Belmont hoops program founder virtually cheering Bruins' run

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Betty Wiseman couldn't be with the Belmont Bruins to celebrate the first-ever win in the women's NCAA Tournament by the program she founded.

But she shared the moment with them: Wiseman cried and hugged the TV at her Tennessee home.

"The closest I could get to them was through the TV, so I just wrapped my arms around the TV and loved them real good," Wiseman said Tuesday. "I was so proud of them. Wow. It was a monumental day for our program, especially for this team."

Wiseman would know.

The Belmont grad started the women's basketball program in 1968 with no money and two old station wagons to go to games. Pat Head (Summitt) attended one of her high school camps, and Wiseman coached the first 16 seasons going 248-153.

She also knows every player who has put on a Belmont uniform in the 53 seasons of the program.

Now 78, Wiseman spoke to the Bruins before they flew to Texas, and she celebrated with them Monday night in an emotional Zoom session after the 64-59 win against Gonzaga.

Junior forward Conley Chinn said they can feel Wiseman with them all the time and hear her saying "Let's go Bruins" even when she's watching on TV. Chinn said it's tough to put into words what Wiseman means to the players, who all know she laid the path for them at Belmont.

"I don't think a lot of people can say that about their program, that they've just had such investment by such an incredible woman," Chinn said. "I feel like there's nothing Betty Wiseman can't do. Just who she is is who we all want to be."

Wiseman's message to the team is that anything is possible in a season where the Bruins survived being shut down for a month by COVID-19. She'll be back in front of her TV when Belmont (21-5) plays No. 4 seed Indiana (19-5) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

She said her the tears Monday night were from feeling so relieved to see Belmont reach a standard the Bruins had worked toward for so long.

"I just told them how much I love them, how much they meant, what they've done for this storied program, 53 years in existence," Wiseman said. "And I think there's more. So my heart filled up. I'm excited."