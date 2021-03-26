Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 13 | Friday, March 26, 2021

Top Davidson County commercial sales for February 2021

Top commercial real estate sales, February 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersPrice
3864 Logistics Antioch 37013 2/3 PR Nashville Interchange Phase II LLC CH Realty VII-DRG Nashville Interchange Center Phase II LLC $67,000,000
6003 Arbor Lake Hermitage 37076 2/10 GC Highlands LLC Arbor Lake Property Investor LLC $41,000,000
700 Airpark Commerce Nashville 37217 2/26 DG Nashville Airport East Property Owner LP Fedex Corporate Services Inc $19,500,000
135 Brinkhaven Madison 37115 2/24 135 Brink Haven LLC Nashville Madison Partners LLC $16,000,000
300 Oak Bluff Goodlttsvll 37072 2/5 Exeter 300 Oakbluff 2020 LLC Mid-South 300 Oakbluff Tn LLC $14,000,000
1608 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/9 Hofman Mara Trustee; Zinnia Trust James Trust $8,350,000
1406 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/22 Martin Realty Of Montgomery County LLC SRI Maple LLC $8,100,000
200 Northfork Goodlttsvll 37072 2/5 Exeter 200 Northfork 2020 LLC Mid-South 200 Northfork Tn LLC $6,500,000
100 Northfork Goodlttsvll 37072 2/3 Exeter 100 Northfork 2020 LLC Mid-South 100 Northfork Tn LLC $4,800,000
1504 Elm Hill Nashville 37210 2/24 Black Dog Commercial LLC Hedges David C; Hedges Terri L $4,700,000
2915 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 2/1 FMC Nashville LLC Sterling Lance Childrens Trust Agreement $3,900,000
1204 Elmwood Nashville 37212 2/3 Big Plan Holdings 1204 Elmwood LLC Montrose Land Group LLC $3,000,000
3930 Apache Antioch 37013 2/2 Yafai Hafiz; Yafai Soltan; Muhsin Rashid Warner Robert A Sr; Warner Suzanne G $2,800,000
3634 Central Hermitage 37076 2/12 Transform I LLC Neighbors LLC $2,750,000
Harpeth Village Outparcel Nashville 37221 2/3 SRI Operating Co Battleground Properties GP $2,657,000
3517 Brick Church Nashville 37207 2/5 Meritage Homes of TNInc Sallie R Hicks Family LLC; George T Hicks Family Trust; Hicks George T Jr $2,568,000
2176 Carson Nashville 37211 2/12 RSD Carson Street LLC IPA Partners LLC $2,500,000
2957 Kraft Nashville 37204 2/25 HTH Partners NKD Group LLC $2,150,000
3800 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/22 Richland South LLC Peterson Bradley C $2,150,000
2814, 2816 Columbine Nashville 37204 2/24 Gpk Holdings LLC Stewart Edward N $2,080,000
0 Cane Ridge Antioch 37013 2/3 Om Dunn Properties LLC Century Farms LLC $2,025,000
8204 Highway 100 Nashville 37221 2/24 Act on LLC Southpaw Events LLC $1,950,000
1200 Rosa L Parks Nashville 37208 2/22 Regions Bank HG Hill Realty Co LLC $1,900,000
97 Chapel Nashville 37206 2/2 Eastland GP JJC LLC $1,900,000
6412 Nolensville Antioch 37013 2/24 SE Nashville Holt LLC Holt Crossing LLC $1,550,000
1801 State Nashville 37203 2/5 SHM Holdings LLC H G Hill Realty Co LLC $1,500,000
1520 Porter Nashville 37206 2/11 Gallatin Pike GP Shaar Forero Properties Inc $1,400,000
3928, 3930, 3932 Gallatin Nashville 37216 2/24 Home Work East LLC Arty LLC $1,250,000
1404 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/3 1404 Dickerson LLC Howdy Hospitality LLC $1,250,000
