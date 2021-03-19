Saint Thomas opens hospital in MetroCenter

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital is now offering inpatient care for adults age 18 and older at 300 Great Circle Road.

Features of inpatient treatment at Ascension Saint Thomas Behavioral Health Hospital include thorough intake assessments, personalized treatment plans, multiple forms of evidence-based therapeutic interventions, teams of experienced professionals, access to 24-hour nursing care and detailed discharge planning to promote sustained progress.

Depending on each adult’s specific needs, their care may be provided by psychiatrists, physicians, registered nurses (RNs), psychiatric nurse practitioners, therapists, social workers, dietitians, mental health technicians or other experts.

Nashville gets conference due to COVID measures

The Fiber Broadband Association will hold its annual Fiber Connect conference July 25-28 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, switching from Dallas.

The conference was to be held at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, but the event was moved to Nashville to make it more accessible for attendees to adhere to any remaining modified corporate travel protocols during the pandemic.

The Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center is following CDC health and safety guidelines. The association and the Gaylord will allow for social distancing throughout the conference areas, the resort and during all activities to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Fiber Connect 2021 offers a live, immersive educational experience for all stakeholders in the broadband industry, including new information, investment and deployment methodology to deliver high-speed, low-latency broadband communications to homes, businesses, government and schools.

Soak Creek Farm donated to TennGreen

TennGreen Land Conservancy has announced that philanthropist George Lindemann has donated 1,998 acres.

The property, known as the Soak Creek Farm, is located in Rhea and Bledsoe counties and abuts the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park. Through this donation, TennGreen Land Conservancy acquires nearly 2,000 acres of mosaic habitat, including forested streams, grassland and open space, and upland wooded areas suitable for forest management.

The Soak Creek Farm has more than 16 miles of streams including Dunlap Creek, Evans Branch and Shingle Mill Branch – that flow to the Piney Creek watershed. This watershed includes significant recreational areas, such as Soak Creek, which was designated a State Scenic River in 2017, the first such designation since 2001. Piney Creek River is the most recent river to earn Tennessee’s State Scenic River designation. Lindemann was instrumental in both the Piney and Soak Creek designations.

Lindemann and TennGreen Land Conservancy’s long-term goal is to establish the Soak Creek Farm as a research station, evaluating habitat management techniques and medicinal plants. TennGreen Land Conservancy will identify partners in higher education for research projects and potential management of the land. Before transferring the Soak Creek Farm to new ownership, TennGreen Land Conservancy will place a conservation easement on the property to ensure it remains undeveloped, other than a research station.

Baker Donelson joins Out Leadership

Baker Donelson has joined Out Leadership, the oldest and largest global coalition of companies working to improve LGBTQ+ equality.

As an Out Leadership member firm, Baker Donelson will have access to a wide range of offerings, including Out Leadership’s talent accelerator programs, leadership development events, and a program for LGBTQ+ leaders interested in board service that provides training, development and matching with opportunities.

FirstBank puts name on new amphitheater

FirstBank will be the first name-in-the-title sponsor of a new outdoor amphitheater in Thompson’s Station.

Live Nation and Graystone Quarry made the announcement, saying the facility will be known as FirstBank Amphitheater.

The open-air facility rests on a 138-acre site. The venue is within a wooded, natural stone and park-like setting.

It’s planned to open later this year.

The boutique amphitheater will have room for 7,500 concert attendees and a 1.5-acre plaza area for gathering, dining and merchandise. The facility will feature state-of-the-art sound, event lighting and large screen image amplification.

FirstBank Amphitheater is positioned at the base of a limestone rock quarry surrounded by 100-foot cliffs, creating a dramatic outdoor location for music events.

The reclaimed quarry was active 50 years ago, with the rock used in the construction of Interstate 65 through Williamson County.

Alabama law firm looks to Nashville

Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, P.C., a personal injury law firm headquartered in Alabama, is targeting Nashville and Memphis for expansion.

