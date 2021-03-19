VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Rutherford Chamber 101 Orientation. An opportunity to pitch your business, network with like-minding professionals, gain useful information about the County’s business climate and learn the benefits of being a Chamber member. Rutherford Chamber of Commerce, 3050 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro. Friday, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Information

TUESDAY, MARCH 23

Women in Business Book Club

Williamson, Inc. Office/Power Conference Room, 4031 Aspen Grove Drive, Suite 630. 8:30 a.m. Fee: $15 members, $25 guests. For safety, 25 person per meeting. Information. Virtual meeting at 11:30 a.m. Fee: $15 members, $25 guests. Information

Coffee, Content & Conversation: Money Matters

Learn the necessary steps to establish financial goals, create a personal budget and make the most of your money and build a financial foundation. Clearly define credit and what it means, how to receive your credit report and take control of your credit score. Guest speaker: Ashley Graham, business development officer, vice president of the Bank of Tennessee. This is a complimentary event, but registration is required. Details to join the Zoom event will be sent in advance. 9-10 a.m. Information

Networking Power Lunch

Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce networking event. Buffalo Wild Wings, 1109 Nashville Pike. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is for Gallatin Area Chamber members, but guests are welcome to attend. Fee: Individual’s cost of meal. Information

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24

Gallatin Young Professionals Lunch

A networking event for GYP. Fairvue Pizza & Pub, 1483 Nashville Pike. Members are responsible for the cost of their own meal. Information

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Downtown Connect: Safely Returning to Work

In partnership with the Nashville Downtown Partnership, the Nashville Area Chamber is pleased to present a conversation with Downtown Connect on downtown businesses plans to return to work safely. The COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way downtown businesses worked. Keeping employees engaged, managing their level of comfortability while navigating a once-in-a-lifetime health crisis has been challenging. Hear from downtown business leaders on returning to the workplace, safely gathering and what the rest of 2021 will look like for downtown businesses. Panelists: Brandy Ashley and Sarah Ashley, co-founders of TN Event Designs; Rodney Chester, PE, CEO, Gresham Smith; Rod Essig, co-head of Nashville office, Creative Artists Agency; Leigh McCorkle, Chief People Officer, Mechanical Licensing Collective. Free, but registration is required. This is a members-only event. 10-11 a.m. Information

WELL: Women Empowering Leadership and Learning

This is an initiative of the Gallatin Area Chamber of Commerce focused on strengthening relationships, tackling issues, developing solutions, and building up a community that empowers and embraces female leaders. Guest speaker: Jackie Mewbourne, owner of My Style Scoop. Topic: How to remix, reboot and refresh your professional look. A clothing swap also is available, so bring clean, on-hanger garments to participate. The Gathering Place, 450 W. Main Street. 5-7 p.m. Dinner catered by Bit-O-Heaven. Information

Pegram Town Meeting

Meeting is open to the public. The Town of Pegram is led by a Mayor and board of aldermen. Pegram Town Hall, 308 Hwy 70, Pegram. 7-8 p.m. Information

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Good Morning Gallatin

Mayor Paige Brown presents a City Update. Hilton Garden Inn, 1460 Tulip Popular Drive, Gallatin. 7:30-9 a.m. Information

Virtual Policy Talks

Williamson, Inc. Policy Talks is a monthly community forum featuring elected officials discussing issues being discussed in the Tennessee Legislature and in Williamson County. Representatives are given a platform to discuss the issues in greater depth with their constituents. 7:30-8:30 a.m. Fee: no charge for Williamson, Inc. Business Partners and guests. Information

MONDAY, MARCH 29

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day

Vietnam Veterans will be presented with a pin and a certificate commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veterans will also receive a 50% off discount on new lifetime memberships in Chapter 240 of the Vietnam Veterans of America on this day only. Refreshments and information will be available. Chamber Room, Sumner County Administrative Building, 355 N. Belvedere Drive, Gallatin. 6-8 p.m.

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Industry Roundtable – Childcare

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will provided and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 7-8 a.m. Fee: included in your Chamber membership, registration is required. Information

Industry Roundtable – Healthcare

Roundtables grouped by industry offer a new way to network in the New Year for Gallatin Chamber members. These meetings offer a place to promote community over competition and to discuss what is happing in your business. Coffee will provided, and a Chamber team member will attend each meeting. The Gathering Place, 450 W Main Street, Suite B1. 8-9 a.m. Fee: Included in your Chamber membership, registration is required. Information