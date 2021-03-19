Memphis Daily News Chandler Reports Nashville Ledger
The Ledger - EST. 1978 - Nashville Edition
VOL. 45 | NO. 12 | Friday, March 19, 2021

Top Davidson County residential sales for February 2021

Top residential real estate sales, February 2021, for Davidson County, as compiled by Chandler Reports.

Chandler Reports has been publishing Real Estate Market Data since 1968. That year, Chandler began collecting residential sales information for the Chandler Residential Report, considered the authoritative source for residential real estate sales information. Over the next three decades, the publications have been continually refined, enhanced and expanded, growing to include lot sales data, new residential construction and absorption information, and commercial sales. In 1987, Chandler Reports began one of the first on–line real estate market data services in the country, and is a nationally recognized leader in the industry. In 2004, Chandler Reports was purchased by The Daily News Publishing Co. In 2007, Chandler introduced RegionPlus, including property research for Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Visit online at chandlerreports.com.

AddressCityZipFiling DateBuyersSellersSale Price
4404, 4406 Chickering Nashville 37215 2/26 4406 Chickering Lane Trust Wachtler Family Revocable Living Trust Agmt $10,000,000
2306 Golf Club Nashville 37215 2/1 2306 Golf Club Lane LLC Ezell Katherine Read; Ezell Steven $4,250,000
4510 Beacon Nashville 37215 2/26 Silverberg Joshua David; Silverberg Michaela Allentown Investment LLC $2,525,000
23 Northumberland Nashville 37215 2/3 Browne Michael-Anne; Kurzner Phil Burks Amy L; Burks Robert M; Montgomery Kevin D $2,520,000
909 Overton Lea Nashville 37220 2/9 Mavar Graham; Mavar Natalie Mary Elizabeth Franklin Revocable Trust $2,500,000
4500 Carlton Nashville 37215 2/25 Mack Elizabeth K; Mack William W Bronson Erin V; Bronson Thomas M III; Bronson Stewart Jr $2,424,500
533 Belle Meade Nashville 37205 2/4 533 Belle Meade LLC Leslie W Doss Living Trust $2,400,000
416 Powder Mill Nashville 37205 2/12 Smith Christopher; Smith Virginia Singer Beth A $2,400,000
402 Hillwood Nashville 37205 2/10 Nashville Revocable Trust Std Properties LLC $2,385,000
4613 Villa Green Nashville 37215 2/12 Tannler Jon David; Tannler Kristen Dianne Kelly Elizabeth Larsen Irrev Trust $2,360,000
6210 Hickory Valley Nashville 37205 2/1 6210 Hickory Valley Road Trust Jacobs Nancy; Jacobs Raymond $2,300,000
2512 Belmont Nashville 37212 2/24 Schreiber Jason; Schreiber Nikola Reiser Jason Scott; Reiser Jeni Melinda $2,150,000
835 Curtiswood Nashville 37204 2/5 Lucky Numbers Trust Donald William; Knack Emma Louis; Knack Emma Louse; Lacy Anne R; Lacy Nancy Brooks Estate; Lacy William W Jr; Lacy-Deegan Anne; Mitchell Brooks Evan; Mitchell Emma; Mitchell Evan; Mitchell Robert R Jr; Donald William K $2,000,000
1127 Duncanwood Nashville 37204 2/8 Robbins Colby R Island Truckees LLC $1,800,000
2108 Timberwood Nashville 37215 2/22 McManus Gregory; McManus Vicki Maharrey Tammy; Maharrey Timothy J $1,775,000
1006 Grandview Nashville 37204 2/1 Sanders David N; Sanders Nikki Basile Kent T $1,750,000
1025A Battery Nashville 37220 2/22 Matthews Tammy Blvd Building Group LLC $1,700,000
