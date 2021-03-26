VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021
Virtual Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues before the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information
FRIDAY, MARCH 26
Good Morning Gallatin
Mayor Paige Brown’s city update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 1
Industry Roundtable – Childcare
Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community instead of competition and to discuss what is happing in participant businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Included in Chamber membership; registration is required. Information
Industry Roundtable – Healthcare
Same location, 8-9 a.m. Information
SATURDAY, APRIL 3
Robertson County Republican Party
Fellowship and free breakfast at the monthly meeting. Guest speaker is Aaron Spradlin, president/CEO of Pale Horse GRS and founder of Michael’s Sword. Topic: The epidemic of child and human trafficking. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
One Hour Wonders
Quarterly lunch-n-learns. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. Guest speaker: Jason Elkins with 100 Cups Consulting. Topic: “Social Media Basics for Business”. This program is included in your chamber membership. Registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information Lunchless option available.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7
Coffee & Connect
Gallatin Young Professionals meet for coffee and conversation. Guest speaker will be Jeffery Hester, county director/extension agent for the Sumner County UT Extension Office. Kave at House of Haggai, 879 Greenlea Blvd. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but individual must purchase their own coffee. Information
Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange
Expand your network and build new business relationships at Member Connect, Leads Exchange, via Zoom. Each attendee will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. This is a members-only event. Free. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register to attend. Information
Member Connect Leads Exchange
Narrow Gate Trading Co., 200 Beasley Drive, Suite 110, Franklin. A Williamson Chamber event. 3:30-5 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 8
Industry Roundtable – Hospitality
Industry Roundtable – Hospitality

The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is require. Information
Industry Roundtable - Retail
Same location, 9-10 a.m. Fee included in your Chamber membership; registration is required. Information
FRIDAY, APRIL 9
First Friday: Your Small Business Resource
Kindra Svendsen, vice president of client partnerships at Speak Creative, will discuss maximize your one-person (or small) marketing team. Williamson, Inc. Office/Power /Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 7:30-9 a.m. Information
MONDAY, APRIL 12
Real Estate Investors Network
April Main Event – Dynamic deal structuring, investing with no limits featuring multiple speakers. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 6-9 p.m. Registration required for in person and online. Information
TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Covid – Avoiding OSHA Citations
This Rutherford Chamber event will help employers understand what OSHA standards have been cited most frequently during COVID-19 related inspections. Discussion will include prevention, risk assessment and workplace controls. OSHA COVID safety recommendations will be reviewed, as well. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Free. Information
COVID-19 Cleaning Requirements
This Rutherford Chamber event will train all personnel on how to disinfect, sanitize and clean spaces following the specific OSHA, CDC and WHO regulations. Session also will cover PPE, cleaning protocols and the chain of infection. 10 a.m.-noon. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Fee: Free. Information
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
Williamson Chamber Golf Classic
The Little Course in Franklin. This par-3 course allows members to select a tee time, move through the event quickly and will offer group golf lessons. Lessons include: Long Drive (9 a.m.), Women in Business (11:30 a.m.) and Young Professionals (1 p.m.). All golfers will receive a bag with gifts from local businesses. Prizes will be on the line for first, second and third place, as well as a putting contest. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Registration
Cheatham County Democratic Party
All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information
THURSDAY, APRIL 15
Industry Roundtable – Insurance & Financial Services
Industry Roundtable – Insurance & Financial Services

The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 8-9 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is require. Information
Industry Roundtable – Real Estate & Lending
Industry Roundtable – Real Estate & Lending

The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 9-10 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is require. Information