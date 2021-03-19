Top Davidson County residential sales for February 2021

|4404, 4406 Chickering
|Nashville
|37215
|2/26
|4406 Chickering Lane Trust
|Wachtler Family Revocable Living Trust Agmt
|$10,000,000
|2306 Golf Club
|Nashville
|37215
|2/1
|2306 Golf Club Lane LLC
|Ezell Katherine Read; Ezell Steven
|$4,250,000
|4510 Beacon
|Nashville
|37215
|2/26
|Silverberg Joshua David; Silverberg Michaela
|Allentown Investment LLC
|$2,525,000
|23 Northumberland
|Nashville
|37215
|2/3
|Browne Michael-Anne; Kurzner Phil
|Burks Amy L; Burks Robert M; Montgomery Kevin D
|$2,520,000
|909 Overton Lea
|Nashville
|37220
|2/9
|Mavar Graham; Mavar Natalie
|Mary Elizabeth Franklin Revocable Trust
|$2,500,000
|4500 Carlton
|Nashville
|37215
|2/25
|Mack Elizabeth K; Mack William W
|Bronson Erin V; Bronson Thomas M III; Bronson Stewart Jr
|$2,424,500
|533 Belle Meade
|Nashville
|37205
|2/4
|533 Belle Meade LLC
|Leslie W Doss Living Trust
|$2,400,000
|416 Powder Mill
|Nashville
|37205
|2/12
|Smith Christopher; Smith Virginia
|Singer Beth A
|$2,400,000
|402 Hillwood
|Nashville
|37205
|2/10
|Nashville Revocable Trust
|Std Properties LLC
|$2,385,000
|4613 Villa Green
|Nashville
|37215
|2/12
|Tannler Jon David; Tannler Kristen Dianne
|Kelly Elizabeth Larsen Irrev Trust
|$2,360,000
|6210 Hickory Valley
|Nashville
|37205
|2/1
|6210 Hickory Valley Road Trust
|Jacobs Nancy; Jacobs Raymond
|$2,300,000
|2512 Belmont
|Nashville
|37212
|2/24
|Schreiber Jason; Schreiber Nikola
|Reiser Jason Scott; Reiser Jeni Melinda
|$2,150,000
|835 Curtiswood
|Nashville
|37204
|2/5
|Lucky Numbers Trust
|Donald William; Knack Emma Louis; Knack Emma Louse; Lacy Anne R; Lacy Nancy Brooks Estate; Lacy William W Jr; Lacy-Deegan Anne; Mitchell Brooks Evan; Mitchell Emma; Mitchell Evan; Mitchell Robert R Jr; Donald William K
|$2,000,000
|1127 Duncanwood
|Nashville
|37204
|2/8
|Robbins Colby R
|Island Truckees LLC
|$1,800,000
|2108 Timberwood
|Nashville
|37215
|2/22
|McManus Gregory; McManus Vicki
|Maharrey Tammy; Maharrey Timothy J
|$1,775,000
|1006 Grandview
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Sanders David N; Sanders Nikki
|Basile Kent T
|$1,750,000
|1025A Battery
|Nashville
|37220
|2/22
|Matthews Tammy
|Blvd Building Group LLC
|$1,700,000
|4027 Graybar
|Nashville
|37215
|2/5
|His Ryan; Yu Megan
|Graymont Dev LLC
|$1,600,000
|6001 Sherwood
|Nashville
|37215
|2/26
|Pons Annie Kate; Pons Joshua Corbett
|Morant Brianna Elaine; Scott John Samuel
|$1,525,000
|1104 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37204
|2/11
|Camp Jeffrey S; Camp Kristen M
|Bartley Victor; Michaelson Kirsten
|$1,500,000
|1287 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/22
|Bryan Michael Martin
|White Pines Building Group LLC
|$1,489,000
|1124 Radnor Glen
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/23
|Abromowitz Howard B; Abromowitz Judith S
|Kalams Spyros A; Mendes Lisa A
|$1,475,000
|2803 Belmont
|Nashville
|37212
|2/1
|Cheek William T III
