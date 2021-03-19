Board of Regents set to discuss leadership of 2 colleges

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — The Tennessee Board of Regents will consider candidates for the next president of two technology colleges at its upcoming board meeting.

The board that oversees Tennessee's 13 community colleges and 27 colleges of applied technology is set to meet Thursday by teleconference.

Regents will consider a recommendation from Chancellor Flora W. Tydings for the new leader of the applied technology colleges in Paris and McKenzie, which share a president. The appointee will succeed Bradley White, who is retiring March 31, the board said.

Finalists are Willie Huffman, vice president of Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Paris since 2007, and Charlene C. White, recently employed at The College of the Florida Keys and a former vice president at Dyersburg State Community College.

The board will also consider 14 proposed new programs and program changes at nine colleges. It will also receive updates on preliminary student access, retention and success measures for the current academic year.