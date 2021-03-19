Tennessee teacher job hub links 2,000 with school districts

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

NASHVILLE (AP) — Tennessee's central hub for teaching jobs has linked more than 2,000 educators with school districts across the state since it was set up in May.

The state Department of Education says the TN Teacher Jobs Connection has connected teaching job-seekers from 42 states and seven countries with positions in Tennessee schools and districts.

The portal is open to teachers who are currently licensed to teach in Tennessee, recent graduates and out-of-state job seekers.

Those who aren't yet licensed in-state and are in the process of doing so could potentially be hired on a permit while they finish their licensing requirements.