|2803 Belmont Blvd LLC
|$1,440,000
|6045 Sherwood
|Nashville
|37215
|2/12
|Deyholos Christine Jeanette; Kassis Salam
|Andrews Ilene; Andrews Robert C
|$1,400,000
|415 Monroe
|Nashville
|37208
|2/24
|King Neil B
|Creason Cindy S; Creason Robert B
|$1,350,000
|304 Page
|Nashville
|37205
|2/25
|Leecot Trust
|Heard Jonathan; Heard Katherine Coe
|$1,335,000
|3429 Benham
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Wehby Monica C
|James E Rossi Living Trust
|$1,325,000
|3620 Meadowbrook
|Nashville
|37205
|2/26
|Martin Sarah Jane
|Mitchell Designs LLC
|$1,289,000
|1112 Woodvale
|Nashville
|37204
|2/10
|Reynolds Christopher Thomas; Reynolds Whitney Smith
|Moore Kimberly; Moore Michael S
|$1,275,000
|809 Forest Hills
|Nashville
|37220
|2/23
|Gibson Tonia; Strine John C
|Tubb Properties LLC
|$1,265,000
|114 Lasalle
|Nashville
|37205
|2/26
|Edwards Carolyn Wahl; Edwards Heath Hamilton
|Perry Alison A
|$1,250,000
|902 Montrose
|Nashville
|37204
|2/11
|Cron Anne; Cron Ian
|Smith Christopher W; Smith Virginia
|$1,250,000
|1814 Beechwood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/24
|Louer Craig Ray Jr; Louer Ericka Lauren
|Griffin Allison O; Griffin William J
|$1,250,000
|1716 Stokes
|Nashville
|37215
|2/25
|Patten Daniel Carter; Patten Emily
|Gibson Marie; Gibson Wayne
|$1,240,000
|4530 Carlton
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Campbell Christopher Greenwood; Hjelm Britta Grace
|Eljack Custom Homes LLC
|$1,230,000
|2813 Hillside
|Nashville
|37212
|2/25
|Brasher Meagan Van Buren; Brasher William Jackson
|Lamb Jonathan; Orr Bridget E; Marsden Sullivan F
|$1,200,000
|1831 Green Hills
|Nashville
|37215
|2/3
|Grow Joshua R
|Blue Sky Horizon Gp
|$1,200,000
|2003 Galbraith
|Nashville
|37215
|2/23
|Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun
|Parsons Eileen L
|$1,200,000
|325 Walnut
|Nashville
|37205
|2/23
|Cates Lyn W; Cates Steven G
|Walnut Drive Trust
|$1,200,000
|4307 Colorado
|Nashville
|37209
|2/3
|Cahill Chelsea Elizabeth; Cahill Christopher Douglas
|Moore Kathryn; Moore Tyler C
|$1,199,000
|6137 Robin Hill
|Nashville
|37205
|2/4
|Smith Katherine Ann
|Orbison Jennifer; Orbison Wesley
|$1,175,000
|1207 Dallas
|Nashville
|37212
|2/1
|Dubler Ashley
|Cdh Properties LLC
|$1,175,000
|841 Clayton
|Nashville
|37204
|2/9
|Tatineni Nakita Maladkar; Tatineni Prashant
|Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan; Waters Steven G
|$1,174,000
|3311 ACKLEN
|Nashville
|37212
|2/3
|Fleming Ashlye; Fleming Magnus
|Chad And Heather Martin Living Trust
|$1,169,000
|1802 Linden
|Nashville
|37212
|2/9
|1802 Linden LLC
|Neligan Barbara; Parker Amy L
|$1,160,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|2/5
|Rutledge Dev LLC
|Bonnstetter Tamara L; Bonnstetter Trevor; Hollingshead Kimberly
|$1,142,000
|1275 Old Hickory
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/25
|Stinson Celest; Stinson Thomas
|Dawson Alice; Dawson Stephen
|$1,125,000
|3812 Elkins
|Nashville
|37209
|2/26
|Clark Dennis W
|Tudor Building Group Gp
|$1,125,000
|3610B End
