3 good books to help get back into office mode

Power Moms: How Executive Mothers Navigate Work and Life by Joann S. Lublin c.2021, Harper $29.99 264 pages Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know by Adam Grant c.2021, Viking $28 307 pages Working Backwards: Insights, Stories, and Secrets from Inside Amazon by Colin Bryar and Bill Carr c.2021, $29.99 286 pages

For the last year in particular, you’ve been doing your best. You’ve been holding things together, taking care of customers and clients as much as possible, cheering on your team, keeping the bills paid and waiting for things to improve.

There’s really only so much you can do during a pandemic, but you can read so take a look at these three great business books.

First, if part of your life in the past year involved dealing with littles, “Power Moms” by Joann S. Lublin is a book you should have.

At some point in the last year, you might have wondered how other women manage to mix family and work successfully, and this book will fill you in. You’ll see how things got this way, why you need an on-off switch in your personal life, where you can look for the help and inspiration you need, why it’s a good idea to spread household chores around and how to push back against any holding-it-together complaints you may get.

While all this might seem like common-sense stuff, “Power Moms” is different. There are interviews with experienced women here, plus, you’ll find nuggets that are new and reminders that you can do this.

How many times a day in the past year have you had to re-think something you figured was settled? Or maybe you even had to re-re-think, ugh. In “Think Again” by Adam Grant, you’ll see that having second (or third or fourth) thoughts aren’t such a bad thing.

The trick, as it turns out, is to know how to be a critical thinker and be willing to unlearn that which no longer serves you. In this incredible book, you’ll see how being wrong can be a “joy” because it gives you a chance to learn and consider, and doing an “update” on your tenets is much easier than you might think. Best of all: taking Grant’s title to heart is a talent you can teach others to do.

And finally, if you spent any time during the pandemic cruising the internet, you might’ve landed on Amazon a time or two and wondered how that business has become such a... well, an amazon. You need to read “Working Backwards: Insights, Stories, and Secrets from Inside Amazon” by Colin Bryar and Bill Carr.

That title says it all, but what it doesn’t say is that Bryar and Carr both worked at Amazon, so this book has a more authentic flair than perhaps others like it. Here, you’ll see how the company hires; how it creates and leads teams from within; how it changes direction and looks forward; and how its innovators created and run the programs we’ve all become accustomed to enjoying. There are tips here, if you look for them, but really – this is more of a fascinating look inside a behemoth and how it operates.

Find these three great business books and learn how others maintain control, use their brains and become powerhouses. Grab these books and make your best even better.

Terri Schlichenmeyer’s reviews of business books are read in more than 260 publications in the U.S. and Canada.