4027 Graybar Nashville 37215 2/5 His Ryan; Yu Megan Graymont Dev LLC $1,600,000
6001 Sherwood Nashville 37215 2/26 Pons Annie Kate; Pons Joshua Corbett Morant Brianna Elaine; Scott John Samuel $1,525,000
1104 Caldwell Nashville 37204 2/11 Camp Jeffrey S; Camp Kristen M Bartley Victor; Michaelson Kirsten $1,500,000
1287 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 2/22 Bryan Michael Martin White Pines Building Group LLC $1,489,000
1124 Radnor Glen Brentwood 37027 2/23 Abromowitz Howard B; Abromowitz Judith S Kalams Spyros A; Mendes Lisa A $1,475,000
2803 Belmont Nashville 37212 2/1 Cheek William T III 2803 Belmont Blvd LLC $1,440,000
6045 Sherwood Nashville 37215 2/12 Deyholos Christine Jeanette; Kassis Salam Andrews Ilene; Andrews Robert C $1,400,000
415 Monroe Nashville 37208 2/24 King Neil B Creason Cindy S; Creason Robert B $1,350,000
304 Page Nashville 37205 2/25 Leecot Trust Heard Jonathan; Heard Katherine Coe $1,335,000
3429 Benham Nashville 37215 2/24 Wehby Monica C James E Rossi Living Trust $1,325,000
3620 Meadowbrook Nashville 37205 2/26 Martin Sarah Jane Mitchell Designs LLC $1,289,000
1112 Woodvale Nashville 37204 2/10 Reynolds Christopher Thomas; Reynolds Whitney Smith Moore Kimberly; Moore Michael S $1,275,000
809 Forest Hills Nashville 37220 2/23 Gibson Tonia; Strine John C Tubb Properties LLC $1,265,000
114 Lasalle Nashville 37205 2/26 Edwards Carolyn Wahl; Edwards Heath Hamilton Perry Alison A $1,250,000
902 Montrose Nashville 37204 2/11 Cron Anne; Cron Ian Smith Christopher W; Smith Virginia $1,250,000
1814 Beechwood Nashville 37212 2/24 Louer Craig Ray Jr; Louer Ericka Lauren Griffin Allison O; Griffin William J $1,250,000
1716 Stokes Nashville 37215 2/25 Patten Daniel Carter; Patten Emily Gibson Marie; Gibson Wayne $1,240,000
4530 Carlton Nashville 37215 2/24 Campbell Christopher Greenwood; Hjelm Britta Grace Eljack Custom Homes LLC $1,230,000
2813 Hillside Nashville 37212 2/25 Brasher Meagan Van Buren; Brasher William Jackson Lamb Jonathan; Orr Bridget E; Marsden Sullivan F $1,200,000
1831 Green Hills Nashville 37215 2/3 Grow Joshua R Blue Sky Horizon Gp $1,200,000
2003 Galbraith Nashville 37215 2/23 Cheatham Marjorie; Cheatham Shaun Parsons Eileen L $1,200,000
325 Walnut Nashville 37205 2/23 Cates Lyn W; Cates Steven G Walnut Drive Trust $1,200,000
4307 Colorado Nashville 37209 2/3 Cahill Chelsea Elizabeth; Cahill Christopher Douglas Moore Kathryn; Moore Tyler C $1,199,000
6137 Robin Hill Nashville 37205 2/4 Smith Katherine Ann Orbison Jennifer; Orbison Wesley $1,175,000
1207 Dallas Nashville 37212 2/1 Dubler Ashley Cdh Properties LLC $1,175,000
841 Clayton Nashville 37204 2/9 Tatineni Nakita Maladkar; Tatineni Prashant Castelli Joseph; Castelli Susan; Waters Steven G $1,174,000
3311 ACKLEN Nashville 37212 2/3 Fleming Ashlye; Fleming Magnus Chad And Heather Martin Living Trust $1,169,000
1802 Linden Nashville 37212 2/9 1802 Linden LLC Neligan Barbara; Parker Amy L $1,160,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/5 Rutledge Dev LLC Bonnstetter Tamara L; Bonnstetter Trevor; Hollingshead Kimberly $1,142,000
1275 Old Hickory Brentwood 37027 2/25 Stinson Celest; Stinson Thomas Dawson Alice; Dawson Stephen $1,125,000
3812 Elkins Nashville 37209 2/26 Clark Dennis W Tudor Building Group Gp $1,125,000
