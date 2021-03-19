Pinnacle adds Frazee as financial adviser

VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Nashville commercial real estate lender Michael Frazee has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial adviser, based at the firm’s Symphony Place headquarters office. Frazee is part of commercial real estate manager Tyler Muesch’s Nashville team.

Before joining Pinnacle, Frazee was a commercial real estate lender at First Horizon Bank in Brentwood for more than a decade. He also worked for SunTrust for seven years.

Frazee earned a degree in finance and general business from Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina.

He serves on the board of directors for NAIOP, the commercial real estate development association, and is active with the Urban Land Institute. Frazee also serves on the board of The Housing Fund, a community development financial institution.

Waddell & Associates names Burchfield COO

Waddell & Associates, an investment advisory firm, has added John Burchfield as its chief operating officer.

Burchfield has spent the bulk of his career as an executive with operational, technical and business development experience. At Waddell & Associates, he’ll oversee revenue production, marketing, strategic planning, business growth, employee engagement and new program development.

Burchfield most recently acted as president of Legility Data Solutions, formerly known as DSi, which provides consulting, technology, managed solutions and legal talent engagement services to law firms and corporations.

Also, Waddell & Associates has promoted Nicole Bean to development strategist.

Working closely with the company’s wealth strategists and public relations team, Bean’s role is to promote meaningful and visually appealing content across all of Waddell & Associates’ platforms and to organize uniquely curated events for clients.

Davenport named to YHTP board of directors

YHTP has added Melanie Davenport as the newest member of its board of directors.

Davenport first joined YHTP in May as an intern from the Young Leaders Council, which trains young professionals to participate on nonprofit boards and then places them with partner agencies like YHTP.

Davenport is a client service specialist within the Trust & Estate Administration division of Equitable Trust Company. She began her career as a paralegal and holds the Certified Trust & Fiduciary Advisor designation from the American Bankers Association.

YHTP Board officers for 2021 are:

• Andrea Conte, founder, board chair and lifetime board member (former first lady of Tennessee)

• Judy Bayer, lifetime board member (Community Volunteer)

• Victor Wynn, board president (executive pastor and minister of worship, The Temple Church)

• Kim Hatley, board vice president (vice president, Internal Audit Department, HCA)

• Sara Morgan, board secretary (Bass, Berry & Sims)

• Nancy Benskin, board treasurer (senior vice president and financial adviser, Pinnacle Financial Partners)

FRA announces new head of middle school

Franklin Road Academy has hired Channing McCullough as the next head of middle school.

McCullough is acting head of middle school and grade-level dean at Princeton Day School in Princeton, New Jersey. She holds a degree in music and a Master of Arts in teaching from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. McCullough has more than 11 years of experience in coeducational, independent prekindergarten through grade 12 schools.

McCullough began her teaching career at Forsyth Country Day School in North Carolina. She has spent the past seven years serving at Princeton Day School as a teacher, coach of multiple middle school sports teams, band director and grade-level dean.

McCullough’s appointment at Franklin Road Academy is the culmination of a five-month national search conducted in partnership with Carney, Sandoe & Associates.

McCullough’s appointment begins July 1. She will succeed longtime Head of Middle School Ryan Harris, who has been promoted to assistant head of school for external affairs. McCullough will visit campus later in the spring to meet with middle school faculty, students, and parents as she prepares for her arrival in July.

Krause named Lipscomb leader-in-residence

Lipscomb University’s College of Leadership & Public Service has named former Tennessee Higher Education Commission executive director Mike Krause its first leader-in-residence.

Krause, who was appointed executive director of THEC in 2016, served as the chief advocate before the legislature and executive branch for the state’s $2.1 billion higher education budget and successfully launched multiple workforce training programs resulting in Tennessee being recognized nationally as a leader in education opportunity and economic development. His tenure culminated in THEC being named as the top higher education agency in the nation in 2020 by the State Higher Education Executive Officers association. Krause served in Tennessee state government for 14 years before transitioning to serve as a senior adviser for government affairs and economic development at Nashville’s Bradley Arant Boult Cummings law firm.

In his Lipscomb role, he will share his experiences and expertise with students, will serve on the college’s board of advisers as well as an instructor and mentor, develop internships and partnerships, serve as a liaison across the state and help with visioning for the college.

Before his THEC appointment, Krause served on Gov. Bill Haslam’s senior staff, during which time he was the founding director of the Tennessee Promise, coordinating the launch of the nation’s first tuition-free college scholarship program and working closely with the legislature on an array of education and workforce issues.

Krause, a U.S. Army veteran, served for six years in the 101st Airborne Division and had multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan during his service. He is a graduate of Austin Peay State University and holds a master’s in public policy from Vanderbilt University.

Lovell Communications expands, promotes 2

Health care strategic communications firm Lovell Communications has hired three new marketing and communications professionals and promoted two team members to help support the firm’s growing roster of health care clients across the country.

Erin George has been promoted to vice president, and Laura Elkins to account supervisor.

George, a former journalist who has been with the firm for nine years, joins Lovell’s leadership team as vice president and head of the firm’s Thought Leadership Practice, managing the firm’s efforts with health care industry news outlets and top tier business media.

In her new role, Elkins assumes expanded account management responsibilities and oversees internal teams in the areas of health care content creation, community awareness and patient engagement.

Jennifer Dunn, a digital strategist and health system marketer, has joined Lovell as a senior account supervisor. Dunn brings more than 20 years of experience leading health care marketing, branding and digital communication initiatives that foster patient engagement, generate leads and grow revenues.

Most recently, Dunn served as group marketing director for Tenet Healthcare, where she was responsible for marketing strategy, execution and optimization across the health system’s three Texas markets.

Sophie Moore has also joined Lovell as a senior account supervisor, bringing more than 15 years of public relations and communications experience supporting government agencies, nonprofit organizations, industry associations and publicly traded corporations across the health care industry.

Moore previously was director of community outreach and health care partnerships at the Chattanooga Area Food Bank. She has also held positions with Community Health Systems and the Nashville Health Care Council.

Natalie Simpson has joined Lovell as an assistant account executive. Simpson supports Lovell clients in the areas of social media engagement and management, media relations, KPI monitoring, content develop and research.

MP&F Strategic adds 4 to staff

MP&F Strategic Communications has added four members to its junior account staff and creative services department.

Sellars Huy has returned to Nashville after earning a degree in public relations and advertising from DePaul University. She graduated in June 2020 after completing several internships during the course of her studies, including with SAP Fieldglass’ marketing department and EvolveHer, a coworking and event space for women.

Katherine Johnson is a University of Mississippi graduate with a degree in integrated marketing communication. She gained industry experience as an intern with Vaughan Design, a graphic design and marketing firm in Oxford, Mississippi, and with the Country Music Association.

Hannah Raleigh earned her master’s degree in psychology and business management from the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland, shortly before joining the MP&F team. She also interned with the marketing department of the Charlotte Knights, the AAA affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, and with The Number 29 Communications, a boutique agency based in Manhattan servicing clients with a sustainable edge.

Emily Littleton is a designer who previously served as assistant art director at Markstein, an integrated communications agency in Birmingham, where she worked The World Games, Alabama Power and Shipt. She earned her degree in graphic design at Auburn University in 2013.