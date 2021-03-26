VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Virtual Policy Talks. Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues before the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. Friday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. No charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Good Morning Gallatin

Mayor Paige Brown’s city update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Industry Roundtable – Childcare

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community instead of competition and to discuss what is happing in participant businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Included in Chamber membership; registration is required. Information

Industry Roundtable – Healthcare

Same location, 8-9 a.m. Information

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Robertson County Republican Party

Fellowship and free breakfast at the monthly meeting. Guest speaker is Aaron Spradlin, president/CEO of Pale Horse GRS and founder of Michael’s Sword. Topic: The epidemic of child and human trafficking. Purpose Life Church, 805 Memorial Blvd., Springfield. 8:30 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 6

One Hour Wonders

Quarterly lunch-n-learns. Each session includes lunch and focuses on topics that help strengthen business operations. Guest speaker: Jason Elkins with 100 Cups Consulting. Topic: “Social Media Basics for Business”. This program is included in your chamber membership. Registration is required. Hampton Inn, 980 Village Green Crossing, Gallatin. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Information Lunchless option available.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

Coffee & Connect

Gallatin Young Professionals meet for coffee and conversation. Guest speaker will be Jeffery Hester, county director/extension agent for the Sumner County UT Extension Office. Kave at House of Haggai, 879 Greenlea Blvd. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Free, but individual must purchase their own coffee. Information

Virtual Member Connect Leads Exchange

Expand your network and build new business relationships at Member Connect, Leads Exchange, via Zoom. Each attendee will have an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business to the group. This is a members-only event. Free. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Please register to attend. Information

Member Connect Leads Exchange

Narrow Gate Trading Co., 200 Beasley Drive, Suite 110, Franklin. A Williamson Chamber event. 3:30-5 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Industry Roundtable – Hospitality

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will provided and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is require. Information

Industry Roundtable - Retail

Same location, 9-10 a.m. Fee included in your Chamber membership; registration is required. Information

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

First Friday: Your Small Business Resource

Kindra Svendsen, vice president of client partnerships at Speak Creative, will discuss maximize your one-person (or small) marketing team. Williamson, Inc. Office/Power /Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Dr., Suite 630. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

MONDAY, APRIL 12

Real Estate Investors Network

April Main Event – Dynamic deal structuring, investing with no limits featuring multiple speakers. Oak Hill Assembly, 5200 Franklin Pike, Nashville. 6-9 p.m. Registration required for in person and online. Information

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Covid – Avoiding OSHA Citations

This Rutherford Chamber event will help employers understand what OSHA standards have been cited most frequently during COVID-19 related inspections. Discussion will include prevention, risk assessment and workplace controls. OSHA COVID safety recommendations will be reviewed, as well. 8:30-9:30 a.m. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Free. Information

COVID-19 Cleaning Requirements

This Rutherford Chamber event will train all personnel on how to disinfect, sanitize and clean spaces following the specific OSHA, CDC and WHO regulations. Session also will cover PPE, cleaning protocols and the chain of infection. 10 a.m.-noon. Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce, third floor, room 3AB, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Fee: Free. Information

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Williamson Chamber Golf Classic

The Little Course in Franklin. This par-3 course allows members to select a tee time, move through the event quickly and will offer group golf lessons. Lessons include: Long Drive (9 a.m.), Women in Business (11:30 a.m.) and Young Professionals (1 p.m.). All golfers will receive a bag with gifts from local businesses. Prizes will be on the line for first, second and third place, as well as a putting contest. 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Registration

Cheatham County Democratic Party

All Cheatham County Democrats are invited to attend and participate in this meeting with the Executive Committee. Pinnacle Bank, Denney Room (2nd floor), 524 South Main Street, Ashland City. 6-8 p.m. Information

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Industry Roundtable – Insurance & Financial Services

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community instead of competition and to discuss what is happing in participant businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 8-9 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is require. Information

Industry Roundtable – Real Estate & Lending

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community instead of competition and to discuss what is happing in participant businesses. Coffee will be provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 9-10 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is require. Information