The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Wall Street closing lower; bank stocks fall

The Associated Press

Updated 3:20PM
Stocks are closing mostly lower on Wall Street Friday.

The S&P 500 lost 0.1% to end with its first weekly loss in the last three.

Bank stocks fell after the Federal Reserve announced it would end some emergency measures put in place for the industry last year to help deal with the pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.7%, falling for a second-straight week.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.8%. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury edged higher.

FedEx shares soared to a three-month high after the package delivery giant reported strong third-quarter earnings.