|Nashville
|37205
|2/24
|Mason Austen Drew
|Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC
|$1,122,500
|4229 Kirtland
|Nashville
|37215
|2/22
|Bailey Nicole Carroll
|Kms Properties LLC
|$1,108,125
|1808 Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|2/10
|Pilkington Richard
|Griffith Nanci
|$1,080,000
|3802 Tulane
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Queener Chloe Michelle; Queener John Robert
|King Theresa
|$1,050,000
|428 Williams
|Madison
|37115
|2/3
|428 Williams LLC
|George Nicholas Spiva Trust
|$1,027,229
|1728 Glen Echo
|Nashville
|37215
|2/12
|Chaffin Meagan
|Carol W Holloway Trust
|$1,008,000
|104 End Close
|Nashville
|37205
|2/11
|Joanne F Hayes Irrev Trust
|Haughie Alan James; Haughie Debra L
|$980,000
|1610 Forrest
|Nashville
|37206
|2/25
|Dawson Alice; Dawson Stephen
|Hinman Paul; Maxwell Grant O; Orsborn Daniel E; Maxwell Elizabeth V
|$976,917
|6002 Elizabethan
|Nashville
|37205
|2/8
|Neal Frank E III
|Flanagan Gregory Richard; Flanagan Kendall
|$975,000
|555 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|2/25
|Evans Jason
|Fleming Troy
|$960,000
|125 Abbottsford
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Moseley Glen
|Brinton Gloria H
|$945,000
|217 31st
|Nashville
|37203
|2/24
|Ddi Investments LLC
|Schilling Ross
|$930,000
|1493A Woodmont
|Nashville
|37215
|2/1
|Prout Dalton Cordic; Tucker Courtney
|Parsa Hamidreza; Corriveau Christopher M
|$929,000
|6723 Duquaine
|Nashville
|37205
|2/3
|Carty Devin; Carty Jessica
|Hamilton Deborah; Hamilton Karl
|$925,000
|20 Rutledge
|Nashville
|37210
|2/5
|Bonnstetter Tamara L; Bonnstetter Trevor
|Rutledge Dev LLC
|$924,900
|7544 Hallows
|Nashville
|37221
|2/2
|Salter Candice M; Salter Derrick D
|Dalamar Homes LLC
|$917,531
|1237 Cliftee
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/23
|Adams Allison S; Adams William C Jr
|McConnell Holland N; McConnell Robert G
|$911,500
|965 Draughon
|Nashville
|37204
|2/2
|Parrott Leslie Weller Clements; Parrott Bryce Thomas
|Webber Gerald; Webber Trey
|$892,519
|1140 Stonewall Jackson
|Nashville
|37220
|2/23
|Arnold Realty Co LLC
|Coles John William IV; Coles Leah
|$885,000
|222 Kensington
|Nashville
|37215
|2/22
|McGinley Colleen M; McGinley Patrick A
|Pilkerton James Fredrick Jr Estate
|$880,000
|1906 Beechwood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/5
|Younger Christine Noel; Younger Willard Franklin
|Bainbridge Candi
|$868,000
|112 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|2/9
|Daft Douglas
|Weisman Daniel M; Zuckerman Elizabeth L; Hunter Joshua L
|$860,000
|908 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|2/11
|Nock Brian
|Beck Andrea Montis; Beck Robert Lee Jr; Mitchell Laura
|$857,777
|5004 Dakota
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Robles Jennifer A
|Hutto Katherine Geer; Hutto Richard Steele
|$854,500
|1223 McAlpine
|Nashville
|37216
|2/25
|Busbee Family Trust
|Creamer Phillip; Creamer Samantha
|$840,000
|946 Caldwell
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Courtney Brian; Williams Bradley
