royal Canin’s investment will enable the facility to expand its capabilities to manufacture the Royal Canin and EUKANUBATM health and nutrition product lines. With the investment, Royal Canin will add more than 108,000 square feet of new working space with five additional highly automated production lines, doubling the plant capacity.

Founded in 1968 and purchased by Mars, Inc. in 2001, Royal Canin is a global leader in pet science. Royal Canin manufactures and supplies cat and dog food and is committed to science-based research and innovation that provides formulas with individualized nutritional solutions for cats and dogs.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in approximately 2,400 job commitments and $542 million in capital investment.

“We are proud to be a part of the Lebanon, Tennessee community, and grow our footprint and associate base in this region,” says Daniel Klapuch, Lebanon facility site manager, Royal Canin. “We are a team dedicated to improving the lives of the cats and dogs, while investing in our commitment to the communities we are proud to call home.’’

Turner Publishing signs with Dreamscape Media

Nashville-based Turner Publishing Company and Dreamscape Media, the publishing and entertainment arm of Midwest Tape, have announced an exclusive multi-year agreement.

The agreement includes production and distribution of Turner Publishing’s audiobook titles and exclusive audio rights to titles from Keylight Books, Turner Publishing’s new prestige imprint.

Dreamscape Media’s audiobook adaptions of Turner Publishing’s widespread nonfiction and fiction titles and Keylight Books’ stories will be available starting March 2021.

Under the direction of Stephanie Beard, executive editor at Turner Publishing Company, Keylight Books will publish 12 new fiction titles annually with character-driven stories and compelling perspectives.

Additionally, Dreamscape Media will distribute and co-publish a substantial portion of Turner Publishing’s recent front list publications.

Pinnacle report focuses on social responsibility

Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners has released its 2020 Annual Report, which includes a timeline of Pinnacle’s 2020 response, accounting for activities related to the pandemic, the related economic downturn, nationwide calls for racial justice and the tornado and bombing in Nashville.

Included is the 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, which catalogues Pinnacle’s work and many accomplishments in its fair treatment of associates, community giving, responsible governance, diversity and inclusion and many other areas. Highlights include:

• $914.3 million in investments, lending and grants for low- to moderate-income housing, small business assistance and minority-owned institutions

• 27,000 viewers for virtual events on pandemic-related topics like the Paycheck Protection Program, FDIC insurance, mortgage help and more

• 21,008 associate volunteer hours

Japanese IT firm to open center in Nashville

NTT Data officials have announced the company will establish an innovation and digital delivery center in Nashville.

The global IT services leader will invest $9.9 million and create 350 jobs, including a focus on health care and manufacturing technology, as a result of the project.

The center will focus on developing and deploying digital and industry skills within the IT sector. The company will provide U.S.-based service delivery to local, national

NTT Data Corporation, based in Tokyo, is one of the world’s largest IT and business service providers. Ranked 62nd in the Fortune Global 500, NTT Data Corporation employs 130,000 people worldwide and delivers services in more than 50 countries. NTT Data Services is a U.S.-based division with headquarters in Plano, Texas that employs more than 50,000 professionals who work with the world’s leading brands.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 65 economic development projects in Davidson County, resulting in more than 18,000 job commitments and $2 billion in capital investment.

Office park pioneers air quality monitoring

Veea Inc., a connectivity and computing company, has announced a collaboration with Innovatus Capital Partners and Wynd Technologies Inc. to offer an Air Quality Monitoring Solution for commercial office buildings with the initial deployment in Nashville.

The Innovatus Highland Ridge office park in Nashville, managed by Lincoln Property Company, demonstrates continued Innovatus commitment to improving the environmental quality of office workspaces. This is crucial in building the confidence that tenants and their staffs require to confidently return to pre-COVID utilization and occupancy levels.

Southern Land, GTIS sell Colorado project

Nashville-based Southern Land Company and partner GTIS Partners have completed a sale of the multifamily and retail components of Rêve Boulder, a mixed-use community located in a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Boulder, Colorado.

Virtú Investments, a multifamily real estate investment firm primarily engaged in the management of apartment properties in the western U.S., purchased the development’s 242 multifamily housing units and 17,500 square feet of retail space from Southern Land Company and GTIS Partners for $151.25 million. The sale closed Feb. 25.

“The sale of Rêve Boulder’s apartment homes and retail units mark a significant turning point for us,” says Tim Downey, Southern Land Company CEO. “Rêve Boulder was our entrance to the dynamic City of Boulder, and we have worked diligently to ensure this project would be an excellent fit for the Boulder community. What we have found in Virtú Investments is not only a purchaser, but an outstanding partner as well, who will see this project through and ensure it thrives.”

Tom Shapiro, president and chief investment officer of GTIS Partners adds, “The sale of Rêve Boulder represents our first completed investment in an Opportunity Zone. We look forward to further building on our strategy of partnering with quality developers like Southern Land and dynamic cities like Boulder to the benefit of local communities and area residents.”

As a pre-finish sale, Southern Land Company, GTIS Partners and Virtú Investments will work together in the upcoming months to complete the construction of Rêve Boulder. Following completion, Virtú Investments will lease and operate the multifamily and retail units of the property.

Southern Land has additional projects in Colorado, including a multifamily apartment home community in Denver (Bespoke Uptown) and a single-family development in Erie (Westerly), which is expected to break ground later this spring. In 2018, Southern Land Company sold Centric LoHi, its first multifamily project in the Denver market.

State pushing faith-based foster care, adoption

NASHVILLE (AP) — A new initiative in Tennessee aims to partner the faith-based community and the state to help find foster care and adoptive parents for children.

At a news conference Monday, Gov. Bill Lee announced the TN Fosters Hope push that teams up the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services with private organizations Tennessee Kids Belong and Show Hope.

The goals are to establish a network of churches to support foster care and adoption needs, recruit certifying families who can care for foster children with increased needs, and build pathways for children under full Department of Children’s Services custody to find permanent adoption.

The governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives is leading the collaboration.