VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021
Top Davidson County commercial sales for February 2021
Updated 9:28AM
Top commercial real estate sales, February 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.
Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.
|Address
|City
|Zip
|Filing Date
|Buyers
|Sellers
|Price
|3864 Logistics
|Antioch
|37013
|2/3
|PR Nashville Interchange Phase II LLC
|CH Realty VII-DRG Nashville Interchange Center Phase II LLC
|$67,000,000
|6003 Arbor Lake
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/10
|GC Highlands LLC
|Arbor Lake Property Investor LLC
|$41,000,000
|700 Airpark Commerce
|Nashville
|37217
|2/26
|DG Nashville Airport East Property Owner LP
|Fedex Corporate Services Inc
|$19,500,000
|135 Brinkhaven
|Madison
|37115
|2/24
|135 Brink Haven LLC
|Nashville Madison Partners LLC
|$16,000,000
|300 Oak Bluff
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/5
|Exeter 300 Oakbluff 2020 LLC
|Mid-South 300 Oakbluff Tn LLC
|$14,000,000
|1608 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|2/9
|Hofman Mara Trustee; Zinnia Trust
|James Trust
|$8,350,000
|1406 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC
|SRI Maple LLC
|$8,100,000
|200 Northfork
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/5
|Exeter 200 Northfork 2020 LLC
|Mid-South 200 Northfork Tn LLC
|$6,500,000
|100 Northfork
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/3
|Exeter 100 Northfork 2020 LLC
|Mid-South 100 Northfork Tn LLC
|$4,800,000
|1504 Elm Hill
|Nashville
|37210
|2/24
|Black Dog Commercial LLC
|Hedges David C; Hedges Terri L
|$4,700,000
|2915 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|2/1
|FMC Nashville LLC
|Sterling Lance Childrens Trust Agreement
|$3,900,000
|1204 Elmwood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/3
|Big Plan Holdings 1204 Elmwood LLC
|Montrose Land Group LLC
|$3,000,000
|3930 Apache
|Antioch
|37013
|2/2
|Yafai Hafiz; Yafai Soltan; Muhsin Rashid
|Warner Robert A Sr; Warner Suzanne G
|$2,800,000
|3634 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/12
|Transform I LLC
|Neighbors LLC
|$2,750,000
|Harpeth Village Outparcel
|Nashville
|37221
|2/3
|SRI Operating Co
|Battleground Properties GP
|$2,657,000
|3517 Brick Church
|Nashville
|37207
|2/5
|Meritage Homes of TNInc
|Sallie R Hicks Family LLC; George T Hicks Family Trust; Hicks George T Jr
|$2,568,000
|2176 Carson
|Nashville
|37211
|2/12
|RSD Carson Street LLC
|IPA Partners LLC
|$2,500,000
|2957 Kraft
|Nashville
|37204
|2/25
|HTH Partners
|NKD Group LLC
|$2,150,000
|3800 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Richland South LLC
|Peterson Bradley C
|$2,150,000
|2814, 2816 Columbine
|Nashville
|37204
|2/24
|Gpk Holdings LLC
|Stewart Edward N
|$2,080,000
|0 Cane Ridge
|Antioch
|37013
|2/3
|Om Dunn Properties LLC
|Century Farms LLC
|$2,025,000
|8204 Highway 100
|Nashville
|37221
|2/24
|Act on LLC
|Southpaw Events LLC
|$1,950,000
|1200 Rosa L Parks
|Nashville
|37208
|2/22
|Regions Bank
|HG Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,900,000
|97 Chapel
|Nashville
|37206
|2/2
|Eastland GP
|JJC LLC
|$1,900,000
|6412 Nolensville
|Antioch
|37013
|2/24
|SE Nashville Holt LLC
|Holt Crossing LLC
|$1,550,000
|1801 State
|Nashville
|37203
|2/5
|SHM Holdings LLC
|H G Hill Realty Co LLC
|$1,500,000
|1520 Porter
|Nashville
|37206
|2/11
|Gallatin Pike GP
|Shaar Forero Properties Inc
|$1,400,000
|3928, 3930, 3932 Gallatin
|Nashville
|37216
|2/24
|Home Work East LLC
|Arty LLC
|$1,250,000
|1404 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/3
|1404 Dickerson LLC
|Howdy Hospitality LLC
|$1,250,000
|3209 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/9
|Cook Rick; Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC
|Dill Lester J; Dill Mary T