The firm opened seven new offices in 2020, spanning across Arkansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Tennessee and Texas.

These particular markets were identified based on their enormous potential for top-notch legal service and superior legal representation. The leading legal talents in each market caught the firm’s attention and inspired the high growth on a national level.

The firm now boasts 20 office locations in nine states with more than 400 attorneys and staff across the nation assisting personal injury and accident clients with their experience and expertise.

The opening of these new locations is part of the firm’s strategic national growth into top-tier markets with high-quality, respected and experienced personal injury litigators. The expansion and growth further solidify Alexander Shunnarah Trial Attorneys as a nationally recognized, elite personal injury law firm with superior capabilities to assist those who have been wrongfully injured to find justice for their injuries.

Cumberland’s revenues up for 4Q, year over year

Nashville-based Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has announced fourth quarter and 2020 financial results.

Net revenues for the fourth quarter were $10.3 million, up 10% over the prior year period. For the full year 2020, net revenues totaled $37.4 million, a 9% increase over 2019. The company also recorded an additional $3.2 million in revenue during the year associated with divested product rights for two brands it is no longer distributing.

Cumberland is focused on hospital acute care, gastroenterology and rheumatology.

As of Dec. 31, the total assets of the company were $96.5 million, including $24.8 million in cash and investments. Total liabilities were $49.6 million, and total shareholder’s equity was $47 million. Cumberland also had approximately $44 million in tax net operating loss carryforwards, resulting from the prior exercise of stock options.

Change Healthcare partners with AWS

Nashville’s Change Healthcare has a new collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to better assess and improve the effectiveness of interventions and therapies, particularly for underserved and vulnerable populations.

The new Data Science as a Service (DSaaS) offering provides de-identified claims data, enhanced with social determinants of health, enabling security and tailored for individual customers seeking to develop and deploy compliant health analytics at scale.

Historically, the process of using regulated health data with social determinants is manual, slow and fraught with compliance challenges. Leveraging the agility, scale, and security of AWS, DSaaS will address those problems by pre-integrating data and deploying automated software that consistently monitors adherence to privacy/compliance obligations to make patient-level integration of de-identified claims, SDOH, behavioral health, and other novel data practical and timely.

EES, Maple Ridge Events to merge

Two Nashville-based event management agencies are merging.

Evolution Event Solutions, a strategic event management agency, has announced a merger with Maple Ridge Events, a full-service destination management company.

Both agencies are run by women. Falon Veit Scott, founder and CEO of EES, launched her company in July 2012 to provide the type of service where every meeting and event, no matter the type, is approached like a business and delivered as an unparalleled experience.

Robyn Bass, founder and CEO of Maple Ridge Events, opened the doors of her company in August 2012 as a platform to create a wide array of signature events, from curated tours to large galas.

In 2019, the Women Presidents’ Organization named EES to its 12th annual ranking of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies. Last year, EES was named a “Best in Business” Award finalist by the Nashville Business Journal, and Scott was named one of the publication’s “Women of Influence.” EES was also named to Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, for three consecutive years from 2018-2020.

In nine years, Bass turned Maple Ridge Events into the go-to DMC in Nashville. The company was named one of NBJ’s “Best Places to Work in Nashville” in 2019 and 2020, and Bass was also named one of the publication’s “Women of Influence” that same year. The company was also named Hosts Global’s “DMC of the Year” in 2014-15 and 2015-16.

248 homes to be built in Wilson County

Meritage Homes has begun construction on single-family homes in Wilson County at the Evans Hill community in Hermitage.

Evans Hill will consist of 248 homesites and Meritage expects to offer nine floorplans ranging from approximately 1,900 to 2,700 square feet. Homebuyers will have the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of inventory homes showcasing the many available floorplans and design packages. The community will also provide upfront, transparent pricing that will accommodate quick move-in timelines.

The price range for homes starts from the $300,000s.

On-site amenities are expected to include a pool and cabana. Evans Hill homebuyers also will have close access to the Music City Star commuter train station.