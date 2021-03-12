VOL. 45 | NO. 11 | Friday, March 12, 2021

Wall Street closes higher after Fed says will keep rates low Print | Front Page | Email this story To:



From:



Message:

From (email):



Message:



Stock indexes are closing higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it expects its key interest rate to remain near zero through 2023.

The central bank's commitment to keeping rates at rock bottom lows comes even as it forecasts the economy will accelerate this year.

Wall Street has been anxious about the potential for higher inflation and has been looking for signs that the central bank shares investors' concerns.

The S&P 500 index finished 0.3% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6% and the technology-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit 1.65%, the highest since January 2020.