|522 4th Avenue Trust
|$835,000
|1406 Villa
|Nashville
|37212
|2/9
|Dungan Assett Management LLC
|King Dennis L; Murphy John R
|$833,500
|923 Gale
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Garrett John T; Garrett Sandra K
|Nanna Michele
|$830,000
|1423 Eastland
|Nashville
|37206
|2/22
|Pursell Benjamin
|Carter Cindy Renee; Kilpatrick Cindy Renee; Kilpatrick John D Jr
|$829,000
|2910 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|2/5
|Ma Wei; Yang Sheng
|Rudy at City Heights LLC
|$825,000
|2808 Acklen
|Nashville
|37212
|2/25
|Newton Mark W; Newton Susan R
|Neff Amy; Neff Eric
|$811,000
|919A Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Hall Whitney Lauren
|Nikkin Construction LLC
|$803,000
|1207 Sigler
|Nashville
|37203
|2/23
|Jinli Real Estate Dev LLC
|Albert Andreas
|$801,900
|1113 Wade
|Nashville
|37203
|2/24
|Hall Mary Alice
|Pierce Dev Group LLC
|$800,000
|1074 Archer
|Nashville
|37203
|2/2
|Jjd Oz Fund LLC
|Doster Michelle Phillips; Phillips Angela Joyce; Phillips Darrell; Phillips Gerry; Phillips Jeffery; Phillips Marilyn; Phillips Maurice; Phillips Timothy; Phillips Llewellyn
|$800,000
|6325 Chickering Woods
|Nashville
|37215
|2/25
|Smith Brennen Riddle; Smith Judith Brown; Smith Paul Gentry III; Smith Paul Gentry Jr
|Skelley Gwen C; Skelley Luke B
|$795,000
|1707 Ashwood
|Nashville
|37212
|2/10
|1707 Ashwood LLC
|BBK Properties LLC
|$795,000
|1620 4th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/25
|Helander Christopher
|Sims Patrick D
|$790,000
|4110 Lone Oak
|Nashville
|37215
|2/5
|Bryant Paul; Bryant Suzanne Brown
|Curtis MacKenzie K
|$790,000
|1 Sharonwood
|Nashville
|37215
|2/3
|Fizer Charisse Cannon
|Fardon David A; Fardon Terry N
|$789,000
|5738 Knob
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Bauer Nichole Marie
|Loewen Pride Properties LLC
|$787,900
|2227 Warfield
|Nashville
|37215
|2/26
|Paik Injae
|Thoma Keith M; Thoma Keri
|$785,000
|910 Woodmont
|Nashville
|37204
|2/1
|Ferguson Carl Brian; Ferguson Lindsay Val
|Pacheco Angela C
|$780,000
|197 Forestwood
|Nashville
|37209
|2/1
|Hyatt Galeet Sharone; Hyatt Seth Marcus
|Dalske Luke A; Dalske Sarah E; Kingrey Shira
|$780,000
|4120 Ridgefield
|Nashville
|37205
|2/5
|Marilyn Jane Burkhart Revocable Trust
|Baker Julian Bridges III
|$775,000
|3615 Valley Vista
|Nashville
|37205
|2/24
|Strahm Lauren
|Batson Bradley B
|$775,000
|501 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/12
|Bai Mingfeng; Zhang Yao
|Rsd 27th Avenue LLC
|$770,520
|519 Chesterfield
|Nashville
|37212
|2/3
|Chesterfield 8 LLC
|JMZ Trust
|$760,000
|1707C Blair
|Nashville
|37212
|2/9
|Itsaso Alde Properties
|Pilkington Richard
|$750,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37206
|2/25
|Cullen Gary; Cullen Jodi
|Hlavin Mika
|$749,872
|1018 11th
|Nashville
|37208
|2/25
|Lynch Edward Paul
|Jim Sweeny Construction Inc
|$745,000
|515 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|2/1
|Itsaso Alde Properties
|505 Property LLC
|$735,000
|2803 Woodlawn
|Nashville
|37215
|2/2
