VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021
Stocks close broadly lower on Wall Street as banks stumble
The Associated Press
Updated 3:14PM
Stocks are closing broadly lower, giving up their gains from a day earlier.
Banks took some of the bigger losses as bond yields fell Tuesday, and energy companies fell along with a steep drop in the price of crude oil.
The S&P 500 lost 0.8%. Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, fell even more.
The Russell 2000 index gave back 3.6%. The drop in bond yields hurt banks because it means lower interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.
The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil sank 6.2%.