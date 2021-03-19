Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Technology companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

The Associated Press

Gains in big technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street as traders welcomed some easing in long-term bond yields.

Banks lagged behind. The S&P 500 index rose 0.7% Monday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.2%.

Amazon, Apple, and Microsoft all made solid gains. Kansas City Southern jumped 11.1% after a Canadian railroad announced it would buy the company for $25 billion.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.69% after trading as high as 1.74% last week.

A steady rise in bond yields over the past month has been luring investors away from high-flying tech stocks.