|Culver Cameron P
|Wheeler Joan C; Knutson Jeff
|$730,000
|124B Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Jilek Michelle Massey; Philo Robert
|Momo Real Estate Investments Inc
|$729,900
|501 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/12
|Taylor Lamarr C
|RSD 27th Ave LLC
|$726,765
|511 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/11
|Gina A Craig Trust; Wat Holdings Limited Liability
|Rsd 27th Ave LLC
|$725,023
|1037A Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|2/12
|Master Amit; Master Kimberly Ann
|1037 Scovel LLC
|$725,000
|1037 Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|2/5
|Crafton Properties LLC
|1037 Scovel LLC
|$725,000
|505 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/10
|Polaris Investments LLC
|Rsd 27Th Avenue LLC
|$725,000
|513 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|2/24
|Jones Derrick II; Jones Sophie
|Fenelon Kelley-Frances; Snarr Carey Melissa; Snarr Melissa
|$725,000
|3908 Albert
|Nashville
|37204
|2/9
|Hodges Elizabeth L; Nevins Matthew B
|Carr Emily E; Carr Phillip C
|$725,000
|425 Rolling Mill
|Old Hickory
|37138
|2/9
|Ramenofsky Robert Jacob; Ramenofsky Christina
|Boehm Richard; Kollarits Jill
|$720,000
|2709 Craig
|Nashville
|37204
|2/5
|Bienstock Sara L; Polt Joseph J
|Bain Dean
|$719,000
|834 Brentview
|Nashville
|37220
|2/10
|Dalrymple Emily Louise McKnight; Dalrymple Jay Alexander
|Street Joint Revocable Living Trust Agmt
|$718,000
|521 13th
|Nashville
|37206
|2/24
|Mandell Laurie
|Engstrom Joseph; Arslanian Christine
|$718,000
|4516 Granny White
|Nashville
|37204
|2/23
|John B Dozier Land Trust
|Beard Deana M; Beard William L Jr
|$715,800
|5408 Forest Acres
|Nashville
|37220
|2/23
|Hall Dylan; Zapata Laura
|Bricker Christopher S; Bricker Dana P
|$714,900
|700 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/23
|Beatty Courtney L
|Schorn David E; Schorn Mavis N
|$702,280
|5503 Saddlewood
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/2
|Laframboise Family Trust
|Binder Lisa P
|$702,000
|104 39th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Davidson Barry; Henderson Richard Turner
|Patten Daniel C; Patten Emily C
|$700,000
|3110 Trevor
|Nashville
|37209
|2/1
|Brooks Beau S
|Ymz Partners LLC
|$700,000
|1035C Scovel
|Nashville
|37208
|2/3
|Anapolsky Seth; Anapolsky Tiffany
|1037 Scovel LLC
|$699,800
|509 27th
|Nashville
|37209
|2/11
|Sparkys Holding Limited Liability Corp LLC
|RSD 27th Ave LLC
|$699,598
|14087 Old Hickory
|Antioch
|37013
|2/11
|Ayesh Motasem
|Laquiere Donna; Laquiere Jerry W
|$695,000
|911 Douglas
|Nashville
|37204
|2/3
|Pekmezian Dean; Pekmezian Lynn
|Ferrara Erin; Ferrara Keith M
|$689,000
|1112 Brookmeade
|Nashville
|37204
|2/24
|Mossy Foster Jason
|Silverberg Joshua David
|$685,000
|600 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/1
|Higher Ground Holdings of Kc LLC
|Spears Calvin J; Jefferson Adam
|$680,000
|2048 Castleman
|Nashville
|37215
|2/5
|2048 Castleman Drive LLC
|KMS Properties LLC
|$678,604
|103 Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|2/25