3610B End Nashville 37205 2/24 Mason Austen Drew Mike Ford Custom Builders LLC $1,122,500
4229 Kirtland Nashville 37215 2/22 Bailey Nicole Carroll Kms Properties LLC $1,108,125
1808 Blair Nashville 37212 2/10 Pilkington Richard Griffith Nanci $1,080,000
3802 Tulane Nashville 37215 2/24 Queener Chloe Michelle; Queener John Robert King Theresa $1,050,000
428 Williams Madison 37115 2/3 428 Williams LLC George Nicholas Spiva Trust $1,027,229
1728 Glen Echo Nashville 37215 2/12 Chaffin Meagan Carol W Holloway Trust $1,008,000
104 End Close Nashville 37205 2/11 Joanne F Hayes Irrev Trust Haughie Alan James; Haughie Debra L $980,000
1610 Forrest Nashville 37206 2/25 Dawson Alice; Dawson Stephen Hinman Paul; Maxwell Grant O; Orsborn Daniel E; Maxwell Elizabeth V $976,917
6002 Elizabethan Nashville 37205 2/8 Neal Frank E III Flanagan Gregory Richard; Flanagan Kendall $975,000
555 Church Nashville 37219 2/25 Evans Jason Fleming Troy $960,000
125 Abbottsford Nashville 37215 2/24 Moseley Glen Brinton Gloria H $945,000
217 31st Nashville 37203 2/24 Ddi Investments LLC Schilling Ross $930,000
1493A Woodmont Nashville 37215 2/1 Prout Dalton Cordic; Tucker Courtney Parsa Hamidreza; Corriveau Christopher M $929,000
6723 Duquaine Nashville 37205 2/3 Carty Devin; Carty Jessica Hamilton Deborah; Hamilton Karl $925,000
20 Rutledge Nashville 37210 2/5 Bonnstetter Tamara L; Bonnstetter Trevor Rutledge Dev LLC $924,900
7544 Hallows Nashville 37221 2/2 Salter Candice M; Salter Derrick D Dalamar Homes LLC $917,531
1237 Cliftee Brentwood 37027 2/23 Adams Allison S; Adams William C Jr McConnell Holland N; McConnell Robert G $911,500
965 Draughon Nashville 37204 2/2 Parrott Leslie Weller Clements; Parrott Bryce Thomas Webber Gerald; Webber Trey $892,519
1140 Stonewall Jackson Nashville 37220 2/23 Arnold Realty Co LLC Coles John William IV; Coles Leah $885,000
222 Kensington Nashville 37215 2/22 McGinley Colleen M; McGinley Patrick A Pilkerton James Fredrick Jr Estate $880,000
1906 Beechwood Nashville 37212 2/5 Younger Christine Noel; Younger Willard Franklin Bainbridge Candi $868,000
112 Fern Nashville 37207 2/9 Daft Douglas Weisman Daniel M; Zuckerman Elizabeth L; Hunter Joshua L $860,000
908 Woodmont Nashville 37204 2/11 Nock Brian Beck Andrea Montis; Beck Robert Lee Jr; Mitchell Laura $857,777
5004 Dakota Nashville 37209 2/22 Robles Jennifer A Hutto Katherine Geer; Hutto Richard Steele $854,500
1223 McAlpine Nashville 37216 2/25 Busbee Family Trust Creamer Phillip; Creamer Samantha $840,000
946 Caldwell Nashville 37204 2/1 Courtney Brian; Williams Bradley 522 4th Avenue Trust $835,000
1406 Villa Nashville 37212 2/9 Dungan Assett Management LLC King Dennis L; Murphy John R $833,500
923 Gale Nashville 37204 2/1 Garrett John T; Garrett Sandra K Nanna Michele $830,000
1423 Eastland Nashville 37206 2/22 Pursell Benjamin Carter Cindy Renee; Kilpatrick Cindy Renee; Kilpatrick John D Jr $829,000
2910 Felicia Nashville 37209 2/5 Ma Wei; Yang Sheng Rudy at City Heights LLC $825,000
2808 Acklen Nashville 37212 2/25 Newton Mark W; Newton Susan R Neff Amy; Neff Eric $811,000
919A Woodmont Nashville 37204 2/1 Hall Whitney Lauren Nikkin Construction LLC $803,000
1207 Sigler Nashville 37203 2/23 Jinli Real Estate Dev LLC Albert Andreas $801,900