|$1,250,000
|2315 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|2/11
|Gallatin Pike GP
|Abt-8 Real Estate LLC; Abt-8 Real Estate L L C
|$1,100,000
|328 Trinity
|Nashville
|37207
|2/5
|Mjd Investments LLC
|Moreland Arthur H; Moreland Burma F; Moreland Family Trust
|$1,084,124
|1511 16th
|Nashville
|37212
|2/5
|16th Avenue LLC
|Groveland Investment Group
|$1,050,000
|406 40th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/9
|Rahimi Mohammad; Rahimi Zary
|Porter Fred M
|$1,050,000
|110, 114 47th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/5
|Richland Building Partners LLC
|SEG Investments LP
|$1,000,000
|3616 Central
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/24
|Sheriff W E
|Smith Elizabeth Ann; Smith Jeffrey A
|$900,000
|625, 629 Berry
|Nashville
|37204
|2/23
|625 Berry Road GP
|Gray Julie; Gray Phillip II
|$900,000
|215 31st
|Nashville
|37203
|2/26
|Experience Nashville By Ddi LLC
|Schilling Ross
|$880,000
|3862 Dickerson
|Nashville
|37207
|2/4
|Kemp Amy D; Kemp Jon P
|Welshans H Wilson
|$815,000
|4834 Drakes Branch
|Nashville
|37218
|2/4
|SDH Nashville LLC
|DB Partners LLC
|$760,000
|813 Watts
|Nashville
|37209
|2/3
|Bo Derek LLC
|Maxwell Larry G
|$750,000
|2501 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|2/12
|Hunt Allan B
|Johnson Bradley J; Johnson Maria R
|$572,000
|4113, 4117 Old Hickory
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/5
|Music City Handymen LLC
|R Leslie Charnock Living Trust; R Leslie Charnock Revocable Living Trust Agreement
|$550,000
|7117 Centennial
|Nashville
|37209
|2/4
|Warehouse Centennial LLC
|Hatchell J W; Hatchell Mary Lou
|$525,000
|2709 Alameda
|Nashville
|37208
|2/4
|Burnick Bryan; Rozensher Keren
|Alsaad Khalid
|$490,000
|1205 Joseph
|Nashville
|37207
|2/25
|Jack Brandon; Jack Nicole
|Peters Clara Jacqueline
|$440,500
|4777 Andrew Jackson
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/9
|Sherman Roger P
|Witters Gregory D; Witters Mary
|$420,000
|2420 Albion
|Nashville
|37208
|2/22
|Apg Rentals LLC
|Essen Elizabeth A; Trimble Helen D; Trimble William J
|$420,000
|5535 Lickton
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/4
|Shturtz Justin
|Cockrill Anna-Lee; Cockrill William F
|$365,000
|2204 Nolensville
|Nashville
|37211
|2/10
|Afzali Kabir; Afzali Mirwais
|Etemadi Shirzad
|$360,000
|483 Monticello
|Nashville
|37207
|2/23
|Champlin Eric Michael
|SPH Property Three LLC
|$288,400
|491 Kinhawk
|Nashville
|37211
|2/3
|Wagner Re
|Muhsin Tom
|$275,000
|214 Gallatin
|Madison
|37115
|2/4
|Smith Bobby Joe
|Howell Gwynn D; Howell Juanita B
|$250,000
|2915 Murfreesboro
|Antioch
|37013
|2/10
|Awad Atef; Kheil Mina
|Clark James Wesley; Clark Kellie; Kraemer Nora; Pike Kaitlin; Pike Kaitlin Clark
|$231,000
|2205 11th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/10
|Allen Demetria M
|Living Development Concepts Inc
|$202,000
|5175, 5275 Whites Creek
|Whites Cr
|37189
|2/8
|Massey Deborah O; Massey William N Jr; Massey Deborah O; Massey William N Jr; Massey Deborah O; Massey William N Jr
|Wade Barbara Fidler; Wade Barbara K
|$173,405
|841 Wren
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/3
|Cason Jeff
|Husari Phillip; Husari Salim
|$166,000
|65 Baker Station
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/24
|Boyd Charles Dean; Boyd Meghan Joan
|Rivers Deborah Ruth; Rivers Joseph Aaron
|$160,000
|0 Swinging Bridge
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/4
|DP 129 LLC
|Cobalt Ventures LLC
|$157,500
|1033 12th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/11
|Bayside Builders Ltd
|Battle Adrienne; Battle Carlton; Battle Christopher L; Brown-Battle Ruby Jean
|$142,500
|1176, 1180 Dickerson
|Goodlttsvll
|37072
|2/12
|Grassland Home Services LLC
|Moon Melissa A
|$120,000