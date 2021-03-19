Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Stocks close broadly lower on Wall Street as banks stumble

The Associated Press

Updated 3:14PM
Stocks are closing broadly lower, giving up their gains from a day earlier.

Banks took some of the bigger losses as bond yields fell Tuesday, and energy companies fell along with a steep drop in the price of crude oil.

The S&P 500 lost 0.8%. Stocks of smaller companies, which have far outpaced the rest of the market this year, fell even more.

The Russell 2000 index gave back 3.6%. The drop in bond yields hurt banks because it means lower interest rates on mortgages and other kinds of loans.

The price of benchmark U.S. crude oil sank 6.2%.