|Taeid Properties LLC
|Fields Troy A
|$675,000
|700 12th
|Nashville
|37203
|2/26
|Schuster Ryan Joseph; Schaefer Alisa Kristen
|Levine Jennifer A; Staedeli William E
|$675,000
|2523 Brittany
|Nashville
|37206
|2/8
|Dugan Daniel John Jr; Dugan Kathryn Keene
|Larsen Karin; Larsen Martin
|$675,000
|2402 Valley Brook
|Nashville
|37215
|2/22
|Sabalo Dev LLC
|Deboer April Evans; Deboer David Kent
|$675,000
|807 Redwood
|Nashville
|37220
|2/8
|Johnsen Joseph Christian; Chambers Erin
|Curran Paul B Jr; Curran Peggy B
|$675,000
|616 Summerwind
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Artoul Richard
|Stinson Miriam; Stinson R Kevin
|$670,500
|119 Acklen Park
|Nashville
|37203
|2/24
|Taylor David A; Whitley-Taylor Linda K
|HV Urban
|$670,000
|4917 Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|2/25
|Gotow Jon Benjamin
|Reynolds Christopher; Reynolds Whitney
|$667,500
|7094 Westside
|Nashville
|37205
|2/10
|Booth Tia
|Larimore Haley Durham
|$665,000
|514 Garfield
|Nashville
|37208
|2/5
|Cevallos Sarah L
|Bryan Dev Group LLC
|$659,900
|3513 Farrier
|Nashville
|37211
|2/1
|Loftin Catherine Lane; Loftin Roy Benjamin III
|Beazer Homes LLC
|$658,339
|4033 Russellwood
|Nashville
|37204
|2/4
|Mickey And Janice Harlow Trust
|Brammer Brandi
|$655,000
|4403 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/4
|Perrin Amanda; Perrin Kyle
|Elb Properties LLC
|$651,000
|6108 Montcrest
|Nashville
|37215
|2/23
|RBP LLC
|Wise Shirley Ann
|$650,000
|135 Fain
|Nashville
|37210
|2/10
|Smith Donna
|Rozh Akram
|$650,000
|6116 Hill
|Nashville
|37209
|2/10
|Poland Andrew Ernest; Poland Paul Nicholas
|Griffith Alicia
|$650,000
|6725 Currywood
|Nashville
|37205
|2/26
|Clemons Elizabeth C; Riley David C
|Brandstater Thomas; Brandstater Haley
|$650,000
|3820 Harding
|Nashville
|37215
|2/8
|Aar Jer Property Trust 101
|Sexton Stephen C
|$650,000
|4605 Churchwood
|Nashville
|37220
|2/2
|Ozzie Inc Land Trust; Ozzie Inc Trust Agmt
|Randolph Cheryl; Randolph Cheryl L
|$650,000
|4403 Indiana
|Nashville
|37209
|2/10
|Gamewell Sara Alexis
|Elb Properties LLC
|$649,500
|305 Fairfax
|Nashville
|37212
|2/24
|Dietz Luanne
|Geldreich Gill Robert; Swann Robert Glen
|$649,000
|3317 Felicia
|Nashville
|37209
|2/24
|Alipao Kristine
|American Homes LLC
|$645,000
|3171 Charles Park
|Nashville
|37211
|2/26
|S J Properties
|Beazer Homes LLC
|$643,103
|4025 Lealand
|Nashville
|37204
|2/26
|Anderson Jessica; Anderson Jordan
|Will Gary; Will Teresa
|$640,385
|1506 Wayne
|Nashville
|37206
|2/24
|Nelson Erik M
|21Five Homes LLC
|$639,900
|1009 Clayton
|Nashville
|37204
|2/4
|Harris Clay Thompson; Moore Kelly
|Habiger Joshua J; Kessinger Lauren M
|$635,000
|1927A Berkshire
|Nashville
|37216
|2/23
|Chastain Cierra Kathryn; Ambrozic Sean Jacob
|Paquette Thomas; Thomas Jacqueline Ann
|$635,000
|802 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|2/25
|Foote Douglass G III; Patton Ashley Deanna
|Dodge Krystal; Dodge Sean Wilfred
|$635,000
|6417 Cloverbrook
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/11
