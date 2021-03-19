Technology companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Gains in big technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcomed some easing in long-term bond yields.

Banks lagged behind. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% Monday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.2%.

Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft all made solid gains. Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.69% after trading as high as 1.74% last week.

A steady rise in bond yields over the past month has been luring investors away from high-flying tech stocks.