1113 Wade Nashville 37203 2/24 Hall Mary Alice Pierce Dev Group LLC $800,000
1074 Archer Nashville 37203 2/2 Jjd Oz Fund LLC Doster Michelle Phillips; Phillips Angela Joyce; Phillips Darrell; Phillips Gerry; Phillips Jeffery; Phillips Marilyn; Phillips Maurice; Phillips Timothy; Phillips Llewellyn $800,000
6325 Chickering Woods Nashville 37215 2/25 Smith Brennen Riddle; Smith Judith Brown; Smith Paul Gentry III; Smith Paul Gentry Jr Skelley Gwen C; Skelley Luke B $795,000
1707 Ashwood Nashville 37212 2/10 1707 Ashwood LLC BBK Properties LLC $795,000
1620 4th Nashville 37208 2/25 Helander Christopher Sims Patrick D $790,000
4110 Lone Oak Nashville 37215 2/5 Bryant Paul; Bryant Suzanne Brown Curtis MacKenzie K $790,000
1 Sharonwood Nashville 37215 2/3 Fizer Charisse Cannon Fardon David A; Fardon Terry N $789,000
5738 Knob Nashville 37209 2/24 Bauer Nichole Marie Loewen Pride Properties LLC $787,900
2227 Warfield Nashville 37215 2/26 Paik Injae Thoma Keith M; Thoma Keri $785,000
910 Woodmont Nashville 37204 2/1 Ferguson Carl Brian; Ferguson Lindsay Val Pacheco Angela C $780,000
197 Forestwood Nashville 37209 2/1 Hyatt Galeet Sharone; Hyatt Seth Marcus Dalske Luke A; Dalske Sarah E; Kingrey Shira $780,000
4120 Ridgefield Nashville 37205 2/5 Marilyn Jane Burkhart Revocable Trust Baker Julian Bridges III $775,000
3615 Valley Vista Nashville 37205 2/24 Strahm Lauren Batson Bradley B $775,000
501 27th Nashville 37209 2/12 Bai Mingfeng; Zhang Yao Rsd 27th Avenue LLC $770,520
519 Chesterfield Nashville 37212 2/3 Chesterfield 8 LLC JMZ Trust $760,000
1707C Blair Nashville 37212 2/9 Itsaso Alde Properties Pilkington Richard $750,000
600 12th Nashville 37206 2/25 Cullen Gary; Cullen Jodi Hlavin Mika $749,872
1018 11th Nashville 37208 2/25 Lynch Edward Paul Jim Sweeny Construction Inc $745,000
515 Church Nashville 37219 2/1 Itsaso Alde Properties 505 Property LLC $735,000
2803 Woodlawn Nashville 37215 2/2 Culver Cameron P Wheeler Joan C; Knutson Jeff $730,000
124B Fern Nashville 37207 2/22 Jilek Michelle Massey; Philo Robert Momo Real Estate Investments Inc $729,900
501 27th Nashville 37209 2/12 Taylor Lamarr C RSD 27th Ave LLC $726,765
511 27th Nashville 37209 2/11 Gina A Craig Trust; Wat Holdings Limited Liability Rsd 27th Ave LLC $725,023
1037A Scovel Nashville 37208 2/12 Master Amit; Master Kimberly Ann 1037 Scovel LLC $725,000
1037 Scovel Nashville 37208 2/5 Crafton Properties LLC 1037 Scovel LLC $725,000
505 27th Nashville 37209 2/10 Polaris Investments LLC Rsd 27Th Avenue LLC $725,000
513 Fatherland Nashville 37206 2/24 Jones Derrick II; Jones Sophie Fenelon Kelley-Frances; Snarr Carey Melissa; Snarr Melissa $725,000
3908 Albert Nashville 37204 2/9 Hodges Elizabeth L; Nevins Matthew B Carr Emily E; Carr Phillip C $725,000
425 Rolling Mill Old Hickory 37138 2/9 Ramenofsky Robert Jacob; Ramenofsky Christina Boehm Richard; Kollarits Jill $720,000
2709 Craig Nashville 37204 2/5 Bienstock Sara L; Polt Joseph J Bain Dean $719,000
834 Brentview Nashville 37220 2/10 Dalrymple Emily Louise McKnight; Dalrymple Jay Alexander Street Joint Revocable Living Trust Agmt $718,000
521 13th Nashville 37206 2/24 Mandell Laurie Engstrom Joseph; Arslanian Christine $718,000
4516 Granny White Nashville 37204 2/23 John B Dozier Land Trust Beard Deana M; Beard William L Jr $715,800