|Kozain Heather Michelle; Kozain Timothy Daniel
|French Keith A; Huskey Marla F
|$630,000
|16A Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|2/26
|Frey Allie Danielle; Frey Calvin Thomas
|Pierce Family Trust
|$630,000
|819 Forest Acres
|Nashville
|37220
|2/1
|Faulkinham Savannah
|Urbanowicz Holly; Urbanowicz Jan
|$630,000
|1736 Boxwood
|Nashville
|37211
|2/1
|Bain Amber
|Rolley Andrew; Rolley Jenna
|$630,000
|306 Hancock
|Nashville
|37207
|2/24
|Seifried Andrew John
|Bullens William A; Hamilton Michael Patrick
|$627,500
|970 Youngs
|Nashville
|37207
|2/24
|Hillis Brandon; Hillis Danielle
|Westvue Dev LLC
|$625,000
|415 Church
|Nashville
|37219
|2/2
|Borchetta Mark
|Hinman Paul; Mutter Carol A; Mutter Mitchell L
|$625,000
|1212 Laurel
|Nashville
|37203
|2/22
|Murray Kevin Patrick II; Swiatkowski Audrey Irene
|Glinski Mark J E; Nyquist Kate
|$625,000
|6364 Banbury
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/24
|Nye Rebecca; Werk Nikolaj Johannes
|Sellers Alexander H III; Sellers Starling
|$625,000
|1205 Alfred
|Nashville
|37205
|2/10
|Porter Fred M
|Nixon Mark
|$625,000
|2907 Snowden
|Nashville
|37204
|2/3
|Nossem Carley; Nossem Kevin
|Ames Adrienne
|$622,000
|2182 Golf Club
|Nashville
|37215
|2/24
|Farquharson Jill
|Porter Brigitter A; Porter Richard N
|$622,000
|1435 11TH AVE S
|Nashville
|37203
|2/25
|Depaoli Joseph
|Chatsworth Square Inc
|$620,312
|21 Belcaro
|Nashville
|37215
|2/2
|Harnack Lora
|White Ashley Thaxton; Kingrey Shira
|$620,000
|218 Treutland
|Nashville
|37207
|2/22
|Ottinger Seth; Tushar Chelsea
|Elite Terra LLC; Taylormade Contracting LLC
|$619,900
|3804 Dartmouth
|Nashville
|37215
|2/26
|Brokamp Amanda; Schneider Adam
|Cook James Foster Jr Estate
|$615,000
|2430 Chapman
|Nashville
|37206
|2/8
|Luedeking Adrienne; Luedeking Alan
|Goetzman Gary; Miller Marianne
|$615,000
|4808B Kentucky
|Nashville
|37209
|2/9
|Pfost Morgan Thomas
|Pearson James David
|$614,900
|5729 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|2/22
|Lobacz Michael Anthony
|Parks Kourtney; Parks Kyle D
|$612,700
|2613 Kirkwood
|Nashville
|37204
|2/9
|Grant Ventures LLC
|Black Star Holdings LLC
|$610,000
|101 Aarons Cress
|Hermitage
|37076
|2/5
|Cruse Sophia; Cruse Brian D
|Johnson Austin Hunter; Johnson Danika
|$610,000
|1111 Roberta
|Nashville
|37206
|2/24
|Cimino Christo L; Cimino Sarah
|Jrg Properties LLC
|$610,000
|3932 Cambridge
|Nashville
|37205
|2/1
|Coleman Micah A
|Schumacher David B; Schumacher Meghan
|$609,000
|1210 Fatherland
|Nashville
|37206
|2/3
|McDonald Matthew
|1210 Fatherland Street LLC
|$606,000
|5632 Hearthstone
|Brentwood
|37027
|2/22
|Girolamo Elizabeth; Hardesty Scott
|Neff Lucinda E; Neff Randy Reed
|$605,500
|16B Fern
|Nashville
|37207
|2/9
|Frey Allie; Frey Calvin Thomas
|McGrew Richard; McGrew Richard A
|$600,000
|5727 Morrow
|Nashville
|37209
|2/26
|Graham Joshua; Moreo Meghan
|Wootson Allison C; Wootson Dwayne J
|$600,000
|7204 Natchez Pointe
|Nashville
|37221
|2/23
|Hunt Christopher; Hunt Kristen
|Grimm David; Papazova Vessela
|$600,000