3209 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 2/9 Cook Rick; Stonehorse Real Estate Holdings LLC Dill Lester J; Dill Mary T $1,250,000
2315 Gallatin Madison 37115 2/11 Gallatin Pike GP Abt-8 Real Estate LLC; Abt-8 Real Estate L L C $1,100,000
328 Trinity Nashville 37207 2/5 Mjd Investments LLC Moreland Arthur H; Moreland Burma F; Moreland Family Trust $1,084,124
1511 16th Nashville 37212 2/5 16th Avenue LLC Groveland Investment Group $1,050,000
406 40th Nashville 37209 2/9 Rahimi Mohammad; Rahimi Zary Porter Fred M $1,050,000
110, 114 47th Nashville 37209 2/5 Richland Building Partners LLC SEG Investments LP $1,000,000
3616 Central Hermitage 37076 2/24 Sheriff W E Smith Elizabeth Ann; Smith Jeffrey A $900,000
625, 629 Berry Nashville 37204 2/23 625 Berry Road GP Gray Julie; Gray Phillip II $900,000
215 31st Nashville 37203 2/26 Experience Nashville By Ddi LLC Schilling Ross $880,000
3862 Dickerson Nashville 37207 2/4 Kemp Amy D; Kemp Jon P Welshans H Wilson $815,000
4834 Drakes Branch Nashville 37218 2/4 SDH Nashville LLC DB Partners LLC $760,000
813 Watts Nashville 37209 2/3 Bo Derek LLC Maxwell Larry G $750,000
2501 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/12 Hunt Allan B Johnson Bradley J; Johnson Maria R $572,000
4113, 4117 Old Hickory Old Hickory 37138 2/5 Music City Handymen LLC R Leslie Charnock Living Trust; R Leslie Charnock Revocable Living Trust Agreement $550,000
7117 Centennial Nashville 37209 2/4 Warehouse Centennial LLC Hatchell J W; Hatchell Mary Lou $525,000
2709 Alameda Nashville 37208 2/4 Burnick Bryan; Rozensher Keren Alsaad Khalid $490,000
1205 Joseph Nashville 37207 2/25 Jack Brandon; Jack Nicole Peters Clara Jacqueline $440,500
4777 Andrew Jackson Hermitage 37076 2/9 Sherman Roger P Witters Gregory D; Witters Mary $420,000
2420 Albion Nashville 37208 2/22 Apg Rentals LLC Essen Elizabeth A; Trimble Helen D; Trimble William J $420,000
5535 Lickton Goodlttsvll 37072 2/4 Shturtz Justin Cockrill Anna-Lee; Cockrill William F $365,000
2204 Nolensville Nashville 37211 2/10 Afzali Kabir; Afzali Mirwais Etemadi Shirzad $360,000
483 Monticello Nashville 37207 2/23 Champlin Eric Michael SPH Property Three LLC $288,400
491 Kinhawk Nashville 37211 2/3 Wagner Re Muhsin Tom $275,000
214 Gallatin Madison 37115 2/4 Smith Bobby Joe Howell Gwynn D; Howell Juanita B $250,000
2915 Murfreesboro Antioch 37013 2/10 Awad Atef; Kheil Mina Clark James Wesley; Clark Kellie; Kraemer Nora; Pike Kaitlin; Pike Kaitlin Clark $231,000
2205 11th Nashville 37208 2/10 Allen Demetria M Living Development Concepts Inc $202,000
5175, 5275 Whites Creek Whites Cr 37189 2/8 Massey Deborah O; Massey William N Jr; Massey Deborah O; Massey William N Jr; Massey Deborah O; Massey William N Jr Wade Barbara Fidler; Wade Barbara K $173,405
841 Wren Goodlttsvll 37072 2/3 Cason Jeff Husari Phillip; Husari Salim $166,000
65 Baker Station Goodlttsvll 37072 2/24 Boyd Charles Dean; Boyd Meghan Joan Rivers Deborah Ruth; Rivers Joseph Aaron $160,000
0 Swinging Bridge Old Hickory 37138 2/4 DP 129 LLC Cobalt Ventures LLC $157,500
1033 12th Nashville 37208 2/11 Bayside Builders Ltd Battle Adrienne; Battle Carlton; Battle Christopher L; Brown-Battle Ruby Jean $142,500
1176, 1180 Dickerson Goodlttsvll 37072 2/12 Grassland Home Services LLC Moon Melissa A $120,000