5408 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 2/23 Hall Dylan; Zapata Laura Bricker Christopher S; Bricker Dana P $714,900
700 12th Nashville 37203 2/23 Beatty Courtney L Schorn David E; Schorn Mavis N $702,280
5503 Saddlewood Brentwood 37027 2/2 Laframboise Family Trust Binder Lisa P $702,000
104 39th Nashville 37209 2/24 Davidson Barry; Henderson Richard Turner Patten Daniel C; Patten Emily C $700,000
3110 Trevor Nashville 37209 2/1 Brooks Beau S Ymz Partners LLC $700,000
1035C Scovel Nashville 37208 2/3 Anapolsky Seth; Anapolsky Tiffany 1037 Scovel LLC $699,800
509 27th Nashville 37209 2/11 Sparkys Holding Limited Liability Corp LLC RSD 27th Ave LLC $699,598
14087 Old Hickory Antioch 37013 2/11 Ayesh Motasem Laquiere Donna; Laquiere Jerry W $695,000
911 Douglas Nashville 37204 2/3 Pekmezian Dean; Pekmezian Lynn Ferrara Erin; Ferrara Keith M $689,000
1112 Brookmeade Nashville 37204 2/24 Mossy Foster Jason Silverberg Joshua David $685,000
600 12th Nashville 37203 2/1 Higher Ground Holdings of Kc LLC Spears Calvin J; Jefferson Adam $680,000
2048 Castleman Nashville 37215 2/5 2048 Castleman Drive LLC KMS Properties LLC $678,604
103 Fern Nashville 37207 2/25 Taeid Properties LLC Fields Troy A $675,000
700 12th Nashville 37203 2/26 Schuster Ryan Joseph; Schaefer Alisa Kristen Levine Jennifer A; Staedeli William E $675,000
2523 Brittany Nashville 37206 2/8 Dugan Daniel John Jr; Dugan Kathryn Keene Larsen Karin; Larsen Martin $675,000
2402 Valley Brook Nashville 37215 2/22 Sabalo Dev LLC Deboer April Evans; Deboer David Kent $675,000
807 Redwood Nashville 37220 2/8 Johnsen Joseph Christian; Chambers Erin Curran Paul B Jr; Curran Peggy B $675,000
616 Summerwind Nashville 37215 2/24 Artoul Richard Stinson Miriam; Stinson R Kevin $670,500
119 Acklen Park Nashville 37203 2/24 Taylor David A; Whitley-Taylor Linda K HV Urban $670,000
4917 Kentucky Nashville 37209 2/25 Gotow Jon Benjamin Reynolds Christopher; Reynolds Whitney $667,500
7094 Westside Nashville 37205 2/10 Booth Tia Larimore Haley Durham $665,000
514 Garfield Nashville 37208 2/5 Cevallos Sarah L Bryan Dev Group LLC $659,900
3513 Farrier Nashville 37211 2/1 Loftin Catherine Lane; Loftin Roy Benjamin III Beazer Homes LLC $658,339
4033 Russellwood Nashville 37204 2/4 Mickey And Janice Harlow Trust Brammer Brandi $655,000
4403 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/4 Perrin Amanda; Perrin Kyle Elb Properties LLC $651,000
6108 Montcrest Nashville 37215 2/23 RBP LLC Wise Shirley Ann $650,000
135 Fain Nashville 37210 2/10 Smith Donna Rozh Akram $650,000
6116 Hill Nashville 37209 2/10 Poland Andrew Ernest; Poland Paul Nicholas Griffith Alicia $650,000
6725 Currywood Nashville 37205 2/26 Clemons Elizabeth C; Riley David C Brandstater Thomas; Brandstater Haley $650,000
3820 Harding Nashville 37215 2/8 Aar Jer Property Trust 101 Sexton Stephen C $650,000
4605 Churchwood Nashville 37220 2/2 Ozzie Inc Land Trust; Ozzie Inc Trust Agmt Randolph Cheryl; Randolph Cheryl L $650,000
4403 Indiana Nashville 37209 2/10 Gamewell Sara Alexis Elb Properties LLC $649,500
305 Fairfax Nashville 37212 2/24 Dietz Luanne Geldreich Gill Robert; Swann Robert Glen $649,000
3317 Felicia Nashville 37209 2/24 Alipao Kristine American Homes LLC $645,000
3171 Charles Park Nashville 37211 2/26 S J Properties Beazer Homes LLC $643,103
