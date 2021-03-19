Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes plunged 18.2% in February as severe winter weather in many parts of the country and a lack of supply took a toll on the housing industry.

Sales of single-family homes dropped to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 775,000 last month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday, the slowest sales pace since May of last year.

The median price of a new home sold in February was $349,400, up 5.3% from a year ago.

Severe winter storms also had an impact on the sale of existing homes, which declined 6.5% in February to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.22 million units.