4025 Lealand Nashville 37204 2/26 Anderson Jessica; Anderson Jordan Will Gary; Will Teresa $640,385
1506 Wayne Nashville 37206 2/24 Nelson Erik M 21Five Homes LLC $639,900
1009 Clayton Nashville 37204 2/4 Harris Clay Thompson; Moore Kelly Habiger Joshua J; Kessinger Lauren M $635,000
1927A Berkshire Nashville 37216 2/23 Chastain Cierra Kathryn; Ambrozic Sean Jacob Paquette Thomas; Thomas Jacqueline Ann $635,000
802 Fatherland Nashville 37206 2/25 Foote Douglass G III; Patton Ashley Deanna Dodge Krystal; Dodge Sean Wilfred $635,000
6417 Cloverbrook Brentwood 37027 2/11 Kozain Heather Michelle; Kozain Timothy Daniel French Keith A; Huskey Marla F $630,000
16A Fern Nashville 37207 2/26 Frey Allie Danielle; Frey Calvin Thomas Pierce Family Trust $630,000
819 Forest Acres Nashville 37220 2/1 Faulkinham Savannah Urbanowicz Holly; Urbanowicz Jan $630,000
1736 Boxwood Nashville 37211 2/1 Bain Amber Rolley Andrew; Rolley Jenna $630,000
306 Hancock Nashville 37207 2/24 Seifried Andrew John Bullens William A; Hamilton Michael Patrick $627,500
970 Youngs Nashville 37207 2/24 Hillis Brandon; Hillis Danielle Westvue Dev LLC $625,000
415 Church Nashville 37219 2/2 Borchetta Mark Hinman Paul; Mutter Carol A; Mutter Mitchell L $625,000
1212 Laurel Nashville 37203 2/22 Murray Kevin Patrick II; Swiatkowski Audrey Irene Glinski Mark J E; Nyquist Kate $625,000
6364 Banbury Brentwood 37027 2/24 Nye Rebecca; Werk Nikolaj Johannes Sellers Alexander H III; Sellers Starling $625,000
1205 Alfred Nashville 37205 2/10 Porter Fred M Nixon Mark $625,000
2907 Snowden Nashville 37204 2/3 Nossem Carley; Nossem Kevin Ames Adrienne $622,000
2182 Golf Club Nashville 37215 2/24 Farquharson Jill Porter Brigitter A; Porter Richard N $622,000
1435 11TH AVE S Nashville 37203 2/25 Depaoli Joseph Chatsworth Square Inc $620,312
21 Belcaro Nashville 37215 2/2 Harnack Lora White Ashley Thaxton; Kingrey Shira $620,000
218 Treutland Nashville 37207 2/22 Ottinger Seth; Tushar Chelsea Elite Terra LLC; Taylormade Contracting LLC $619,900
3804 Dartmouth Nashville 37215 2/26 Brokamp Amanda; Schneider Adam Cook James Foster Jr Estate $615,000
2430 Chapman Nashville 37206 2/8 Luedeking Adrienne; Luedeking Alan Goetzman Gary; Miller Marianne $615,000
4808B Kentucky Nashville 37209 2/9 Pfost Morgan Thomas Pearson James David $614,900
5729 Morrow Nashville 37209 2/22 Lobacz Michael Anthony Parks Kourtney; Parks Kyle D $612,700
2613 Kirkwood Nashville 37204 2/9 Grant Ventures LLC Black Star Holdings LLC $610,000
101 Aarons Cress Hermitage 37076 2/5 Cruse Sophia; Cruse Brian D Johnson Austin Hunter; Johnson Danika $610,000
1111 Roberta Nashville 37206 2/24 Cimino Christo L; Cimino Sarah Jrg Properties LLC $610,000
3932 Cambridge Nashville 37205 2/1 Coleman Micah A Schumacher David B; Schumacher Meghan $609,000
1210 Fatherland Nashville 37206 2/3 McDonald Matthew 1210 Fatherland Street LLC $606,000
5632 Hearthstone Brentwood 37027 2/22 Girolamo Elizabeth; Hardesty Scott Neff Lucinda E; Neff Randy Reed $605,500
16B Fern Nashville 37207 2/9 Frey Allie; Frey Calvin Thomas McGrew Richard; McGrew Richard A $600,000
5727 Morrow Nashville 37209 2/26 Graham Joshua; Moreo Meghan Wootson Allison C; Wootson Dwayne J $600,000
7204 Natchez Pointe Nashville 37221 2/23 Hunt Christopher; Hunt Kristen Grimm David; Papazova Vessela $600,000

